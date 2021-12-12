Best Jean Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Jean, the Acting Headmaster of the Knights of Favonius, is a great ally to have in battle in Genshin Impact. Acting as a tank and support for her team, she can heal up allies as they rest off-field, all while dealing big damage herself. Here’s the best Jean build in Genshin Impact, including her top artifacts, weapons, and more.

Jean is one of the first characters you interact with in Genshin Impact, with the Acting Headmaster of the Knights of Favonius guiding you through the start of the game in Mondstadt.

However, she’s more than an NPC. She’s a great ally to have, with the Anemo Sword user being a formidable threat on the battlefield, stepping in for her more flashy allies with some good old RPG tank-style gameplay.

Looking to build out your Jean in Genshin Impact? We’ve got you covered with the best build right here, including her top artifacts, weapons, and more.

Contents

Jean abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Favonius Bladework

Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes.

Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to launch an opponent using the power of wind. Launched opponents will slowly fall to the ground.

Consumes a certain amount of stamina to launch an opponent using the power of wind. Launched opponents will slowly fall to the ground. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Gale Blade

Focusing the might of the formless wind around her blade, Jean releases a miniature storm, launching opponents in the direction she aims at, dealing massive Anemo DMG.

This skill gets much stronger with constellations, increasing the pulling power. It’s also a great way to group enemies together, blast them away (when combo’d with her Charged Attack), and then have an AOE DPS ally jump in to dish out tons of damage.

Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze

Calling upon the wind’s protection, Jean creates a swirling Dandelion Field, launching surrounding opponents and dealing Anemo DMG. At the same time, she instantly regenerates a large amount of HP for all party members. The amount of HP restored scales off Jean’s ATK.

The Dandelion Field will remain on-field even after switching off Jean, healing allies and imbuing their attacks with Anemo. This is a great way to proc Swirl reactions, which can be explosive with Pyro, and cleanse debuffs.

Jean constellations

Managed to find multiple copies of Jean? You have these constellations to look forward to.

Level 1 ⁠— Spiraling Tempest: Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding for more than 1s, and increases the DMG dealt by 40%.

Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding for more than 1s, and increases the DMG dealt by 40%. Level 2 ⁠— People’s Aegis: When Jean picks up an Elemental Orb, all party members have their Movement SPD and ATK SPD increased by 15% for 15s.

When Jean picks up an Elemental Orb, all party members have their Movement SPD and ATK SPD increased by 15% for 15s. Level 3 ⁠— When the West Wind Arises: Increases the Level of Dandelion Breeze by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Dandelion Breeze by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Lands of Dandelion: Within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze, all opponents have their Anemo RES decreased by 40%.

Within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze, all opponents have their Anemo RES decreased by 40%. Level 5 ⁠— Outbursting Gust: Increases the Level of Gale Blade by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Gale Blade by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Lion’s Fang, Fair Protector of Mondstadt: Incoming DMG is decreased by 35% within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze. Upon leaving the Dandelion Field, this effect lasts for 3 attacks or 10s.

Best Jean artifacts

While Jean is an Anemo Sword user, she doesn’t necessarily benefit that much from Anemo DMG Bonus, making Viridescent Venerer a bit less worthwhile. In fact, you just want to look for ATK boosts, trying to buff up Jean’s healing power.

That’s not to say Viridescent Venerer isn’t her best in slot. Gladiator’s Finale is a flexible option if you lack the artifacts, but if you can get the bonus through substats, running Viridescent Venerer is great for buffing her Swirl DMG buff.

Here are Jean’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact:

Artifact Details Viridescent Venerer 2-Piece Set: Anemo DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s. Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece Set: ATK +18%. 4-Piece Set: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%. The Exile 2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20% 4-Piece Set: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 2 Energy for all party members (excluding the wearer) every 2s for 6s. This effect cannot stack.

Best Jean weapons

Jean is a pseudo-tank all things considered with her great healing, and as such running Aquila Favonia is incredibly good because it heals her even further. However, anything that buffs her Charged Attack is also good, like the Black Sword.

Here are Jean’s best weapons in Genshin Impact:

Weapon Details Aquila Favonia ATK is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of ATK and dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to surrounding enemies. This effect can only occur once every 15s. Skyward Blade CRIT Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and increases the DMG of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s. The Black Sword Increases DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%. Additionally, regenerates 60% of ATK as HP when Normal and Charged Attacks score a CRIT Hit. This effect can occur once every 5s.

Jean Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Being one of the most important people in Mondstadt, you best believe Jean’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials are found in the same region. You can collect Hurricane Seeds by taking on the Anemo Hypostasis, while Dandelion Seeds can be farmed around Mondstadt by using Anemo abilities on the plants.

You can find a full list of what you need to max out your Jean build below:

Jean Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Prosperity x9 Guide to Prosperity x63 Philosophies of Prosperity x114 Common Ascension Materials Divining Scroll x18 Sealed Scroll x93 Forbidden Curse Scroll x66 Weekly Boss Materials Tail of Boreas x18

Jean Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Violetgrass x3 Divining Scroll x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3 Hoarfrost Core x2 Violetgrass x10 Divining Scroll x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Hoarfrost Core x4 Violetgrass x20 Sealed Scroll x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Hoarfrost Core x8 Violetgrass x30 Sealed Scroll x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Hoarfrost Core x12 Violetgrass x45 Forbidden Curse Scroll x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Hoarfrost Core x20 Violetgrass x60 Forbidden Curse Scroll x24

Jean trailer in Genshin Impact

Jean’s trailer in Genshin Impact dropped alongside her launch during the game’s September 2020 release. The Guiding Breeze video goes into her backstory as the Acting Grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius.

It dives into some of her combos, highlighting her excellent support abilities because “self-sacrifice, after all, is the Dandelion Knight’s path.”

Best Jean team comp

Jean does act as a Sub DPS or Support, tanking up damage while your other characters reset cooldowns (and health, thanks to Jean’s Wind Companion Talent) off-field. However, you need other damage options to bolster her own.

Jean and Venti are a match-made in heaven with the Knights of Favonius leader pairing well with the Anemo Archon himself. Lowering Jean’s cooldowns is big with Elemental Resonance, and he can also proc plenty of Elemental Bursts. Other great Anemo options are Xiao and Kazuha, who can utilize Jean’s knock-up very well.

Geo characters like Zhongli and Noelle also help Jean stay on field for longer, soaking up damage for her allies while cooldowns are resetting.

However, you also need a pure DPS to take advantage of Jean’s utility, and Pyro DPS options Hu Tao and Klee do that in spades.

Jean is a great Genshin Impact character to round out any team, especially if you need someone to heal your team and take up some field time.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to round out your team, check out our list below.

