Genshin Impact: Inazuma's Yoimiya character gameplay leaked - Dexerto

Leaked footage of Yoimiya, Genshin Impact’s new Pyro bow user has leaked online ahead of her Inazuma debut. Get an early look at Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Normal Attacks.

Alongside miHoYo’s own official Inazuma character announcement, a number of new members have been leaked online. Yoimiya is a 5 Star Pyro character that uses her bow to bring fiery justice to her enemies, engulfing them in a flurry of scorching hot flames.

While the official concept art gave fans a good look at what she will look like, the developers have yet to reveal her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Normal Attacks.

However, that hasn’t stopped a number of players from digging through the game’s files to uncover how she will both look and perform in-game. Whether you’re looking to finally replace Amber or just wanting to know whether you should save your Primogems for Yoimiya, then you’ll want to check out the footage and breakdown of all her abilities below.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya gameplay leak

This explosive-loving girl is the Owner of Naganohara Fireworks. When she isn’t busy burning her enemies with fiery arrows from her bow, she can be found planning out Inazuma’s firework display. In fact, Yoimiya’s love for fireworks can be seen throughout the leaked footage uploaded by Twitter user, Dimbreath.

Her idle animation sees the pyromaniac playfully swing a sparkler around, while the sounds of her Normal Attacks make a high-pitched whistle similar to that of a firework.

Yoimiya’s Attacks in Genshin Impact

Players also got a look at the new character’s attacks, too. These all look fantastic, and it’s surely set that she will be a great addition to the roster.

Yoimiya Normal Attack

During her Normal Attack animation, she unleashes a flurry of non-elemental arrows directly in front of her. The speed of the arrows gradually increases before she leaps into the air to perform a final empowered attack.

Yoimiya Charged Attack

The character’s Charged Attack sees the Pyro bow user unleash a devastating fire arrow, which appears to be followed by three smaller homing arrows. The three homing arrows eventually explode in a pretty blaze of orange flame.

Yoimiya Elemental Skill

Yoimiya summons three fiery wisps with her bow. This imbues her Normal Attacks with Pyro and enables her to melt through her enemies. The added Pyro effect of Normal Attacks only lasts for the duration of her Elemental Skill.

Yoimiya Elemental Burst

Yoimiya effortlessly leaps into the air before unleashing a devastating Pyro arrow and a number of fireworks. Both the arrow and fireworks explode in a large area, inflicting all enemies hit with Pyro damage.

Just like with Baal’s leaked content, her gameplay could change before she is eventually released. However, the leaked gameplay does demonstrate just how powerful this Pyro bow user could be when the Inazuma update launches.

