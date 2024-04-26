All Genshin Impact Sigewinne ascension materials

Sigewinne is a 5-star Hydro healer in Genshin Impact who will be released in version update 4.7. Here are the ascension materials you need to farm for the unit.

Genshin Impact is set to introduce two new 5-star units and one 4-star unit with the release of version 4.7. The 5-star units are Sigewinne and Clorinde, while the 4-star unit is Sethos. Sigewinne as a healer would go well with Clorinde who’ll deal most of the damage as a DPS, which means you will benefit by pulling for both of them.

If you pull for Sigewinne, you must collect all her ascension materials beforehand, and we’ve got you covered with everything in that regard.

Article continues after ad

Contents

All Sigewinne ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Sigewinne in Genshin Impact will need Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades, Water that Failed to Transcend, Romaritime Flower, and Transoceanic Pearl. The number of materials you will need across every level are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Ascension Level Mora Materials 1 20,000 Varunada Lazurite Silver x1 Transoceanic Pearl x3 Romaritime Flower x3 2 40,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3 Water that Failed to Transcend x2 Transoceanic Pearl x15 Romaritime Flower x10 3 60,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6 Water that Failed to Transcend x4 Transoceanic Chunk x12 Romaritime Flower x20 4 80,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3 Water that Failed to Transcend x8 Transoceanic Chunk x18 Romaritime Flower x30 5 100,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6 Water that Failed to Transcend x12 Xenochromatic Crystal x12 Romaritime Flower x45 6 120,000 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 Water that Failed to Transcend x20 Xenochromatic Crystal x24 Romaritime Flower x60

Here are all the materials you need for Sigewinne:

Varunada Lazurite Silver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Water that Failed to Transcend x46

Transoceanic Pearl x18

Transoceanic Chunk x30

Xenochromatic Crystal x36

Romaritime Flower x168

Where to farm Sigewinne’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades

HoYoverse Hydro Hypostasis is an enemy required for Sigewinne

You can farm Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades by defeating the Hydro Hypostasis, on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma.

Water that Fails to Transcend

HoYoverse Hydro Tulpa can be found in Fontaine

This material is dropped by a boss named Water Tulpa. This enemy dwells in the Beryl Region of Fontaine as marked in the image above.

Romaritime Flower

HoYoverse/Genshin Interactive Map Romaritime Flower can be found in Fontaine

This flower is a local specialty of Fontaine and is spread almost all over the region. It is abundant around the Court of Fontaine and the strip of water near the General Laboratory Ruins.

Article continues after ad

The concerned areas are marked in red on the map above.

Transoceanic Pearl

HoYoverse Transoceanic Pearl is an item required by Sigewinne

This item is a drop from an enemy called Fontemer Aberrant. To farm this item, click on the Adventurer’s Handbook, marked by the symbol of a book on the upper right corner of the screen. You can also access it from the main menu by pressing Esc on your keyboard.

Go to enemies in the Adventurer’s Handbook and look for the Fontemer Aberrant enemy. All you need to do is click on Navigate and the game will reveal the locations to you automatically.

Article continues after ad

Sigewinne talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact are Teachings of Equity and its upgrades, Transoceanic Pearl and its upgrades, and Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom.

Article continues after ad

The exact number of materials you need are listed below:

Talent level-up materials for Sigewinne Talent Books Teachings of Equity x9 Guide to Equity x63 Philosophies of Equity x114 Common Materials Transoceanic Pearl x18 Transoceanic Chunk x66 Xenochromatic Crystal x93 Boss Materials Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18

Where to farm Sigewinne talent materials in Genshin Impact

Teachings of Equity and its upgrades

HoYoverse Teachings of Equity is an item required for Sigewinne

Teachings of Equity and its upgrades can be farmed from the domain Pale Forgotten Glory. You can farm it on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

HoYoverse Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom is part of a Trounce Domain

You can farm Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom from the Trounce Domain Shadow of Another World. If you have not yet unlocked this boss, you can do so by completing the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V- Masquerade of Guilt.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators