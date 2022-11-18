How to get Pawmi, Pawmo & Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Pawmi is a new Electric-type Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, and here is where to find it along with its two evolutions: Pawmo & Pawmot.

One of the first Gen 9 Pokemon to be revealed was Pawmi, a small quadrupedal electric rodent that’s as tiny as it is challenging. And it would later be revealed that Pawmi has a three-stage line of evolutions, including Pawmo and Pawmot.

Pawmi uses electric sacs on its cheeks – similar to Pokemon’s mascot Pikachu – and organs on its paws to discharge electricity. It rubs its hands on its checks to generate electricity and then uses that built-up energy to attack its opponents.

Here is where trainers can find Pawmi and Pawmo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as how they can evolve Pawmo into its final form Pawmot.

Where to find Pawmi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pawmi is one of the first Pokemon trainers can encounter during their journey in Paldea. It can be found at several locations, including the cliff on Poco Path right before the lighthouse and in every area in the South Province.

Where to find Pawmo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players can either evolve Pawmi or catch a Pawmo in the wild. Pawmi evolves into Pawmo once it reaches level 19.

Pawmo can also be found in the wild in the South Province (Areas Four, Five, & Six). It is usually surrounded by Pawmi but is slightly bigger and stands on two feet.

How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pawmo is one of two Pokemon introduced in Gen 9 that share a new evolution method. To evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, players need to use the Let’s Go mechanic and walk 1,000 steps with Pawmo.

To do this, make sure Pawmo is the first member of your party and press R or ZR to send Pawmo out of its Pokeball. After walking 1,000 steps, you will need to level up your Pawmo once, and it will evolve into Pawmot. This can be done in battle or using Rare Candy or XP Candy.

