Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at new character Baal, release date coming soon - Dexerto

Baal is one of the next characters that will be releasing in Genshin Impact, but it seems that several official images have leaked ahead of the Electro Archon’s release.

While miHoYo has yet to officially release Baal, we do know that the Electro Archon will be introduced to the game during the Inazuma region update. This update will bring a whole new region to Genshin Impact, expanding upon the current Mondstandt and Liyue locations. Everything from new samurai-inspired enemies, deadly weapons, and story quests will be introduced when Inazuma launches.

However, one of the most eagerly-anticipated additions is that the upcoming five-star electro character. Speculations and rumors have been circulating online for months, but the latest wave of leaks have finally given Genshin Impact fans a sneak peek at what she looks like.

Baal Genshin Impact leaks

The leaked images of Baal appear to be from in-game concept art and were shared on the official Genshin Impact subreddit. Zeniet, a renowned Genshin leaker also shared their findings with fans via Twitter. While the images may only be of her silhouette, they do give a good indication of what she will look like when the Inazuma region update goes live.

First look at the Electro Archon – Baal from Kazuha's story cutscene.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FHf96x2OC0 — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) May 31, 2021

According to the Genshin Impact wiki, Baal is known as the God of Eternity and Raiden Shogun. She is the current Electro Archon and member of The Seven who presides over Inazuma – a region heavily inspired by Edo Japan. As the Shogun of the Inazuma Bakufu, the Electro user commands respect amongst her supporters and strikes fear into her enemies.

In the leaked images, she can be seen wielding a samurai sword, sporting elegant robes. Whether this design will eventually change upon her release remains to be seen, but for now, players better start saving their Primogems if they wish to add the five-star character to their team.

Baal release date Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give Baal an official release date, but the five-star character will likely receive a banner when the Inazuma region goes live, and after the 1.6 update.

