Genshin Impact banner: What is the current banner & who will be next?

The next Genshin Impact banner will see a new character make their debut in the game, so find out when the new banner will release, when the current one will end, and what reruns will return.

Genshin Impact’s next banner is on the horizon, which means another new 5-star character will be added to the game. Not only does this enable travelers to experiment with different team comps and playstyles, but it can also have a huge effect on the best Genshin Impact characters tier list.

With the 2.4 and 2.5 updates on the horizon, many Genshin Impact players will be wondering what the next banner will be. Whether you’re aiming to spend your Primogems on newly released characters or wish to try your luck at Genshin Impact’s banner reruns, there is always something for everyone.

Current Genshin Impact banner

The current Genshin Impact banner is Oni’s Royale, which added Arataki Itto to the game. This new 5-star Geo character wields a deadly claymore and uses his Oni-based abilities to strike fear into his enemies. Despite his demonic look, Itto is known for his kindness and competitive nature.

Genshin Impact’s Arataki Itto banner was introduced in the 2.3 update and includes the following 4-star characters:

Gorou (Geo)

Barbara (Hydro)

Xiangling (Pyro)

When does the current Genshin Impact banner end?

The Arataki Itto banner was released on December 14, 2021, and ends on January 04, 2022. Once the current Genshin Impact banner ends, the next one will take its place.

This means players have around three weeks to unlock the new Geo 5-star before his banner is removed from the game.

Current Genshin Impact weapon banner

The current Genshin Impact weapon banner is the Epitome Invocation. This banner includes the following weapon rate ups:

5-star weapons

Redhorn Stonethresher (Claymore)

Skyward Harp (Bow)

4-star weapons

The Alley Flash (Sword)

Mitternachts Waltz (Bow)

The Bell (Claymore)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

The current Genshin Impact weapon banner will end on January 4, 2022. This means you won’t have too much longer to unlock the Redhorn Stonethresher, so make sure you spend your Wishes wisely.

Next Genshin Impact banner release date

The next Genshin Impact banner will release in January 2022, which will see Shenhe and Yun Jin added to the game during the 2.4 update. Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo character that dominates the battlefield with AoE abilities and barrages opponents with swift polearm strikes.

Meanwhile, Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo unit that is known for her tanky abilities, which enable her to shield her allies from incoming attacks. Yun Jin also wields a polearm and can deliver great damage.

If you’re aiming to roll on the next Genshin Impact banner, then be sure to check out our best Shenhe build and best Yun Jin build to maximize their DPS.

Genshin Impact banner reruns

Gesnhin Impact 2.4 will feature a number of banner reruns. Current leaks have speculated that Ganyu, Xiao, and Zhongli will all make their long-awaited return. There are also rumors that the Raiden Shogun banner could potentially appear in the 2.5 update.

MiHoYo has yet to officially announce Genshin Impact’s next rerun banner, but things are certainly looking good for those that missed these 5-star units.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the current and next Genshin Impact banner. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest leaks and info.

