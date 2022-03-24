Best Chongyun Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Chongyun is one of Genshin Impact’s few ⁠— perhaps only ⁠— supportive Claymore unit. The four-star Cryo character shines thanks to his ability to chain together Elemental Reactions with ease and buff up allies’ attacks. Here’s the best build for Chongyun to maximize that, including his top Genshin Impact artifacts and weapons.

Chongyun can be looked over in Genshin Impact. His abilities seem pretty complicated, and he doesn’t boast the same damage as other Claymore users with their big, heavy swords swinging around.

However, when you build around him, he can be the shining light of your squad. It’s tricky at times, but there’s a few little tricks and knacks about the Liyue exorcist that can really maximize his ⁠— and your team’s ⁠— potential.

We’ve compiled the best Chongyun build in Genshin Impact, including his top artifacts and weapons, so you can get the most out of him.

Chongyun abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Demonbane

Normal Attack: Chongyun performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Chongyun performs up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Chongyun drains stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, he performs a more powerful slash.

Chongyun drains stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, he performs a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Chongyun plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Chongyun’s Normal Attacks aren’t powerful compared to other Claymore users. Given the heavy weapon is also sluggish, it’s only really required to apply Cryo off the back of his skill.

Elemental Skill: Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost

Chongyun strikes the ground with his greatsword, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo DMG. His Skill is why he’s picked often, given the fact he can imbue his allies’ weapons with Cryo.

The short cast is desirable in quick swap teams where you only need Chongyun on the field briefly, and really you want an attacker who can make the most of the bonus Cryo DMG given the Skill’s low base damage. Plus with Sacrificial Greatsword, you can get the Cryo resistance shred off the recast.

Elemental Burst: Spirit Blade: Cloud-Parting Star

Performing the secret hand seals, Chongyun summons three giant spirit blades in mid-air that fall to the earth one by one after a short delay, exploding as they hit the ground.

This is great for getting some Freeze reactions going off when paired with a Hydro ally, and with his C6 actually becomes a key part of his personal DPS because of the DMG bonus based on maximum HP.

Chongyun constellations

Find multiple copies of Chongyun? You’ve got plenty of great constellations to look forward to — with his C6 really making his personal DPS shine.

Level 1 ⁠— Ice Unleashed: The last attack of Chongyun’s Normal Attack combo releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun’s ATK as Cryo DMG to all opponents in its path.

The last attack of Chongyun’s Normal Attack combo releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun’s ATK as Cryo DMG to all opponents in its path. Level 2 ⁠— Atmospheric Revolution: Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts cast within the Frost Field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost have their CD time decreased by 15%.

Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts cast within the Frost Field created by Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost have their CD time decreased by 15%. Level 3 ⁠— Cloudburst: Increases the Level of Spirit Blade: Cloud-Parting Star by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Spirit Blade: Cloud-Parting Star by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Frozen Skies: Chongyun regenerates 1 Energy every time he hits an opponent affected by Cryo. This effect can only occur once every 2s.

Chongyun regenerates 1 Energy every time he hits an opponent affected by Cryo. This effect can only occur once every 2s. Level 5 ⁠— The True Path: Increases the Level of Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Spirit Blade: Chonghua’s Layered Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Rally of Four Blades: Spirit Blade: Cloud-Parting Star deals 15% more DMG to opponents with a lower percentage of their Max HP remaining than Chongyun. This skill will also summon 1 additional spirit blade.

Best Chongyun artifacts in Genshin Impact

Chongyun being a more supportive Claymore character in Genshin Impact revolving around his Burst means there’s one artifact set for him: Noblesse Oblige. The ATK bonus after casting is incredibly powerful, and if you don’t have another Noblesse user he fills that void.

However, those aren’t his only sets. Want to maximize his own damage? Emblem of Severed Fate is nice for the bonus Energy Recharge and scaling damage, while Blizzard Strayer makes the most of his Cryo buffs by dishing out huge damage after freezing enemies (with someone like Xingqiu).

Stats wise, Chongyun really wants anything with Elemental Mastery, but if you plan on carrying him on-field get some Cryo DMG% and CRIT stats if possible. You can find his best artifact sets below:

Artifact Set Bonuses Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Set: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Emblem of Severed Fate 2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20% 4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way. Blizzard Strayer 2-Piece Set: Cryo DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Best Chongyun weapons in Genshin Impact

While Chongyun isn’t spending a lot of time on-field attacking, that doesn’t mean he can’t find benefit out of a good Claymore weapon in Genshin Impact.

He obviously benefits from the two default picks ⁠— the five-star gacha Wolf’s Gravestone with its insane ATK steroid and battle-pass gated Serpent Spine. Both are incredibly solid overall for just maximizing Chongyun’s damage from his Skill and Burst.

However, an out-of-left-field pick that works perfectly on Chongyun is Sacrificial Greatsword. The more up-time on your Skill the better, and being able to constantly imbue your allies with Cryo is greatly powerful (and it’s handy to help battery a more powerful carry). You can find the full list of Chongyun’s best weapons below:

Weapon Details Wolf’s Gravestone Increases ATK by 20%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s. Serpent Spine Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG. Sacrificial Greatsword After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Chongyun Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Chongyun’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension Materials aren’t the hardest to farm for. Damaged Masks, dropped from Hilichurls, are one of the most common drops. Hoarfrost Cores from the Cryo Regisvine are also easy to get given they’re a low level boss.

Cor Lapis can be a pain to farm around Liyue, but bash it with Chongyun’s Claymore to crack it open easily. Finally, you can get Dvalin’s Sigh from the weekly Stormterror boss fight, as well as the Diligence books in Liyue’s character talent domain.

Be sure to check the tables below for all the Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials you need to max out Chongyun.

Chongyun Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Diligence x9 Guide to Diligence x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114 Common Ascension Materials Damaged Mask x18 Stained Mask x66 Ominous Mask x93 Weekly Boss Materials Dvalin’s Sigh x18

Chongyun Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Cor Lapis x3 Damaged Mask x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3 Hoarfrost Core x2 Cor Lapis x10 Damaged Mask x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Hoarfrost Core x4 Cor Lapis x20 Stained Mask x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Hoarfrost Core x8 Cor Lapis x30 Stained Mask x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Hoarfrost Core x12 Cor Lapis x45 Ominous Mask x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Hoarfrost Core x20 Cor Lapis x60 Ominous Mask x24

Best Chongyun team comp

Chongyun has a few specific units he shines alongside. However, the Cryo Claymore’s best team comp is by far National Team, which consists of Bennett, Xiangling, and Xingqiu. Chongyun’s role in this squad is the attack speed buff off his Passive Talent as well as the constant Elemental Reactions the Cryo imbue gives, freezing and melting enemies.

However, he can slot into most teams as long as he has a few crutch supports alongside him. If you want to run a Melt comp, you’ll need Bennett for his own Pyro abilities. The same goes for Xingqiu, Hydro, and Freeze comps.

Carry-wise, you’ll want a Cryo ally that can make use of the imbue and Elemental Resonance. Surprisingly, Kaeya and Rosaria (with enough constellations on both of them) fill this void perfectly. However, any Electro carry like Keqing for a Supercharged reaction can work too.

Finally, getting more resistance shred with Anemo characters like Sucrose and Kazuha plus Viridescent Venerer really allows Chongyun’s main utility to shine.

Chongyun is pretty cheap to build all things considered given he meshes perfectly with other four-star allies, so if you’re struggling in the early game or want to make the most of some C6 characters, Chongyun can bring out the best in them.

