All Genshin Impact Sigewinne ascension materials

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Sigewinne is a 5-star Hydro healer in Genshin Impact who will be released in version update 4.7. Here are the ascension materials you need to farm for the unit.

Genshin Impact is set to introduce two new 5-star units and one 4-star unit with the release of version 4.7. The 5-star units are Sigewinne and Clorinde, while the 4-star unit is Sethos. Sigewinne as a healer would go well with Clorinde who’ll deal most of the damage as a DPS, which means you will benefit by pulling for both of them.

If you pull for Sigewinne, you must collect all her ascension materials beforehand, and we’ve got you covered with everything in that regard.

All Sigewinne ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Sigewinne in Genshin Impact will need Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades, Water that Failed to Transcend, Romaritime Flower, and Transoceanic Pearl. The number of materials you will need across every level are as follows:

Ascension LevelMoraMaterials
120,000Varunada Lazurite Silver x1Transoceanic Pearl x3Romaritime Flower x3
240,000Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3Water that Failed to Transcend x2Transoceanic Pearl x15Romaritime Flower x10
360,000Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6Water that Failed to Transcend x4Transoceanic Chunk x12Romaritime Flower x20
480,000Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3Water that Failed to Transcend x8Transoceanic Chunk x18Romaritime Flower x30
5100,000Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6Water that Failed to Transcend x12Xenochromatic Crystal x12Romaritime Flower x45
6120,000Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6Water that Failed to Transcend x20Xenochromatic Crystal x24Romaritime Flower x60

Here are all the materials you need for Sigewinne:

  • Varunada Lazurite Silver x1
  • Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9
  • Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9
  • Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6
  • Water that Failed to Transcend x46
  • Transoceanic Pearl x18
  • Transoceanic Chunk x30
  • Xenochromatic Crystal x36
  • Romaritime Flower x168

Where to farm Sigewinne’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Hydro Hypostasis is an enemy required for Sigewinne

You can farm Varunada Lazurite Silver and its upgrades by defeating the Hydro Hypostasis, on Watatsumi Island in Inazuma.

Water that Fails to Transcend

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Hydro Tulpa can be found in Fontaine

This material is dropped by a boss named Water Tulpa. This enemy dwells in the Beryl Region of Fontaine as marked in the image above.

Romaritime Flower

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse/Genshin Interactive Map
Romaritime Flower can be found in Fontaine

This flower is a local specialty of Fontaine and is spread almost all over the region. It is abundant around the Court of Fontaine and the strip of water near the General Laboratory Ruins.

The concerned areas are marked in red on the map above.

Transoceanic Pearl

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Transoceanic Pearl is an item required by Sigewinne

This item is a drop from an enemy called Fontemer Aberrant. To farm this item, click on the Adventurer’s Handbook, marked by the symbol of a book on the upper right corner of the screen. You can also access it from the main menu by pressing Esc on your keyboard.

Go to enemies in the Adventurer’s Handbook and look for the Fontemer Aberrant enemy. All you need to do is click on Navigate and the game will reveal the locations to you automatically.

Sigewinne talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact are Teachings of Equity and its upgrades, Transoceanic Pearl and its upgrades, and Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom.

The exact number of materials you need are listed below:

Talent level-up materials for Sigewinne
Talent BooksTeachings of Equity x9Guide to Equity x63Philosophies of Equity x114
Common MaterialsTransoceanic Pearl x18Transoceanic Chunk x66Xenochromatic Crystal x93
Boss MaterialsLightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18

Where to farm Sigewinne talent materials in Genshin Impact

Teachings of Equity and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Teachings of Equity is an item required for Sigewinne

Teachings of Equity and its upgrades can be farmed from the domain Pale Forgotten Glory. You can farm it on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom is part of a Trounce Domain

You can farm Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom from the Trounce Domain Shadow of Another World. If you have not yet unlocked this boss, you can do so by completing the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V- Masquerade of Guilt.

