Best Yun Jin Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Yun Jin build utilizes Artifacts and weapons that are tailored around boosting her Geo damage, which helps maximize the 4-star character’s combat effectiveness.
Yun Jin is one of the latest characters that is rumored to release in Genshin Impact 2.4, which will also see the arrival of Shenhe. While miHoYo has yet to reveal any official information about Yun Jin outside of her official splash, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from showcasing her in-game model and abilities.
While Shenhe also utilizes a polearm, Yun Jin combines these lightning-fast attacks with the added bonus of the Geo element. Like most of the game’s Geo-based characters, the Liyue performer supports her allies with tanky shields and AoE damage. Whether you’re looking to spend your Primogems on Yun Jin or just wish to see what her abilities do, then our best Yun Jin build has you covered.
Contents
- Yunjin abilities in Genshin Impact
- Yun Jin Constellations
- Best Yun Jin Artifacts in Genshin Impact
- Best Yun Jin weapon in Genshin Impact
- Yun Jin Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials
- Yun Jin Genshin Impact trailer
- Best Yun Jin team comp
Yunjin abilities in Genshin Impact
- Normal Attack: Yun Jin performs up to five rapid polearm strikes.
- Charged Attack: Yun Jin consumes a portion of stamina and lunges forward with her polearm, striking all nearby enemies.
- Plunging Attack: Yun Jin plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.
Yun Jin Elemental Skill: Whirling Opener
Yun Jin brandishes her spear in the Cloud-Grazing form, dealing Geo damage to nearby enemies. When held, Yun Jin takes up the Whirling Opener stance, charging up, and forming a shield based on her max HP. When the shield breaks or the duration ends, Yun Jin unleashes a Geo attack.
Yun Jin Elemental Burst: Cliffbreaker’s Banner
Yun Jin unleashes AoE Geo damage and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Formation. When normal attack damage is dealt to opponents, bonus damage will be dealt based on Yun Jin’s current defense. The effects of this skill will end after a set duration or when a set number of stacks have been consumed.
Yun Jin Constellations
If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of Yun Jin, then you’ll have access to some of her fantastic constellation buffs.
- Level 1 – Stylized Equestrianism: Whirling Opener’s CD is reduced by 18%.
- Level 2 – Myriad Mise-En-Scene: Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Formation deal 2% increased normal attack damage after their normal attacks hit opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Maximum 10 stacks. This effect lasts until Flying Cloud Formation’s effects are cleared or reset.
- Level 3 – Seafaring General: Increase the level of Cliffbreaker’s Banner by three. Maximum upgraded level 15.
- Level 4 – Ascend, Cloud-Hanger: When Yun Jin triggers the Crystalize Reaction, her defense is increased by 20% for 12s.
- Level 5 – Famed Throughout the Land: Increase the level of Whirling Opener by 3. Maximum upgrade 15.
- Level 6 – Decorous Harmony: Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Formation have their normal attack speed increased by 12%.
Best Yun Jin Artifacts in Genshin Impact
The best Yun Jin build makes use of the Husk of Opulent Dreams set, which increases her defense by 30%, while also giving her stacks of Curiosity. This passive can stack up to four times, with each stack providing 6% defense and 6% Geo damage bonus.
As Yun Jin’s abilities are tailored around supporting her team and tanking incoming damage, having a set that directly boosts her defensive capabilities and Geo damage is a huge bonus.
If you want to build Yun Jin as your party’s main or sub damage dealer, then we recommend using Archaic Petra. This Artifact set will increase Yun Jin’s Geo damage bonus by 15% and also raise all party members’ damage bonus by 35%, whenever you obtain an Elemental Shard.
Best Yun Jin weapon in Genshin Impact
The best polearm for Yun Jin is the Staff of Homa. This 5-star weapon increases her HP by 20%, while also providing an attack bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this bonus is increased by an additional 1% of max HP.
If you don’t have Staff of Homa, or are using this weapon on another polearm character, then the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is a great option. This is particularly useful if you wish to increase Yun Jin’s on-hit attack damage.
Lastly, the Deathmatch is our final pick. This item is readily available for free-to-play players from the item shop, which makes it a great choice for those that don’t wish to roll on any banners.
Yun Jin Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials
Yun Jin’s Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Mondstadt and Inazuma, which means you’ll be able to start farming most items before her release. In order to level up and ascend Yun Jin, you’ll need to fight La Signora – one of the lead members of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers.
This boss drops the Ashen Heart alongside other rare materials. Meanwhile, the Riftborn Regalia is obtained from defeating the new Wolflord boss, which was added in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update.
Yun Jin’s kit is tailored around creating tanky Geo shields, so you’ll want to max out her Elemental Skill and Burst first, then focus on buffing her normal attacks.
Yun Jin Talent Level-Up Materials
|Talent Level-Up Materials
|Talent Level-Up Materials
|Teachings of Diligence x9
|Guide to Diligence x63
|Philosophies of Diligence x114
|Common Ascension Materials
|Damaged Mask x18
|Ominous Mask x93
|Stained Mask x66
|Weekly Boss Materials
|Ashen Heart x18
Yun Jin Ascension Materials
Yun Jin Genshin Impact trailer
MiHoYo has yet to release Yun Jin’s official character trailer, but a leaked video showcasing her idle animations and abilities has appeared online. It’s here where we get to see how the unreleased character will perform upon her release.
Yun Jin can be seen using her normal and charged attacks, before unleashing her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. While these abilities aren’t as flashy as Shenhe’s, they do look like they’ll be useful to any team looking for a Geo support.
Best Yun Jin team comp
The best Yun Jin team comp utilizes Zhongli, Bennett, and Xingqiu. Zhongli is an incredibly powerful 5-star character that fits into most team comps, but his damage and survivability will be greatly enhanced when used in this comp.
Both Yun Jin and Zhongli’s shield strength will be increased by 15%, while allied protected by the shields will have their damage increased by 15%. Attacks on enemies will also decrease their opponent’s Geo RES by 20% for 15s.
If that buff wasn’t enough, both Bennett and Xingqui raise this bar even higher. If the health of a character within Bennett’s ultimate is higher than 70%, they gain an attack bonus that is based on his base attack. This shouldn’t be a problem for either Yun Jin or Zhongli as their shields will keep any enemy damage to a minimum.
Lastly, Xingqui’s Elemental Skill will provide even further DPS, provide Crystalize reactions, and even reduce incoming damage. With this team comp, you’ll be nigh unkillable and be able to dish out plenty of lethal hits.
So, there you have it, the best Yun Jin build in Genshin Impact. We’ll be sure to update this guide once more details are revealed, so be sure to come back here once Yun Jin is officially released. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact character guides:
