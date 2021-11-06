Genshin Impact cosplayer goes viral as spellbinding Mona

Genshin Impact cosplayer Shirogane-sama went viral after sharing her jaw-dropping transformation into Mona. The artist’s magical take on the character will leave fans of miHoYo RPG spellbound.

Originally released in Genshin Impact’s version 1.0 launch, Mona has continued to be one of the game’s most popular heroines. The Hydro Catalyst user can set up devastating attacks with her water-based spells.

Popular cosplayer Shirogane-sama celebrated the 5-star character by bringing her to life with a mind-blowing photoshoot. The incredible special effects make it seem as if the Mondstadt astrologist has teleported out of the screen.

Viral Genshin Impact cosplay brings Mona’s magic to life

The talented cosplayer went viral on Twitter and Instagram after sharing a series of pictures of her incredible transformation into the beloved Genshin Impact character.

The artist teamed up with photographer ‘justmoolti’ who brought Mona’s Hydro spells to life using effects and editing. In one photo tweeted by Shirogane on November 6, she is surrounded by swirls of water that spiral around her.

The Russian model posed in a faithful re-creation of the 5-star character’s two-piece outfit which includes her sorcerer’s hat and purple bodysuit. From the life-size prop star pendant on her neck to the gold armor that wraps around her legs, this is easily the most detailed Genshin Impact cosplays we’ve seen.

Photographer JustMoolti also tweeted out more pictures from the set, this time showing Shirogane-sama depicting Mona’s iconic Hydro spells Mirror Reflection of Doom and Stellaris Phantasm. The images are absolutely jaw-dropping as the artist uses her Catalyst to manipulate water.

Genshin Impact

The incredible Genshin Impact cosplayer immediately went viral on the social media site, gaining thousands of likes within an hour of being posted.

This isn’t the first time Shirogane-sama has brought a character from the miHoYo RPG to life. Those wanting to see her stellar take on Eula and other popular characters should check out her Instagram here.