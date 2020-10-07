 How to claim free Genshin Impact Primogems: Promo codes - Dexerto
How to claim free Genshin Impact Primogems: Promo codes

Published: 7/Oct/2020

by James Busby
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is home to loads of colorful characters, but you’ll need to spend a lot of Primogems if you wish to increase your chances of obtaining the game’s elusive five-star units. Fortunately, there is an easy way to grab a lot of Primogems without breaking the bank. 

MiHoYo’s free-to-play title, Genshin Impact allows players to explore every inch of its vast open-world completely free of charge. In fact, you can get through the entirety of the game’s current content without spending a penny. However, if you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to some incredibly powerful weapons, then you’ll need to score yourself a lot of Primogems. 

These twinkling gems are used to purchase the game’s Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates, which are then used to Perform Wishes (Gacha). Primogems are also used to refill the game’s energy/stamina system (Original Resin), making them vital to both acquiring new characters and farming the game’s deadly dungeons. While you’ll naturally get this in-game currency as you progress through the game, there is an even easier way to add more Primogems to your account. 

How to redeem Genshin Impact promo codes

Genshin Impact promo codes official site
Claiming your free Primogems only take a couple of minutes.

One way to add Primogems to your Genshin Impact account is to redeem promo codes. These codes not only net you a decent number of Primogems, they also give you access to a number of useful items that will make your adventure through the world of Teyvat much smoother. 

In order to claim these codes, you’ll first need to level your account up to Adventure Rank 10. You can do this fairly quickly by doing main/side quests, exploring the map, opening chests, and doing your daily commissions. Once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 10, simply head on over to the official Genshin Impact website

Before you enter the region-specific codes below, make sure you’ve done the following:

  1. Reached Adventure Rank 10
  2. Signed into the official Genshin Impact Website
  3. Selected the server you play on
  4. Entered your character nickname (in-game name) 

As soon as you’ve done the above, you should be able to enter the following code:

EU

  • GENSHIN1006U

NA

  • GENSHIN1006A

SEA

  • GENSHIN1006S

Once the code has been activated, head back over to your game. If done correctly, you should receive an in-game notification. Simply click on the mail icon from the pause menu to claim your rewards. The above codes will reward your account with 30 Primogems and 5x Adventure EXP that you can use to level up any characters. Not bad for a few minutes of work!

We’ll be updating this post whenever miHoYo’s adds any new promo codes to the game, so make sure you come back here for further Genshin Impact news and content updates.

Valorant

Everything coming in Valorant Act 3: Icebox map, new Agent, Battle pass

Published: 7/Oct/2020 16:26

by Calum Patterson
Valorant Episode 1

Riot Games has now unveiled its grand plans for Act III of Episode 1 in Valorant, including a first look at the brand new agent.

Riot already confirmed the brand new map, Icebox, the second new map coming to the game since launch.

In addition, a new Agent is joining the roster, but at the time of writing, Riot is keeping their exact name, abilities and lore under wraps.

Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant Act 3:

New Map: Icebox

Because the new map is being pushed live early, the new Agent will be delayed. The Agent will release 2 weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Act III. This will allow the devs to sort out any stability issues.

ADJUSTED ACT III ROADMAP

EP1_Act3_modal_lite.jpg

We’re still closing Episode 1 with a banger of a finish. On top of our newest map, you’ll unlock 50-tiers of fresh Battlepass goods to personalize your play, have another go at your Rank with refined Competitive matchmaking, and try the latest Agent just one patch later.

MAP: ICEBOX (OCT. 13 UNRATED, OCT. 27 COMPETITIVE)

An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike. And, outplay as Defender using ziplines to reach new and dangerous heights.

The two objective sites on Icebox favor frequent skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play.

COMPETITIVE REFRESH (OCT. 27)

These Act III Competitive changes hope to make your Rank climb tighter as we work on the long term health of organized team play:

  • Upgrade that Act Rank Badge with the next Competitive Act
  • Rank queue lowered from 6 tiers to 3 tiers, for tighter matchmaking
  • Select your preferred server and improve your ping
  • Immortal+ rank outcomes are decided 100% by wins and losses

Watch our latest Dev Diary for more detail and a peek into Joe Ziegler’s living room.

ACT III BATTLEPASS (OCT. 13)

The Battlepass returns with improvements for Act III—revamped weekly mission progress for faster unlocks and additional Epilogue tiers.

Collect heads, rake in the XP, then snap on Act III exclusives like the “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy to match your arctic battles, the “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and the Viper Spray that reminds you to wash your hands.

Purchase the Act III Premium Battlepass to unlock more tiers of VALORANT items like the Ruin Vandal, “Disco Ball” Gun Buddy, and the Surge Bucky (with variants!).

Learn more about VALORANT’s Battlepass system here.

WEAPON SKIN: SINGULARITY (OCT. 13)

Singularity exists in a far future, vast in its journey from the beyond. Powerful, abstract, and mysterious. None know where it came from or how it came to be.

Harness its unstable force on the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and Melee when you buy the Singularity bundle.

GUN BUDDY: WELCOME, MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

More (low ping) challengers to the Radiant throne have arrived from the Middle East and North Africa.

Log in during October 28 to earn the Dallah Gun Buddy and celebrate their homecoming.

NEW AGENT: ??? (OCT. 27)

Valorant Act 3 agent teaser
The new Agent teaser

That’s everything we know so far about Act III – stay tuned to @ValorantUpdates for the latest.