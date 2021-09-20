What we know about Kokomi in Genshin Impact: Abilities, release date, banner

Sangonomiya Kokomi is joining the Genshin Impact roster in patch 2.1. The leader of the Resistance is a five-star Hydro Catalyst designed to support her allies. Here’s what you need to know about Kokomi’s release, including her abilities and banner.

We’ve had Baal — now we’re getting the force that’s fighting back against the Electro Archon (or rather, her puppet) and her Vision Hunt Decree.

Kokomi has arrived in Genshin Impact as a new Hydro-Catalyst with a focus on big heals. Described as the “brains of the [Resistance] forces,” her leadership will shine through if you choose to roll for her.

Here’s what you need to know about Kokomi, including when she’s releasing, her abilities, and the other units in her special banner.

When is Kokomi releasing in Genshin Impact?

miHoYo announced Kokomi’s official release date during the 2.1 Livestream, where they stated she would release later in the 2.1 update.

Players will be able to roll for her on September 21, once the banner for Baal (Raiden Shogun) ends.

Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact: Drifting Luminescence

Kokomi will be releasing with a special banner that’ll be active for around three weeks, if history is anything to go by.

The princess of the Sangonomiya Clan will be available at higher rates for players, alongside three four-star characters:

Beidou

Rosaria

Xingqiu

Kokomi will also have a special weapon banner containing the Primordial Jade Cutter sword and Everlasting Moonglow catalyst weapons at higher rates. The latter is a perfect pickup for Kokomi if you choose to pull for her.

Kokomi’s special Genshin Impact weapon: Everlasting Moonglow

Her official weapon is the aforementioned Everlasting Moonglow, which appears to be tailored around healing its user.

“A string of lovely jasper from the deep sea. They Shine with a pure radiance like that of the moon, and just as ever distant,” the weapon description reads.

It increases the unit’s healing bonus by 10%, while also giving a big hit of energy restoration after using an Elemental Burst.

Kokomi abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: The Shape of Water

Normal Attack: Kokomi performs three consecutive ranged attacks that take on the form of fish, dealing Hydro DMG to any foes that get caught.

Charged Attack: Kokomi consumes some of her stamina and unleashes an AoE blast of hydro directly in front of her.

Plunging Attack: While airborne Kokomi plunges towards the ground, dealing AoE Hyrdro damage to all nearby enemies upon impact.

Kokomi Elemental Skill: Kurage’s Oath

Kokomi summons Bake-Kurage, which heals all her allies and deals Hydro damage to all enemies within range.

The damage dealt is based around Kokomi’s max health, meaning you’ll want to increase this five-star support’s HP if you wish to deal huge amounts of burst.

Kokomi Elemental Burst: Nereids Ascension

Kokomi Summons the mighty Watatsumi, dealing huge amounts of Hydro damage to all surrounding enemies. Kokomi’s Normal, Charged, and Elemental Skill deals more damage based on her maximum HP.

If that wasn’t enough, the five-star Catalyst user can also heal nearby allies when any Normal or Charged attacks hit enemies.

Kokomi story quest in Genshin Impact

"Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter" Story Quest Overview Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to use a Story Key to unlock Sangonomiya Kokomi's Story Quest Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/b7jXIQ1Ukx — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 19, 2021

Kokomi will be getting a story quest as part of her launch in Genshin Impact.

The “Dracaena Somnolenta” chapter hasn’t been leaked yet — outside of the first Act, named Warriors’ Dreams LIke Spring Grass Renewing.

However, like all story quests, there’ll be plenty of rewards on offer including experience, Primogems, and Level-Up materials.

Kokomi Genshin Impact trailer

Players have gotten a few teasers about Kokomi through promotion about the Inazuma update, as well as playing through the in-game quests.

However, ahead of her release, miHoYo dropped another teaser on YouTube, showcasing her military tactician skills.

Her full character trailer isn’t out just yet though — that’ll drop on September 21 when she officially launches!

If you roll for Kokomi, good luck! However, don’t forget to save some Primogems for the upcoming Anniversary event — there might be a secret banner in there — or future releases like Yae Miko, Thoma, or Gorou.