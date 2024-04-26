All Genshin Impact Sigewinne ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Sigewinne ascension materialsHoYoverse
Sigewinne is a 5-star Hydro healer in Genshin Impact who will be released in version update 4.7. Here are the ascension materials you need to farm for the unit.
Genshin Impact is set to introduce two new 5-star units and one 4-star unit with the release of version 4.7. The 5-star units are Sigewinne and Clorinde, while the 4-star unit is Sethos. Sigewinne as a healer would go well with Clorinde who’ll deal most of the damage as a DPS, which means you will benefit by pulling for both of them.
If you pull for Sigewinne, you must collect all her ascension materials beforehand, and we’ve got you covered with everything in that regard.
Contents
- All Sigewinne ascension materials in Genshin Impact
- Where to farm Sigewinne’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact
- Sigewinne talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
- Where to farm Sigewinne’s talent materials in Genshin Impact
All Sigewinne ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Sigewinne in Genshin Impact will need Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades, Water that Failed to Transcend, Romaritime Flower, and Transoceanic Pearl. The number of materials you will need across every level are as follows:
|Ascension Level
|Mora
|Materials
|1
|20,000
|Varunada Lazurite Silver x1
|Transoceanic Pearl x3
|Romaritime Flower x3
|2
|40,000
|Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3
|Water that Failed to Transcend x2
|Transoceanic Pearl x15
|Romaritime Flower x10
|3
|60,000
|Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6
|Water that Failed to Transcend x4
|Transoceanic Chunk x12
|Romaritime Flower x20
|4
|80,000
|Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3
|Water that Failed to Transcend x8
|Transoceanic Chunk x18
|Romaritime Flower x30
|5
|100,000
|Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6
|Water that Failed to Transcend x12
|Xenochromatic Crystal x12
|Romaritime Flower x45
|6
|120,000
|Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6
|Water that Failed to Transcend x20
|Xenochromatic Crystal x24
|Romaritime Flower x60
Here are all the materials you need for Sigewinne:
- Varunada Lazurite Silver x1
- Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9
- Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9
- Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6
- Water that Failed to Transcend x46
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x30
- Xenochromatic Crystal x36
- Romaritime Flower x168
Where to farm Sigewinne’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades
You can farm Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades by defeating the Hydro Hypostasis, on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma.
Water that Fails to Transcend
This material is dropped by a boss named Water Tulpa. This enemy dwells in the Beryl Region of Fontaine as marked in the image above.
Romaritime Flower
This flower is a local specialty of Fontaine and is spread almost all over the region. It is abundant around the Court of Fontaine and the strip of water near the General Laboratory Ruins.
The concerned areas are marked in red on the map above.
Transoceanic Pearl
This item is a drop from an enemy called Fontemer Aberrant. To farm this item, click on the Adventurer’s Handbook, marked by the symbol of a book on the upper right corner of the screen. You can also access it from the main menu by pressing Esc on your keyboard.
Go to enemies in the Adventurer’s Handbook and look for the Fontemer Aberrant enemy. All you need to do is click on Navigate and the game will reveal the locations to you automatically.
Sigewinne talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
The talent level-up materials for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact are Teachings of Equity and its upgrades, Transoceanic Pearl and its upgrades, and Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom.
The exact number of materials you need are listed below:
|Talent level-up materials for Sigewinne
|Talent Books
|Teachings of Equity x9
|Guide to Equity x63
|Philosophies of Equity x114
|Common Materials
|Transoceanic Pearl x18
|Transoceanic Chunk x66
|Xenochromatic Crystal x93
|Boss Materials
|Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18
Where to farm Sigewinne talent materials in Genshin Impact
Teachings of Equity and its upgrades
Teachings of Equity and its upgrades can be farmed from the domain Pale Forgotten Glory. You can farm it on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom
You can farm Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom from the Trounce Domain Shadow of Another World. If you have not yet unlocked this boss, you can do so by completing the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V- Masquerade of Guilt.
All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators