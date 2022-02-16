Best Ayato Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Ayato is an upcoming 5-star Hydro Sword character who utilizes his abilities to drench his opponents. Here’s the best Ayato build in the game, including the top Artifacts, weapons, and Ascension Materials you need to grind for.

The best Ayato build utilizes a number of powerful Genshin Impact weapons and Artifacts, which serve to greatly enhance his damage. Just like Yae Miko, Ayato is one of the most highly-anticipated releases in the game, with many Travelers saving their Primogems for his upcoming banner.

As the older brother of Ayaka and Inazuma’s Yashiro Commissioner, Ayato is renowned for his diplomacy and grace. When he’s not busy dealing with the region’s politics, the head of the Kamisato Clan is known for his swiftness when taking down potential threats.

Ayato uses the Hydro element to create watery illusions that taunt his enemies and rain down deadly AoE attacks, which enable him to cut them down with tremendous precision. If you’re aiming to add the Pillar of Fortitude to your Genshin Impact roster, then our best Ayato build has you covered.

Ayato abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Ayato performs up to five rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Ayato consumes a portion of his stamina bar and dashes forward, performing a deadly iai slash.

Plunging Attack: While airborne Ayato plunges towards the ground, dealing AoE damage to all nearby enemies upon impact.

Ayato Elemental Skill: Kamisato Art – Kyouka

Ayato changes position, leaving behind a watery illusion in his original location, and enters the Soukai Kanka state. The illusion will taunt all nearby opponents and explode after a short duration or when attacked. The explosion will deal AoE Hydro damage to all those hit.

During the Soukai Kanka state, Ayato uses his Shunsuiken to engage in lightning-fast attacks. These attacks deal Hydro damage and grant Ayato the Wave Flash effect, which increases his subsequent attack damage that is based on his current max HP.

A maximum of four Wave Flash stacks can be obtained and one stack can be gained through his Shunsuiken state every 0.1 seconds. The effect will stop once Soukai Kanka ends.

Ayato Elemental Burst: Kamisato Art – Suiyuu

Ayato covers his sword in water and strikes the air in front of him, sending out Bloomwater Blades that come raining down in a large circle. These droplets of water explode when they hit the ground, dealing AoE Hydro damage to all enemies hit.

The Bloomwater Blades also increase the attack speed of other characters within the skill’s radius, which excludes Ayato.

Ayato constellations

If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of Ayato, then you’ll have access to some of his fantastic constellation buffs:

Level 1 — Kyouka Fushi: Shunsuiken DMG is increased by 30% against opponents with 50% HP or less.

Level 2 — World Source: Wave Flash’s maximum stack count is increased to five. When Kamisato Ayato has at least three Wave Flash Stacks his Max HP is increased by 40%.

Level 3 — Gensui Ichiro: Increases the level of Kamisato Art: Suiyuu by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 4 — Endless Flow: After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members (excluding Ayato) deal 20% increased Normal Attack damage for 10 seconds.

Level 5 — TTo Admire the Flowers: Increases the level of Kamisato Art: Kyouka by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Level 6 — Boundless Origin: After using Kamisato Art: Kyouka, Ayato’s next Shunsuiken will create two extra Shunsuiken strikes when they hit opponents, each one dealing 300% of Ayato’s attack as damage. Both these Shunsuiken attacks will not be affected by Wave Flash.

Best Ayato Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Ayato build will make use of the Heart of Depth Artifact set, which increases the Hydro Damage Bonus by 15%. Meanwhile, the four-piece set increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15 seconds whenever Ayato uses his Elemental Skill.

Not only will it enhance his Hydro attacks, but it will also reward players for constantly unleashing his deadly Elemental Skill. Combine this with the damage buffs from the Wave Flash stacks, and you have an incredibly lethal build.

However, there are a couple of other options. There’s always the choice of running the standard Noblesse Oblige set for 20% Elemental Burst damage and 20% team attack buff. This set is particularly useful if you wish to use Ayato as a sub DPS.

Lastly, there’s the Martial Artist set. The two-piece increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 15%, while the four-piece increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 25% for 8s after using an Elemental skill.

Of course, the developers could even add a new Artifact set that is tailor-made for Ayato, so we’ll be sure to update this section as and when new info comes out.

Artifact Details Heart of Depth 2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Martial Artist 2-Piece: Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 15%.

4-Piece: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 25% for 8s.

Best Ayato weapons in Genshin Impact

The best Ayato weapon is Haran Tsukishiro Futsu. This unreleased 5-star Sword enables Ayato to gain 12% Elemental Damage Bonus. When other nearby party members’ Normal Attacks hit opponents, Ayato will gain one stack of Wavespike, which will increase his Attack Damage by 8% for 8 seconds.

If that damage buff wasn’t exciting enough, Ayato can obtain a maximum of five stacks and the effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Essentially, players get rewarded for switching out Ayato and attacking with other units. This weapon works particularly well if you wish to use Ayato as a sub DPS or main DPS.

However, it can be a high investment to roll on a character and weapon banner — for such a specific Sword. You can either make use of other five-star picks like Mistsplitter Reforged or Primordial Jade Cutter. However, for a four-star budget option, the Blackcliff Longsword is a decent pick.

Find a list of Ayato’s best weapons in Genshin Impact below:

Weapon Details Haran Tsukishiro Futsu Obtain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. When other nearby party members’ Normal Attacks hit opponents, the character equipping this weapon will gain one stack of Wavespike. Max 5 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character equipping this weapon uses an Elemental Skill, all stacks of Wavespike will be consumed to gain Ripping Upheaval. Each stack of Wavepike consumed will increase Normal Attack DMG by 8% for 8s. Mistsplitter Reforged Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for every element and receive the might of Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character’s Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently. Primordial Jade Cutter HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP.

Ayato Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Ayato Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Inazuma, which means you’ll need to progress through the story in order to fully level him.

In order to level up and Ascend Ayato, you’ll need to fight Raiden Shogun – a new boss fight that was added in Version 2.5. This boss drops the Mudra Of The Malefic General and other rare materials.

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Sakura Bloom (dotted across Inazuma) and Handguards (obtained by fighting Nobushi).

As Ayato excels as a Hydro damage dealer, you’ll want to max out his Normal Attack and Charged Attack, before leveling his Elemental Skill to help generate elemental reactions. Once that’s maxed out, simply pump the rest of the levels into his Burst.

Ayato Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Elegance x9 Guide to Elegance x63 Philosophies of Elegance x114 Common Ascension Materials Old Handguard x18 Famed Handguard x93 Kageuchi Handguard x66 Weekly Boss Materials Crown of Insight x3/Mudra Of The Malefic General x18

Ayato Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1 – Sakura Bloom x3 Old Handguard x3 2 40,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3 Dew of Repudiation x2 Sakura Bloom x10 Old Handguard x15 3 60,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6 Dew of Repudiation x4 Sakura Bloom x20 Kageuchi Handguard x12 4 80,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3 Dew of Repudiation x8 Sakura Bloom x30 Kageuchi Handguard x18 5 100,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6 Dew of Repudiation x12 Sakura Bloom x45 Famed Handguard x12 6 120,000 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 Dew of Repudiation x20 Sakura Bloom x60 Famed Handguard x24

Ayato gameplay

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal any Ayato gameplay, footage of the 5-Star’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst have begun to appear online. The video above showcases how the head of the Kamisato Clan utilizes his skills to eliminate his enemies.

Ayato is bound to be a great addition to any teams that need a decent Hydtro character, particularly those who are looking for an excellent sub DPS. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

