Genshin Impact Scarab locations: Cyno Ascension Material

Genshin Impact Scarab locations can be found across the Sumeru region, but knowing exactly where to farm them can save you a lot of time and effort. Here’s every Scarab location and character Ascension Material use.

Scarabs are needed to ascend Cyno, Genshin Impact’s new Electro Polearm character who was added in the 3.1 update. This means many Travelers will want to know where all Scarab locations are in Genshin Impact, especially if they wish to have the best Cyno build in the game.

So, if you’ve been lucky enough to unlock the Sumeru Akademiya affiliated 5-star on the current Genshin Impact banner, then you’ll need to locate plenty of these creepy crawlies. Fortunately, our handy Scarab location guide will cover every location to help save you time trekking through the Sumeru desert.

Contents

What is a Genshin Impact Scarab?

The Genshin Impact Scarab is a local specialty that is native to Sumeru. In fact, this bug can only be found in this region, which means Travelers will need to progress through the story in order to farm this material.

Genshin Impact Scarab locations

HoYoverse Genshin Impact Scarab locations are fairly easy to find.

Scarabs can be found in the Sumeru desert, which is also officially known as the Great Red Sand. Genshin Impact scarab locations can be found by heading to the following locations:

The Dune of Carouses

the Dune of Magma

The Dune of Elusion

Sobek Oasis

Aaru Village

the Mausoleum of King Deshret

Eye of the Sands

It’s important to note that Genshin Impact Scarab locations can vary a little as these critters do move around the desert. However, if you head to any of the above locations, you should be able to find plenty.

Genshin Impact Scarab uses

Genshin Impact Scarabs are only used to Ascend Cyno. In fact, Travelers 168 Scarabs in total to Ascend Cyno to his maximum level, so be sure to scour the Sumeru desert until you harvest them all.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Genshin Impact Scarab locations in the game needed for ascending Cyno. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

