Best Genshin Impact characters: Ranked tier list – Ganyu, Hu Tao, Eula, more

Looking for a Genshin Impact character tier list? Here’s all of the game’s characters ranked in order to net you the best team on the battlefield.

Having the best Genshin Impact characters will enable you to defeat the game’s hardest content with ease. However, choosing which characters to use in your team comp can be a little tricky, especially when there are so many units to choose from.

Not only does each Genshin Impact character have their own unique abilities, but they also offer plenty of options for players to eliminate their foes. With the arrival of the 2.4 and 2.5 updates, miHoYo will be adding plenty of tough enemies, so having a strong pool of characters to choose from is imperative.

Whether you’re looking to beat the Spiral Abyss and claim some free Primogems or just looking to unleash as much damage as possible, our Genshin Impact character tier list will help you create the best team comps.

Best Genshin Impact character tier list

While the best Genshin Impact characters won’t instantly improve your skills at the game, they can give you a huge advantage when tackling the game’s toughest Domains, bosses, and quests. If you build a team from using our best Genshin Impact character tier list, you’ll be able to gain an edge over your foes.

S-tier Genshin Impact characters

Ganyu

Best Ganyu build

Ganyu is the best bow user in Genshin Impact. In fact, her charged Cryo shots can easily eliminate even the toughest of enemies, especially when you’re running a Freeze comp. She may be incredibly squishy, but her Elemental Skill and ranged attacks will keep you out of harm’s way.

Hu Tao

Best Hu Tao build

Those lucky enough to secure Hu Tao in her rerun banner will be able to unleash some truly dizzying damage numbers. Equipping this ghostly girl with the Staff of Homa and Crimson Witch Artifact set will enable travelers to set Teyvat ablaze in no time.

Zhongli

This tanky Geo character is a staple pick in most meta Genshin Impact teams. After all, having a unit that can provide damage sponging shields, deal lethal AoE damage, and lock down waves of enemies is useful for any comp.

Bennett

Bennet may be a 4-star character, but his kit is really that of a 5-star. Just like Zhongli, Bennett’s kit is incredibly versatile. In fact, once you’ve used this character’s ultimate, you be able to enhance your DPS’ damage and even heal them.

Xingqiu

Xingqiu’s Elemental Skill and Burst provide plenty of ways for your main damage dealers to apply Hydro to your enemies. Simply use Xingqiu abilities, then switch out to any melee DPS units and you’ll be applying plenty of elemental reactions in no time.

Venti

Teyvat’s godly bard is a fantastic support character that can group large amounts of enemies together with his Elemental Burst. Once Venti’s ultimate is up, simply set it loose and get ready to wipe out all your enemies in one swift swoop.

A-tier Genshin Impact characters

Diluc

Best Diluc build

As a Pyro claymore user, Diluc brings the heat to any fight. If you’re after a character that can effortlessly break through tanky shields or a just looking to scorch your foes with his high-damage ultimate, then Diluc is a great pick.

Eula

Best Eula build

This deadly Cryo unit freezes her opponents with ice-cold blasts and bursts them down with graceful sword swings. As the captain of the Knights of Favonius’ Reconnaissance Company, Eula is no stranger to the hardships of battle.

Sucrose

Sucrose’s abilities share similarities to that of Venti’s, as her command of the Anemo element enables her to pull nearby enemies. Her Elemental Burst is particularly useful in teams that wish to heighten the effects of Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro damage.

Xiangling

The best Genshin Impact characters often have abilities that can be left on the battlefield, which enable travelers to quickly cycle through characters. Well, this is exactly what Xiangling excels at.

Throwing out her lovable mascot and unleashing her fiery ultimate will ensure that any team is consistently applying Pyro damage.

Raiden Shogun

Best Raiden Shogun build

Raiden Shogun is currently one of the best Electro supports in the game. This is largely down to her Elemental Skill (Eye of Stormy Judgment), which enables her to buff her allies’ damage and unleash coordinated attacks alongside them.

Mona

This mystical mage Mora seeking mage is a great pick for any team comp that is looking to constantly barrage their enemies with Hydro attacks. Mona’s Elemental Skill also taunts enemies, while her Burst makes enemies Wet and can even stun weaker foes, giving players the perfect opportunity to deliver the killing blow.

Jean

As the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, Jean is renowned for her tireless efforts in keeping Mondstadt safe. Jean combines plenty of crowd control thanks to the knock-ups from her Elemental Skill and Burst, while the latter also heals all nearby allies. It’s this lifesaving skill that makes Jean such a strong pick.

Albedo

Best Albedo build

The Kreideprinz uses his sword and AoE Geo abilities to decimate waves of enemies, while his tanky defenses enable Albedo to effortlessly sponge incoming damage. When the researcher is equipped with the best Artifacts and weapons, the intellectual captain can defeat even the game’s hardiest of enemies.

Kokomi

Best Kokomi build

Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst that is highly revered for her ability to keep her allies safe from harm’s way, providing them with game-changing heals that can turn the tide of even the fiercest of fights.

The lead resistance fighter is one of the most popular 5-star units in the Spiral Abyss, so if you’re after a great healer that can effortlessly apply Hydro, then Kokomi is a great choice.

Ayaka

Best Ayaka build

Ayaka is a fantastic Cryo damage dealer that can displace foes with her Elemental Skill and obliterate them with ice-cold snowstorms from her Elemental Burst. As a sword user, Ayaka has access to some incredibly powerful weapons, with Mistsplitter Reforged and Blackcliff Longsword being among the best.

Keqing

Keqing is the epitome of a master swordsman. Her Elemental Burst sees the Liyue 5-star apply Electro damage to all opponents at a lightning speed, while her Skill allows Keqing to reposition and effortlessly dodge enemy hits. With the arrival of a new Keqing skin in 2.4, there’s never been a better time to add the Driving Thunder to your team.

Xiao

As one of Genshin Impact’s adeptus, Xiao is capable of delivering devastating damage to those that dare oppose him. Xiao uses his Anemo skills to leap into the skies above, before pointing his polearm downwards and obliterating any enemies below him. Speed and style are everything when using this 5-star unit.

Childe

Best Childe build

Childe is a 5-star bow character who dominates the battlefield with deadly Hydro-based attacks, eliminating enemies with swift precision. As the Eleventh Harbinger of the Fatui, Childe is both feared and revered by those that know him.

Unlike other Genshin Impact characters, Childe can swap between Ranged and Melee forms, which makes him extremely versatile.

Yoimiya

Best Yoimiya build

Inazuma is home to plenty of unique characters, but none are quite as explosive as Yoimiya. This 5-Star Pyro character uses her bow to bring fiery justice to her enemies, engulfing them in a flurry of scorching hot flames. As the owner of Inazuma’s Naganohara Fireworks shop, Yoimiya eliminates her foes with a bang.

Kazuha

Inazuma’s wondering samurai has plenty of secret techniques that give this 5-star Anemo character an edge in battle. His Elemental Skill pulls nearby opponents towards him and launches them into the air, while his Burst delivers a single slash that delivers enough force to eliminate even the toughest enemy.

Klee

Best Klee build

Klee may look small and unimposing, but Mondstadst’s mischief-maker is renowned for her ability to decimate anything that so much as moves. If you like the idea of tossing out Pyro-infused explosives and laying down little bomb-based traps, then Klee could be the character you’re after.

B-tier Genshin Impact characters

Diona

This pint-sized Cryo character is a great choice for those that want a Cryo support that can both apply shields and heal allied units. The shield scales of Diona’s Max HP and can save you from incoming attacks, while the heals from her Burst keep you fighting long after your food supplies have run dry.

Fischl

While Fischl’s may not be the best Electro character in the game, her ability to constantly apply the element with Oz is what makes her so special. Fischl doesn’t even have to be on the field, so simply unleash Oz and switch into your main DPS to begin utilizing the increased damage from Superconduct.

Sara

Sara is the General of the Tenryou Commission and an avid supporter of Inazuma’s Raiden Shogun. This Electro bow unit can quickly reposition herself with her Elemental Skill, which also deals AoE damage, while her Burst provides a buff to the active character’s damage.

Beidou

Nothing is more satisfying than parrying an enemy’s attack and unleashing straight back at them. Well, that’s exactly what the Electro character Beidou excels at. Not only can this stalwart Claymore user bring the game’s monolithic bosses to their knees, but she can also channel the same monstrous energy in her Burst.

Xinyan

Genshin Impact’s resident rockstar delivers fiery performances that set her enemies ablaze and shield incoming damage. Her Elemental Burst launches nearby opponents and deals physical damage to them, while her killer performance will also cause explosions that deal Pyro damage.

Aloy

Best Aloy build

As the protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy is well equipped for many a tough battle. This fighting spirit translates over to the world of Genshin Impact, where players can use her AoE Cryo abilities to freeze enemies dead in their tracks. Aloy performs very similarly to Ganyu, so those familiar with the Plenilune Gaze will feel right at home.

Noelle

Serving as the Knights of Favonius’ maid, Noelle is known for her loyalty and ability to keep her allies safe from danger. Her Geo-based shield can block even the most damaging attacks and even heal her team. Equip Noelle with the craftable Whiteblind Claymore and you have a 4-star Geo unit that can dish out decent damage.

Razor

Razor was raised by the Wolf of the North, Andrius, since he was an infant. Not only does the Electro claymore unit channel this animalistic nature in his fighting style, but he becomes one with the wolf when using his Elemental Burst. Razor excels as a main DPS unit, dealing plenty of damage considering his status as a 4-star.

Ningguang

Whether you need to solve Genshin Impact’s overworld Geo puzzles or just wish to apply attacks from range, then Ningguang is a great pick. Her Elemental Skill blocks opponents’ projectiles and provides AoE Geo damage. When Ningguang’s Jade Screen is combined with her Elemental Burst, you’ll be able to barrage foes with a constant flurry of Geo attacks.

Rosaria

Rosaria is a 4-star polearm character that excels at constantly applying AoE Cryo damage with her ultimate. Once active, Rosaria summons an Ice Lance that strikes the ground and periodically releases Cryo to all nearby enemies. This is particularly useful for Freeze teams and applying Superconduct.

Chongyun

As a claymore Cryo unit, Chongyun is the perfect accomplice to plenty of Cryo-based teams, particularly for the upcoming 5-star, Shenhe. Chongyun’s Elemental Skill unleashes an AoE Cryo explosion, which also infuses Claymore and Polearm-wielding characters with Cryo attacks. His Burst provides further AoE Cry and launches opponents into the air.

Kaeya

Kaeya is one of Genshin Impact’s free 4-star characters, which means all players have access to this Cryo unit. Just like Xiangling, Kaeya Elemental Burst has a similar effect. Once activated, Kaeya will enshroud himself and his allies with Cryo and damage any enemies that stray too close.

This makes it particularly useful if you wish to combine various ultimates without having to switch between characters.

Yanfei

Yanfei is a Pyro catalyst character that buffs her attacks depending on the number of Scarlet Seal stacks she has. Her Elemental Burst brings forth a small AoE of flames that burn nearby opponents, while also rewarding her with the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.

C-Tier Genshin Impact characters

Qiqi

Having a support that can both periodically heal your active DPS and reward them for dealing damage is a bonus for any team. Qiqi’s ultimate does just that as it applies a special talisman onto all nearby enemies.

When an allied unit strikes a unit with the mark, they will receive a heal based on the damage dealt. If you find yourself often taking a lot of damage in combat, then Qiqi is a great support choice.

Lisa

Lisa is known as the Sumeru region’s most distinguished graduate and it’s certainly not hard to see why. While she may be a free 4-star unit, Lisa can deliver a lot of Electro-based damage when kitted out with the best weapons and Artifacts. The AoE nature of her abilities also makes her a great sub-DPS and support should you need to apply Electro onto your opponents.

Barbara

Unlike her older sister, Jean, Barbara takes on the role of Genshin Impact’s archetypal healer class. In fact, all of Barbara’s abilities are tailored around healing her allies. This is particularly useful if you’re struggling to beat the game’s bosses or Spiral Abyss. Unfortunately, her damage and overall use are greatly outmatched by other healing-based supports in the game.

Thoma

Thoma was released as a playable character in Inazuma’s 2.2 update, which saw the rerelease of Hu Tao. As a Pyro polearm user, Thoma delivers fast and flashy attacks that set his foes ablaze. The added shield from his Elemental Skill can help give Thoma a little bit of survivability, while the AoE Pyro damage and added damage from his Elemental Skill make him an accomplice to Hu Tao.

Sayu

Genshin Impact’s resident Ninja is none other than, Sayu. This pint-sized character can often be found sleeping the day away in secluded forests, but once she puts her mind to a task, there’s very little her enemies can do.

While she may not excel at doing damage, Sayu’s speed and healing capabilities keep herself and her allies safe from danger.

D-Tier Genshin Impact characters

Traveler

Despite being the main character of Genshin Impact, both Aether and Lumine just don’t excel at any particular element. This will come as no surprise as they can freely switch between each. In fact, you’re best off using any of the characters above if you wish to maximize your combat effectiveness.

Amber

Amber has been neglected by the Genshin Impact community since her release and sadly, it’s not hard to see why. Not only does she deal lackluster damage, but she is outclassed by every Pyro character in the game. It’s because of this, that you’re best off switching her out as soon as possible.

New upcoming Genshin Impact characters 2.3 and 2.4

The Genshin Impact 2.3 and 2.4 update will see the arrival of plenty of new characters that players will be able to spend their hard-earned Primogems on. Both Arattaki Itto and Gorou will appear at some point in the 2.3 update, while Shenhe and Yun Jin are rumored to be released in the 2.4 update.

There are also a number of unreleased characters that will also debut alongside the Sumeru update, which will add a whole new region to the game. You can check out our list of all leaked and upcoming characters right here.

So, there you have it, the best Genshin Impact characters ranked. We’ll be updating this tier list whenever new characters are released, so make sure you bookmark this page and come back once the 2.4 update goes live.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact guides:

