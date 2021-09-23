How to get free Genshin Impact characters

Genshin Impact features plenty of characters for players to unlock and master, but which ones can you obtain for free?

Collecting all of Genshin Impact’s characters can be a costly quest, especially if you’re aiming to add the game’s 5-stars to your roster. In fact, even if you secure plenty of Primogems, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get the characters you want. This is especially true given that Genshin Impact currently features a whopping 41 playable characters.

Fortunately, there are few free characters that you can obtain without breaking the bank or spending loads of Acquainted Fates or Intertwined Fates. Whether you’re just starting out on your Genshin Impact adventure or just wondering which characters you can obtain for free, then we have you covered.

Contents

All free characters in Genshin Impact

As of writing, there are currently seven free Genshin Impact characters that every player can obtain without spending a thing. All these 4-star characters can also be purchased from Paimon’s Bargains, but you’ll need to wait until they enter the current rotation.

Without further ado, here’s every single Genshin Impact character you can claim for free and the requirements needed to unlock them all.

Character Rarity Element Weapon Unlock Requirements Amber 4-star Pyro Bow Complete the Quest Wind-Riding Knight. Kaeya 4-star Cryo Sword Complete the Quest Crash Course. Lisa 4-star Electro Catalyst Complete the Quest Sparks Amongst the Pages. Barbara 4-star Hydro Catalyst Complete the Baptism of Song event. Xiangling 4-star Pyro Polearm Clear Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. Traveler — — Sword None Aloy 4-star Cryo Bow Obtain from the Mail on PC, PS5, PS5 before 2.3 update.

Genshin Impact limited-time event characters

MiHoYo also enables players to claim free Genshin Impact characters during limited-time events, so make sure you keep an eye out for these special giveaways. The events invariably tasks players with completing various quests and taking part in seasonal activities

Previous limited-time events have rewarded the following 4-star characters:

Barbara

Fischl

Xiangling

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xinyan

Diona

Beidou

Aloy (still active)

Whether these characters will appear during future limited-time events remains to be seen, but for now, that every free Genshin Impact character you can obtain without spending any money.

