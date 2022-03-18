Best Sucrose Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Sucrose might be called the Harmless Sweetie, but the Genshin Impact Anemo Catalyst user can be deceiving. She thrives on knocking her opponents around and buffing allies’ reactions with Swirl. If you need a good Anemo support, we’ve got the best Sucrose build here with her top artifacts and weapons.

As far as supports go in Genshin Impact, one you see crop up a lot (alongside Bennett) is Sucrose. The Mondstadt Alchemist is cheap to build, easy to use, and does a very good job of buffing her allies, making her a favorite for new and veteran players alike.

Advertisement

However, just because she’s easy doesn’t mean she can’t be perfected. Finding the right artifacts and weapons, as well as knowing her combos, can go a long way to making the most out of her.

So, without further ado, read on to check out the best Sucrose build in Genshin Impact, including the artifacts and weapons you need to grind for.

Contents

Sucrose abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Wind Spirit Creation

Normal Attack: Sucrose performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo DMG.

Sucrose performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo DMG. Charged Attack: Sucrose consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time.

Sucrose consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Attack: Calling upon the power of her Wind Spirits, Sucrose plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground.

Sucrose’s Normal Attacks frankly don’t do much. Unless you hit her C4 (more on that below), they’re practically worthless. However, it’s good for proccing Swirl with both Normals and Charged Attacks (which are stronger), so weave those together to keep those reactions bouncing.

Advertisement

Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308

Sucrose creates a small Wind Spirit that pulls opponents and objects towards its location, launches opponents within its AoE, and deals Anemo DMG.

This is good for just doing a bit of a damage as well as grouping up enemies. If you play Sucrose on-field as a taser, you can whittle the cooldown with attacks once you hit her C4 , and can quickly become her primary carry tool because of that.

Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II

Sucrose hurls an unstable concoction that creates a Large Wind Spirit. While it persists, the Large Wind Spirit will continuously pull in surrounding opponents and objects, launch nearby opponents, and deal Anemo DMG.

Advertisement

Not only that, but the Burst can absorb other Elements ⁠— Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro ⁠— and Swirl those, dishing out plenty of additional Elemental DMG. This makes her a very powerful enabler with lots of Elemental Mastery because those reactions hit like a truck.

Sucrose constellations

Find multiple copies of Beidou? You’ve got plenty of great constellations to look forward to — especially that aforementioned C4.

Level 1 ⁠— Clustered Vacuum Field: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 gains 1 additional charge.

Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 gains 1 additional charge. Level 2 ⁠— Beth: Unbound Form: The duration of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s.

The duration of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s. Level 3 ⁠— Flawless Alchemistress: Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Alchemania: Every 7 Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by 1-7s.

Every 7 Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation – 6308 by 1-7s. Level 5 ⁠— Caution: Standard Flask: Increases the Level of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Chaotic Entropy: If Forbidden Creation – Isomer 75 / Type II triggers an Elemental Absorption, all party members gain a 20% Elemental DMG Bonus for the corresponding absorbed element during its duration.

Best Sucrose artifacts in Genshin Impact

Sucrose does benefit from one artifact fact in particular: Viridescent Venerer. Given the bonus Swirl damage as a 4-Piece, and how Sucrose’s abilities each rely on the mechanic, it makes sense to run it for all the bonus damage.

Advertisement

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

Given all of Sucrose’s passives and abilities rely on Elemental Mastery too, it’s a no-brainer that a lot of her artifact stats should try to optimize it. This includes trying to hit it on every piece’s substat at the very minimum, or main stat if possible. However, stats like ATK%, Anemo DMG%, and CRIT don’t go astray.

That means if you can’t find good Viridescent Venerer sets, Instructor or Wanderer’s Troupe are great to fill the void. With that being said, here’s all of Sucrose’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact.

Artifact Set Bonuses Viridescent Venerer 2-Piece Set: Anemo DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s. Instructor 2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Piece Set: Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s. Wanderer’s Troupe 2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Piece Set: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

Best Sucrose weapons in Genshin Impact

Now, you can choose to run Sucrose as a hard hitting DPS or more of a support focused on laying down all her spells at once to group enemies. Regardless, you’ll want Sacrificial Fragments for her weapon as it both maximizes her Elemental Mastery and gives her a second cast of her skill (if lucky).

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

The latter is a better build to focus on, and if you do so there’s two great free-to-play options in Mappa Mare and Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers. The latter, despite being a three-star weapon, boasts the best ATK buff in the game and should not be undersold.

However, if you want raw damage and are willing to spend a bit, Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds helps her with a CRIT DMG build. Find Sucrose’s best weapons in Genshin Impact below:

Weapon Details Sacrificial Fragments After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s. Mappa Mare Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks. Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their ATK increased by 24% for 10s. This effect can only occur once every 20s.

Sucrose Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Funnily enough, Sucrose is one of a few select characters in Genshin Impact whose Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials can all be found in one region: Mondstadt. It kind of makes sense, given the Alchemist’s background in studying all things in the North.

You can get Hurricane Seeds from the Anemo Hypostasis and Spirit Locket of Boreas from the Andrius boss in Wolvendom for her boss materials. Whopperflower Nectar can be found by killing the aforementioned flowers, and Windwheel Asters are dotted across the Anemo nation.

You can find a full list of Sucrose’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials required to max her out below:

Sucrose Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Freedom x9 Guide to Freedom x63 Philosophies of Freedom x114 Common Ascension Materials Whopperflower Nectar x18 Shimmering Nectar x66 Energy Nectar x93 Weekly Boss Materials Spirit Locket of Boreas x18

Sucrose Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1 – Windwheel Aster x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3 Hurricane Seed x2 Windwheel Aster x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6 Hurricane Seed x4 Windwheel Aster x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3 Hurricane Seed x8 Windwheel Aster x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6 Hurricane Seed x12 Windwheel Aster x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6 Hurricane Seed x20 Windwheel Aster x60 Energy Nectar x24

Best Sucrose team comp

Sucrose, much like Xingqiu and Bennett, is a true support in Genshin Impact that can be splashed into any comp. Her Anemo powers are greatly appreciated by everyone, helping group up enemies and Swirl big reactions on the battlefield.

Pairing her with DPS allies that can take advantage of these big Swirls like Diluc, Ganyu, Hu Tao, or Ayaka is a great option. Throw in a healer and another support, and that’s a very solid team.

However, if you want Sucrose to shine a bit more, you can run her in a taser team alongside Fischl, Beidou, and Xingqiu, applying both Beidou and Xingqiu’s bursts very effectively with her fast normals.

Regardless though, if you just need an Anemo ally to help build out your team, Sucrose is generally the most flexible option.

If you need an Anemo support in a pinch, Sucrose is your best option — especially when it comes to bang for buck.

Need more allies to pair her with? Check out our other Genshin Impact character guides below:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Beidou build | Best Bennett build | Best Childe build | Best Diona build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Venti build | Best Xiao build | Best Xingqiu build | Best Yae Miko build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build