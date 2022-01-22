Best Mona Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Mona is one of the more flexible Hydro characters in Genshin Impact with great uses as a Main DPS or a support. She can apply plenty of Hydro on field for big reactions, and dish out the pain with her own attacks when built right. Follow our guide to the best Mona builds with top artifacts and weapons to see for yourself.

Mona is a five-star Hydro Catalyst character ⁠that can be played as either a high-damage support or the star of the show as a Main DPS. With plenty of ticking Hydro applications with her Skill and Burst, she is the master of big elemental reactions like Vaporize or Electro-Charged.

Advertisement

If you want to make Mona the star of your Genshin Impact team, we’ve got the ultimate guide to her with the best build, artifacts, weapons, and more.

Contents

Mona abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Ripple of Fate

Normal Attack: Mona performs up to 4 water splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG.

Charged Attack: Mona consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro DMG after a short casting time.

Plunging Attack: Gathering the might of Hydro, Mona plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Mona’s attacks have an AOE splash to them, which makes her synergize really well with Anemo characters who can group enemies up. Performing two normal attacks into a charged attack to cancel the longer animation is the best way to maximize her DPS too.

This is prefaced with the fact that Mona can be played as a Burst Support or a Main DPS — and this guide will primarily focus on the latter ⁠— so be sure to make use of her combos while she’s on-field.

Advertisement

Alternate Sprint: Illusory Torrent

Mona is one of two characters currently with an Alternate Sprint in Genshin Impact along with Ayaka. The sprint allows her to move on water at high speed, as well as apply Hydro onto nearby enemies when she stops her sprint.

Elemental Skill: Mirror Reflection of Doom

Mona creates an illusory Phantom of Fate from coalesced waterspouts, which can taunt nearby enemies and splash out Hydro DMG to boot. It will explode on expiry as well.

Read More: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

If you can attract opponents to an illusion before drawing them further together with an Anemo character, you can then do more damage with her basic attacks.

Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm

Mona summons the sparkling waves and creates a reflection of the starry sky, applying the Illusory Bubble status to opponents in a large AoE. This traps smaller enemies and applies an Omen to opponents, which makes them vulnerable to the next attack.

Advertisement

When playing with Pyro characters like Bennett who can apply Vaporize, it’s important to wait a couple of seconds before bursting the bubble so you can maximize the damage. This is because of the internal cooldown of the reaction, meaning you can double-up on damage if you wait.

Mona constellations

Lucky enough to find multiple copies of Mona in your wishes? You’ve got some nice constellations to look forward to.

Level 1 ⁠— Prophecy of Submersion: When any of your own party members hits an opponent affected by an Omen, the effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for eight seconds: Electro-Charged DMG increases by 15%. Vaporize DMG increases by 15%. Hydro Swirl DMG increases by 15%. Frozen duration is extended by 15%.

When any of your own party members hits an opponent affected by an Omen, the effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for eight seconds: Level 2 ⁠— Lunar Chain: When a Normal Attack hits, there is a 20% chance that it will be automatically followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can only occur once every five seconds.

When a Normal Attack hits, there is a 20% chance that it will be automatically followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can only occur once every five seconds. Level 3 ⁠— Restless Revolution: Increases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Prophecy of Oblivion: When any party member attacks an opponent affected by an Omen, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15%.

When any party member attacks an opponent affected by an Omen, their CRIT Rate is increased by 15%. Level 5 ⁠— Mockery of Fortuna: Increases the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Rhetorics of Calamitas: Upon entering Illusory Torrent, Mona gains a 60% increase to the DMG of her next Charged Attack per second of movement. A maximum DMG Bonus of 180% can be achieved in this manner. The effect lasts for no more than eight seconds.

Best Mona artifacts in Genshin Impact

Mona being a Hydro character obviously benefits a lot from the Heart of Depth set. The Hydro DMG bonus is obviously the big draw card, but the Normal and Charged attack damage buff after using her skill means she’s hitting big numbers constantly.

Advertisement

You can substitute this in for Wanderer’s Troupe for the 35% Charged Attack bonus, or Gladiator’s Finale for the raw attack. Make the choice depending on the main and substats you find like CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery, and Hydro DMG Bonus.

Artifact Details Heart of Depth 2-Piece Set: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece Set: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s. Wanderer’s Troupe 2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-Piece Set: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow. Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece Set: ATK +18%.

4-Piece Set: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Best Mona weapons in Genshin Impact

If you’re running Mona as a Main DPS, you want to maximize her attack. The best pick for that is Skyward Atlas with its ATK% boost, but it also buffs her Elemental DMG and Normal attacks ⁠— which is key for keeping the damage high. It only gets stronger with more refinements too. Its only downfall is the lack of CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG.

Advertisement

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds solves some of those problems, but can be hard to maximize the effect due to how long it requires Mona to be on field. Memory of Dust is also a solid option but doesn’t really hold a candle to Skyward Atlas.

For support, you want to look at running Widsith because of the auras, or Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers. Here’s a list of Mona’s best weapons in Genshin Impact.

Weapon Details Skyward Atlas Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seeks out nearby enemies to attack for 15s. Dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s. Memory of Dust Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

Mona Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Hailing from Mondstadt, Mona requires a few materials from her home region. This includes Philameno Mushrooms which are found on buildings across the city center and other residential areas in Mondstadt. Whopperflower Nectar is also needed, which can be found by killing (unsurprisingly) Whopperflowers. She also needs the Ring of Boreas legendary material for her Talent Level-Up from Andrius, the wolf boss in Wolvendom.

However, you’ll need to travel into Liyue to farm Cleansing Hearts from the Oceanid boss. Here’s a full list of Mona’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials to max her out.

Mona Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Resistance x9 Guide to Resistance x63 Philosophies of Resistance x114 Common Ascension Materials Whopperflower Nectar x18 Shimmering Nectar x66 Energy Nectar x93 Weekly Boss Materials Ring of Boreas x18

Mona Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1 – Philameno Mushroom x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3 Cleansing Heart x2 Philameno Mushroom x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6 Cleansing Heart x4 Philameno Mushroom x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3 Cleansing Heart x8 Philameno Mushroom x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6 Cleansing Heart x12 Philameno Mushroom x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 Cleansing Heart x20 Philameno Mushroom x60 Energy Nectar x24

Mona trailer in Genshin Impact

Mona’s trailer in Genshin Impact, named Stellaris Phantasm after her Burst, highlights the astrologer’s lore in Genshin Impact and dives into some of her best combos.

Players also get to learn a bit more about Mona through playing through the game’s story with a chapter dedicated to her during the Mondstadt journey.

Best Mona team comp

As we mentioned near the start, Mona synergizes really well with Anemo supports that can group together enemies for her to deal out massive DPS. Sucrose or Venti work best, but any Anemo character that has grouping crowd control can be a fine substitute.

Given Mona is Hydro, she also needs some sort of Pyro support. That calls for one character ⁠— Bennett ⁠— who has by far the most synergy with Mona given his attack-boosting capabilities as well as healing.

You can also choose to run her with Electro characters. Fischl and Beidou are a great combo to get plenty of Electro application, while Mona acts as a taser to proc Beidou’s burst effectively. If you’re running Memory of Dust too, you’ll want a shielder on your team like Zhongli or Diona that can maximize the damage stacks too.

If you tend to use Mona as a support, run her with a high burst damage DPS like Klee or Hu Tao.

There’s plenty of comps to run with Mona though ⁠— you just have to choose whether you run Vaporize with Pyro or Electro-charged with Electro. It’s best to look at what other characters you have built and make the call depending on who is strongest.

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Xiao build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build