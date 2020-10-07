How to claim free Genshin Impact Primogems: Promo codes - Dexerto

Genshin Impact is home to loads of colorful characters, but you’ll need to spend a lot of Primogems if you wish to increase your chances of obtaining the game’s elusive five-star units. Fortunately, there is an easy way to grab a lot of Primogems without breaking the bank.

MiHoYo’s free-to-play title, Genshin Impact allows players to explore every inch of its vast open-world completely free of charge. In fact, you can get through the entirety of the game’s current content without spending a penny. However, if you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to some incredibly powerful weapons, then you’ll need to score yourself a lot of Primogems.

These twinkling gems are used to purchase the game’s Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates, which are then used to Perform Wishes (Gacha). Primogems are also used to refill the game’s energy/stamina system (Original Resin), making them vital to both acquiring new characters and farming the game’s deadly dungeons. While you’ll naturally get this in-game currency as you progress through the game, there is an even easier way to add more Primogems to your account.

How to redeem Genshin Impact promo codes

One way to add Primogems to your Genshin Impact account is to redeem promo codes. These codes not only net you a decent number of Primogems, they also give you access to a number of useful items that will make your adventure through the world of Teyvat much smoother.

In order to claim these codes, you’ll first need to level your account up to Adventure Rank 10. You can do this fairly quickly by doing main/side quests, exploring the map, opening chests, and doing your daily commissions. Once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 10, simply head on over to the official Genshin Impact website.

Before you enter the region-specific codes below, make sure you’ve done the following:

Reached Adventure Rank 10 Signed into the official Genshin Impact Website Selected the server you play on Entered your character nickname (in-game name)

As soon as you’ve done the above, you should be able to enter the following code:

EU

GENSHIN1006U

NA

GENSHIN1006A

SEA

GENSHIN1006S

Once the code has been activated, head back over to your game. If done correctly, you should receive an in-game notification. Simply click on the mail icon from the pause menu to claim your rewards. The above codes will reward your account with 30 Primogems and 5x Adventure EXP that you can use to level up any characters. Not bad for a few minutes of work!

We’ll be updating this post whenever miHoYo’s adds any new promo codes to the game, so make sure you come back here for further Genshin Impact news and content updates.