Wriothesley in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed details about Wriothesley, an upcoming Fontaine character that is rumored to release in a future update. Here’s everything we know about this mysterious unit.

The Genshin Impact leaks continue to pour in with new details surrounding upcoming characters released almost daily. So far, information surrounding Baizhu and Kaveh has taken the spotlight, but a number of other characters have also started to receive attention from the game’s community.

One of these units is Wriothesley, a rumored Fontaine character that could playable in a future update. While Travelers are currently delving into the 3.5 update and preparing for 3.6, that hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing info on his in-game design and Vision.

So, if you’re looking to find out more about Wriothesley, then here’s everything you need to know about his leaked Vision and design.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Wriothesley release date. There have also been no leaks surrounding a possible launch date.

However, it’s currently rumored that Wriothesley is a Fontaine character, which means we could potentially see him make an appearance in the 4.0 update. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Wriothesley artwork leaks in Genshin Impact

While no official Wriothesley splashart has been leaked, that hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own artwork based on the character’s description. In fact, one fan drew the above image that supposedly has a very close resemblance to him. Even HL, a reliable Genshin Impact leaker note how accurate the design was.

“Apart from some differences and the lack of a raincoat, I would say 8.5-9/10. The cape would be hard to describe (and I don’t even want to try), but here I would adjust the tie a little longer, the eyebrows a little thicker.”

HoYoverse will likely provide official details for Wriothesley’s in-game design once we get closer to his official launch date.

Wriothesley leaked element in Genshin Impact

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, Wriothesley will use a Cryo Vision. However, like all early leaks this could change before release. After all, HoYoverse has been known to adjust character abilities, designs, and playstyles during the early stages of development.

Is there Wriothesley gameplay?

There is currently no Wriothesley gameplay from official channels or leaked sources. Instead, players will need to wait a little while longer for footage of the upcoming Cryo character. However, we can expect further leaks and announcements as we get closer to his release date.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Wriothesley. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

