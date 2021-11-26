Best Yun Jin Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Yun Jin build utilizes Artifacts and weapons that are tailored around boosting her Geo damage, which helps maximize the 4-star character’s combat effectiveness.

Yun Jin is one of the latest characters that is rumored to release in Genshin Impact 2.4, which will also see the arrival of Shenhe. While miHoYo has yet to reveal any official information about Yun Jin outside of her official splash, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from showcasing her in-game model and abilities.

While Shenhe also utilizes a polearm, Yun Jin combines these lightning-fast attacks with the added bonus of the Geo element. Like most of the game’s Geo-based characters, the Liyue performer supports her allies with tanky shields and AoE damage. Whether you’re looking to spend your Primogems on Yun Jin or just wish to see what her abilities do, then our best Yun Jin build has you covered.

Advertisement

Contents

Yunjin abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Yun Jin performs up to five rapid polearm strikes.

Charged Attack: Yun Jin consumes a portion of stamina and lunges forward with her polearm, striking all nearby enemies.

Plunging Attack: Yun Jin plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Yun Jin Elemental Skill: Whirling Opener

Yun Jin brandishes her spear in the Cloud-Grazing form, dealing Geo damage to nearby enemies. When held, Yun Jin takes up the Whirling Opener stance, charging up, and forming a shield based on her max HP. When the shield breaks or the duration ends, Yun Jin unleashes a Geo attack.

Yun Jin Elemental Burst: Cliffbreaker’s Banner

Yun Jin unleashes AoE Geo damage and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Formation. When normal attack damage is dealt to opponents, bonus damage will be dealt based on Yun Jin’s current defense. The effects of this skill will end after a set duration or when a set number of stacks have been consumed.

Advertisement

Yun Jin Constellations

If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of Yun Jin, then you’ll have access to some of her fantastic constellation buffs.

Level 1 – Stylized Equestrianism: Whirling Opener’s CD is reduced by 18%.

Level 2 – Myriad Mise-En-Scene: Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Formation deal 2% increased normal attack damage after their normal attacks hit opponents. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Maximum 10 stacks. This effect lasts until Flying Cloud Formation’s effects are cleared or reset.

Level 3 – Seafaring General: Increase the level of Cliffbreaker’s Banner by three. Maximum upgraded level 15.

Level 4 – Ascend, Cloud-Hanger: When Yun Jin triggers the Crystalize Reaction, her defense is increased by 20% for 12s.

Level 5 – Famed Throughout the Land: Increase the level of Whirling Opener by 3. Maximum upgrade 15.

Level 6 – Decorous Harmony: Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Formation have their normal attack speed increased by 12%.

Best Yun Jin Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Yun Jin build makes use of the Husk of Opulent Dreams set, which increases her defense by 30%, while also giving her stacks of Curiosity. This passive can stack up to four times, with each stack providing 6% defense and 6% Geo damage bonus.

As Yun Jin’s abilities are tailored around supporting her team and tanking incoming damage, having a set that directly boosts her defensive capabilities and Geo damage is a huge bonus.

If you want to build Yun Jin as your party’s main or sub damage dealer, then we recommend using Archaic Petra. This Artifact set will increase Yun Jin’s Geo damage bonus by 15% and also raise all party members’ damage bonus by 35%, whenever you obtain an Elemental Shard.

Advertisement

Artifact Set Bonuses Husk of Opulent Dreams 2-piece set bonus: DEF +30%. 4-piece set bonus: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost. Archaic Petra 2-piece set bonus: Geo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus: Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time.

Best Yun Jin weapon in Genshin Impact

The best polearm for Yun Jin is the Staff of Homa. This 5-star weapon increases her HP by 20%, while also providing an attack bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this bonus is increased by an additional 1% of max HP.

Read More: Everything we know about Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

If you don’t have Staff of Homa, or are using this weapon on another polearm character, then the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is a great option. This is particularly useful if you wish to increase Yun Jin’s on-hit attack damage.

Lastly, the Deathmatch is our final pick. This item is readily available for free-to-play players from the item shop, which makes it a great choice for those that don’t wish to roll on any banners.

Advertisement

Weapon Details Staff of Homa HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%. Deathmatch If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2

Yun Jin Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Yun Jin’s Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Mondstadt and Inazuma, which means you’ll be able to start farming most items before her release. In order to level up and ascend Yun Jin, you’ll need to fight La Signora – one of the lead members of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers.

Read More: Everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact

This boss drops the Ashen Heart alongside other rare materials. Meanwhile, the Riftborn Regalia is obtained from defeating the new Wolflord boss, which was added in Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update.

Yun Jin’s kit is tailored around creating tanky Geo shields, so you’ll want to max out her Elemental Skill and Burst first, then focus on buffing her normal attacks.

Advertisement

Yun Jin Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Diligence x9 Guide to Diligence x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114 Common Ascension Materials Damaged Mask x18 Ominous Mask x93 Stained Mask x66 Weekly Boss Materials Ashen Heart x18

Yun Jin Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1 – Glaze Lily x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3 Riftborn Regalia x2 Glaze Lily x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6 Riftborn Regalia x4 Glaze Lily x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3 Riftborn Regalia x8 Glaze Lily x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6 Riftborn Regalia x12 Glaze Lily x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6 Riftborn Regalia x20 Glaze Lily x60 Energy Nectar x24

Yun Jin Genshin Impact trailer

MiHoYo has yet to release Yun Jin’s official character trailer, but a leaked video showcasing her idle animations and abilities has appeared online. It’s here where we get to see how the unreleased character will perform upon her release.

Read More: Genshin Impact Yun Jin banner release date

Yun Jin can be seen using her normal and charged attacks, before unleashing her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. While these abilities aren’t as flashy as Shenhe’s, they do look like they’ll be useful to any team looking for a Geo support.

Best Yun Jin team comp

The best Yun Jin team comp utilizes Zhongli, Bennett, and Xingqiu. Zhongli is an incredibly powerful 5-star character that fits into most team comps, but his damage and survivability will be greatly enhanced when used in this comp.

Both Yun Jin and Zhongli’s shield strength will be increased by 15%, while allied protected by the shields will have their damage increased by 15%. Attacks on enemies will also decrease their opponent’s Geo RES by 20% for 15s.

Read More: Best Shenhe Genshin Impact build

If that buff wasn’t enough, both Bennett and Xingqui raise this bar even higher. If the health of a character within Bennett’s ultimate is higher than 70%, they gain an attack bonus that is based on his base attack. This shouldn’t be a problem for either Yun Jin or Zhongli as their shields will keep any enemy damage to a minimum.

Lastly, Xingqui’s Elemental Skill will provide even further DPS, provide Crystalize reactions, and even reduce incoming damage. With this team comp, you’ll be nigh unkillable and be able to dish out plenty of lethal hits.

So, there you have it, the best Yun Jin build in Genshin Impact. We’ll be sure to update this guide once more details are revealed, so be sure to come back here once Yun Jin is officially released. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact character guides:

Best Shenhe build | Best Albedo Build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Childe Build | Best Kokomi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Ayaka build | Best Aloy build | Best Ganyu build | Best Diluc build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Klee build | Best Eula build