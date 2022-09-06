Best Genshin Impact Wish simulator sites ranked

Genshin Impact Wish simulators enable you to test your luck and roll for 5-star characters without having to spend any Primogems. Here are the best ones you should be using.

Genshin Impact is home to a large variety of colorful characters, but unlocking the game’s best units can be incredibly difficult. This is especially true if you’re aiming for a specific 5-star.

In fact, if the character you wish to unlock doesn’t have a rate-up banner, then the chances of adding them to your roster can be very low. Fortunately, Genshin Impact Wish Simulators can give you the dopamine hit of unlocking these characters without spending your precious Primogems.

So, to help you scratch your gacha game itch, we’ve outlined the best Genshin Impact Wish simulators that are available to roll on.

What is a Genshin Impact Wish simulator?

Genshin Impact Wish simulators are websites and apps that enable users to wish on banners without having to use any Intertwined and Acquaint Fates. It’s important to note that they are not affiliated with HoYoverse, and any characters you win will not be added to your account.

Instead, they are a fun way to test your luck or a great way to blow off some steam after you’ve lost the 50/50 on Genshin Impact’s current banners.

Best Genshin Impact Wish simulators

1. WishSimulator.App

HoYoverse/WishSimulator.App Try your luck with this highly-rated Genshin Impact Wish simulator site.

WishSimulator.App is the best Genshin Impact Wish Simulator as it features the current banners available in the game. The screen itself is also a direct copy of the one seen in Genshin Impact, which means players will be able to listen to the background music, purchase, Fates, and watch the official banner animations.

If that wasn’t enough, WishSimulator.App also uses a Pity system that closely mirrors Genshin Impact. This means your pulls are nearly identical to the real game. There’s also the ability to adjust various settings like music, banners, and animations.

2. Uzair Ashraf’s Wish Simulator

HoYoverse/Uzair Ashraf’s Wish Simulator Official banner animations make this an excellent choice.

Uzair Ashraf’s Wish Simulator is a great tool as it keeps track of the number of Fates you’ve used on a specific banner, which helps indicate when your next 5-star pull is. If that wasn’t enough, Travelers can choose from all of the game’s current banners, so if there’s a specific character you wish to unlock, then you can simply switch to them.

3. Miwoju’s Genshin Wish Simulator

HoYoverse/Miwoju Genshin Wish Simulator This Genshin Impact Wish simulator is sleek and simple.

This Genshin Impact Wish simulator is a little more barebones than the previous entries, but it does enable the use of Infinite Wishes. This means Travelers can live out their dreams of having unlimited Acquaint and Intertwined Fates without having to spend any real money.

The banners available aren’t currently updated to reflect the new Sumeru update, but this Genshin Impact Wish simulator is still a decent option if the other ones don’t take your fancy.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Wish Simulators and the best ones you should use. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.