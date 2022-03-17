Best Beidou Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Beidou might only be a four-star Electro Claymore character in Genshin Impact, but the captain of The Crux boasts some of the highest damage in the game. Not only that, but her skills give her great defensive utility not seen in other high DPS characters. Here’s her best build, including the top artifacts and weapons to make the most of her kit.

Beidou might seem a bit lackluster on face value, but she’s a hidden gem in Genshin Impact. The Electro Claymore user outshines most of the game’s five-stars for damage as a main carry, and is super flexible for a number of playstyles.

However, one thing prevails with Beidou: In any comp, she’s the shining star. So, obviously, if you want her in your line-up, you’ll need the best build possible.

We’ve got all the details right here regarding just that, including her top artifacts and weapons that really make Beidou shine when fighting across Teyvat.

Beidou abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Oceanborne

Normal Attack: Beidou performs up to five consecutive strikes.

Beidou performs up to five consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Beidou drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, she performs a more powerful slash.

Beidou drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, she performs a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Beidou plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

While Beidou has a five-hit combo compared to the four-hit of most over Claymore users, the entire attack string is pretty clunky with its vertical strikes. It can be handy to hit pesky flying enemies, but not much else.

The best way to get around it is with a two-hit combo into a dash or jump cancel. This avoids the slow third hit. And with like most Claymore characters, never use the Charged Attack ⁠— it’s a waste.

Elemental Skill: Tidecaller

Beidou’s Elemental Skill, Tidecaller, works in two ways. Pressing the button will swing the blade forward and deal Electro DMG ⁠— although it can parry skills and shield in a short window. However, holding it will lift her sword as a shield, which stores hits taken (not damage) and reflects it. Timing the counter perfectly will give you the maximum damage bonus.

The parry is one of two in Genshin Impact, with Yunjin also having a similar mechanic on her own Elemental Skill. If you can learn to perfectly time this skill to reflect the damage onto enemies, you’ll go a long way to maximizing Beidou’s DPS.

Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker

Beidou calls upon the strength she had defeating Haishan to hail in a storm, which deals Electro DMG to nearby enemies. It also applies Electro DMG on-hit once a second, firing a discharge that can bounce between enemies.

This burst not only supercharges Beidou, but her allies too. If you have an ally with a fast attack speed, they can make the most out of Stormbreaker’s on-hit damage ⁠— especially compared to the slow-swinging Claymore the captain usually holds.

Beidou constellations

Find multiple copies of Beidou? You’ve got plenty of great constellations to look forward to — with her C2 really buffing her overall DPS.

Level 1 ⁠— Sea Beast’s Scourge: When Stormbreaker is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou’s Max HP for 15s. This shield absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively.

When Stormbreaker is used, it creates a shield that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou’s Max HP for 15s. This shield absorbs Electro DMG 250% more effectively. Level 2 ⁠— Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises: Stormbreaker’s arc lightning can jump to 2 additional targets.

Stormbreaker’s arc lightning can jump to 2 additional targets. Level 3 ⁠— Summoner of Storm: Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Tidecaller by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Stunning Revenge: Upon being attacked, Beidou’s Normal Attacks gain an additional instance of 20% Electro DMG for 10s.

Upon being attacked, Beidou’s Normal Attacks gain an additional instance of 20% Electro DMG for 10s. Level 5 ⁠— Crimson Tidewalker: Increases the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Stormbreaker by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Bane of Evil: During the duration of Stormbreaker, the Electro RES of surrounding opponents is decreased by 15%.

Best Beidou artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Beidou artifacts in Genshin Impact really double down on powering up her counter while also giving her some Energy Recharge to keep her burst on as short a cooldown as possible.

Emblem of Severed Fate is great for this, especially since the 4-Piece Set buffs damage scaling on Energy Recharge. However, Thundering Fury for Electro DMG and Noblesse Oblige for Elemental Burst DMG (as a 2-Piece) are also great pairs to run.

You can find the best Beidou artifacts in Genshin Impact below.

Artifact Set Bonuses Emblem of Severed Fate 2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20% 4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way. Thundering Fury 2-Piece Set: Electro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged and Superconduct by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s.

Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Set: After using an Elemental Burst, all teammates get +20% ATK. Lasts 12s, does not stack

Best Beidou weapons in Genshin Impact

Beidou has a couple of really good weapon options at both the four and five-star levels in Genshin Impact, and given she’s a main carry it’s worth investing into her. If you’ve been lucky enough to get a Wolf’s Gravestone, its all-round solid ATK bonuses make it a no-brainer.

However, Serpent Spine from the battle pass can sometimes out-damage it, especially if you run Beidou with Bennett. Outside of those two picks, there’s a couple of options, including the five-star The Unforged (which is just a worse Gravestone) or the free-to-play friendly and craftable Prototype Archaic.

You can find a list of Beidou’s best weapons in Genshin Impact below:

Weapon Details Wolf’s Gravestone Increases ATK by 20%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s. Serpent Spine Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG. The Unforged Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Beidou Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Despite slaying many-a monster at sea, Beidou’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension material farming has her firmly sitting on solid land. You’ll need Treasure Hoarder Insignias from Treasure Hoarders, as well as Lightning Prisms from Mondstadt’s Electro Hypostasis.

Noctilucous Jade can be found in various caves and caverns across Liyue, while her boss material, Dvalin’s Sigh, comes from the weekly solo clear of Stormterror. Finally, the Teachings of Gold come from the Liyue character material domain three times a week.

You can find a full list of Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials you need to max out your Beidou below.

Beidou Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Gold x9 Guide to Gold x63 Philosophies of Gold x114 Common Ascension Materials Treasure Hoarder Insignia x18 Silver Raven Insignia x66 Golden Raven Insignia x93 Weekly Boss Materials Dvalin’s Sigh x18

Beidou Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1 – Noctilucous Jade x3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3 Lightning Prism x2 Noctilucous Jade x10 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6 Lightning Prism x4 Noctilucous Jade x20 Silver Raven Insignia x12 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3 Lightning Prism x8 Noctilucous Jade x30 Silver Raven Insignia x18 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 Lightning Prism x12 Noctilucous Jade x45 Golden Raven Insignia x12 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 Lightning Prism x20 Noctilucous Jade x60 Golden Raven Insignia x24

Best Beidou team comp

Beidou’s best allies really depend on whether you are playing her on-field, doing the hard hitting, or swapping her out and letting another ally apply her Burst on-hit.

Regardless of your choice, Beidou really needs an Electro battery, and that’s where someone like Yae Miko or Fischl steps in to really help the captain of The Crux have maximum uptime on her Elemental Burst.

Having supports like Xingqiu and Bennett who can buff her damage and apply a ton of Elemental Reactions off the on-hit is a great idea too. However, you might opt to play Beidou off-field and run a high-attack speed “taser” ally instead, such as Keqing or Kokomi.

However, don’t fall into the bait of running Beidou alongside Raiden Shogun. The damage doesn’t stack and it can get a bit clunky between the two ⁠— while it can work with Raiden as an Electro battery, it’s not as efficient as other Beidou teams.

If you build Beidou correctly following our guide, you can look forward to seeing some of the highest damage in Genshin Impact, period.

