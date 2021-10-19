Best Albedo Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Genshin Impact’s best Albedo build utilizes a number of meta Artifacts and weapons, which help maximize the 5-star Geo character’s damage.

Genshin Impact’s Albedo banner rerun will be released as part of the upcoming 2.3 updates, giving players another opportunity to unlock the 5-star Geo character. As the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Knights of Favonius Investigation Team, Albedo is no stranger to the tense battles that occur in Teyvat.

The Kreideprinz uses his sword and AoE Geo abilities to decimate waves of enemies, while his tanky defenses enable him to effortlessly sponge incoming damage. When Albedo is equipped with the best Artifacts and weapons, the intellectual captain can defeat even the game’s hardiest of enemies.

Whether you’re looking to spend your Primogems on the Albedo banner rerun or just wish to optimize his damage, then you’ll want to kit him out with the best build.

Albedo abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Albedo performs up to six rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Albedo consumes a portion of stamina and unleashes two rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack: Albedo plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Albedo Elemental Skill: Abiogenesis Solar Isotoma

Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. When enemies within the Solar Isotoma zone take damage, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo DMG. The DMG dealt scales off Albedo’s DEF.

When an allied character stands near the Solar Isotoma, the construct will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up into the air.

Albedo Elemental Burst: Rite of Progeniture Tectonic Tide

Albedo’s unleashes a wave of Geo crystals directly in front of him, which burst, dealing AoE Geo DMG to any enemies hit. If a Solar Isotoma is on the field, seven Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently and dealing further AoE Geo DMG.

Albdeo Constellations

If you find multiple copies of Albedo, you’ll have access to some of his great constellation buffs.

Level 1 – Flower of Eden: Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo’s Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo.

Level 2 – Opening of Phanerozoic: Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s.

Level 3 – Grace of Helios: Increases the Level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by three. Maximum upgrade level 15.

Level 4 – Descent of Divinity: Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field have their Plunging Attack DMG increased by 30%.

Level 5 – Tide of Hadean: Increases the Level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level 15.

Level 6 – Dust of Purification: Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field who are protected by a shield created by Crystallize have their DMG increased by 17%.

Best Albedo Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Albdeo build utilizes Artifacts that increase his Geo damage bonus and Elemental Burst damage. We recommend using the Archaic Petra set as it gives Albedo Geo DMG Bonus +15%, while the full set gives all party members 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s.

However, we recommend using two pieces of Noblesse Oblige as opposed to the full Archaic Petra set. This will enable Albedo to get the added Geo DMG Bonus, while also enhancing his Elemental Burst DMG by +20%.

As of writing, this is the best Albedo Artifact set:

Artifact Details Archaic Petra 2-Piece: Geo DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Tenacity of the Millelith 2-Piece: HP +20%.

4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Best Albedo weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Albdeo weapon is the Festering Desire. This 4-star sword increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6%. This works wonders when you’re looking to maximise the damage done by Albedo’s Abiogenesis Solar Isotoma.

If you didn’t unlock this weapon during the Chalk Prince and the Dragon Event, then Harbinger of Dawn is another great choice. While only classified as a 3-star sword, the Harbinger of Dawn increases crit rate by 14% when Albedo’s HP is above 90%.

Weapon Details Festering Desire Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6%. Harbinger of Dawn When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 14%. Skyward Blade Crit Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and Normal and Charged hits deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12s.

Albedo Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Albedo Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Mondstadt and Liyue, which means you’ll be able to farm them no matter what your Adventure Rank is. In order to level up and ascend Albedo, you’ll need to fight the Geo Hypostasis and the Wolf of the North to get the various Topaz drops.

As Albedo excels at supporting your main DPS, you’ll want to max out his Elemental Skill to help generate elemental reactions. Once that’s maxed out, simply pump levels into his Burst, then level up Albedo’s Normal Attack.

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Ballad x3 Guide to Ballad x21 Philosophies of Ballad x38 Common Ascension Materials Divining Scroll x6 Sealed Scroll x22 Forbidden Curse Scroll x31 Weekly Boss Materials Tusk of Monoceros Caeli x6 / Crown of Insight x1

Albedo Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1 – Cecilia x3 Divining Scroll x3 2 40,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3 Basalt Pillar x2 Cecilia x10 Divining Scroll x15 3 60,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6 Basalt Pillar x4 Cecilia x20 Sealed Scroll x12 4 80,000 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3 Basalt Pillar x8 Cecilia x30 Sealed Scroll x18 5 100,000 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6 Basalt Pillar x12 Cecilia x45 Forbidden Curse Scroll x12 6 120,000 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6 Basalt Pillar x20 Cecilia x60 Forbidden Curse Scroll x24

Albedo Genshin Impact trailer

Albedo’s character trailer, “Albedo: Contemplation in Chalk” showcases how the 5-star Geo character utilizes his abilities to obliterate his foes. The Kreideprinz can be seen using his sword to swiftly cut down waves of Hilichurls before delivering Geo justice with his Elemental Skill and Burst.

The Chief Alchemist is also joined by Klee, who demonstrates just how lethal Albedo’s Solar Isotoma constructs can be. Whether Albedo will receive another trailer when his banner rerun releases in 2.3 remain to be seen.

Best Albedo team comp

The best Albedo team comp utilizes Zhongli, Bennet, and Venti. Having another Geo character like Zhongli will provide a 15% increase to shield strength, while characters protected by a shield will have a 15% DMG increase. To make matters even better, dealing damage to enemies will also decrease their Geo RES by 20% for 15s.

Add in the buffs from Bennet’s Elemental Burst and you have a comp that ensures Albedo is dealing as much damage as possible. Lastly, Venti will enable you to effortlessly group up enemies. Simply activate Zhongli and Albedo’s Elemental Bursts and watch as every enemy is deleted from the game.

So there you have it, the best Albedo build in Genshin Impact. If you do decide to roll on his re-run banner, good luck!

