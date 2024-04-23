Genshin Impact Fantasy Realm Epic Poem Abyss: Leaks and everything we know so far

Genshin Impact is receiving a brand new Abyss called Fantasy Realm Epic Poem in an upcoming patch update. Here is what we know about it so far in the game.

Rumors surrounding the appearance of new end-game content have been floating around the community for quite a while. However, with Genshin Impact version 4.6 releasing very soon, reliable leaks on the content for version 4.7 have started to surface.

This brand new Abyss, the Fantasy Realm Epic Poem, will include a new challenge catered towards long-standing franchise players. This new end-game content will also feature handsome rewards for those who can overcome difficulties and become victorious.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know about this brand-new Abyss in Genshin Impact. It is important to mention that even though this is being regarded as an Abyss, based on the information, that term is just a placeholder for this new end-game content.

HoYoverse Arlecchino is one of the must-have characters for season one of Fantasy Realm Epic Poem

Fantasy Realm Epic Poem does not have a release date yet. However, leakers have claimed it will be available in version 4.7. Based on the 6-week cycle, this new update will be available somewhere around June 2024.

Article continues after ad

What is Fantasy Realm Epic Poem Abyss?

Based on the information by Chalice Leaks, Fantasy Realm Epic Poem is a brand new Abyss (end-game content) in Genshin Impact. In this, you will be restricted by what kind of characters you can use. In the first season of Fantasy Realm Epic Poem, you will be restricted to using Pyro, Electro, and Anemo as elements.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, there will be a starting roster of characters and reserve characters. For season one, the starting roster must include Sayu, Beidou, Wanderer, Chevreuse, Arlecchino, and Clorinde. If you do not have these characters, you can pick the trial version. However, you must have them in your roster, as skipping even one will restrict your entry to the Fantasy Realm Epic Poem.

There will also be special guest characters: Baizhu, Sigewinne, Alhaitham, and Wriothesley. Unlike the base roster, you are not restricted in picking these characters. Once you have selected the units, you will jump into the challenges. You can also select only one character from your friends for this challenge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You will need to select your base roster and a reserve team beforehand. There will be three difficulties as follows:

Level 1 : Needs 10 characters (6 opening + 4 reserve)

: Needs 10 characters (6 opening + 4 reserve) Level 2 : Needs 14 characters (6 opening + 8 reserve)

: Needs 14 characters (6 opening + 8 reserve) Level 3: Needs 18 characters (6 opening + 12 reserve)

The reserve characters are also restricted to the elements of the season, except for the guest characters. Finally, you can use the reserve team characters only after you unlock events within the reserve pool.

You will receive 620 Primogems for clearing The Fantasy Realm Epic Poem. It is unclear how this new Abyss will be incorporated. It could be introduced as a rotation, with this Abyss and the current Spiral Abyss rotating every 14 days. Otherwise, both may be available for challenging. This will become clear in the future.

Article continues after ad

This is all we know about the brand-new Abyss in Genshin Impact. We will update this article with more information once it becomes available in the future. However, it is important to clarify that these are leaks, which means the information is subject to change.

Article continues after ad

Genshin Impact codes | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Can you play Genshin Impact on Mac? | Games like Genshin Impact