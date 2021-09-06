Best Diluc Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Diluc is a Genshin Impact staple. The Pyro-Claymore user has been at the top of the game’s meta since launch, with one of the highest DPS out there. Here’s the ultimate guide to Diluc, including his best build, weapons, and artifacts to max him out.

Diluc is a five-star Pyro character that carves through any enemy like butter with his massive Claymore weapon. He can infuse his weapon with Pyro, dishing out plenty of damage and combining for some massive elemental reactions with other characters.

If you’re lucky enough to have just hit Diluc with a Wish, or are just looking to min-max your star DPS, we’ve got the ultimate guide right here including the best build, weapons, and artifacts.

Advertisement

Contents

Diluc abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Tempered Sword

Normal Attack: Diluc performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Diluc performs up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack: Diluc drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, he performs a more powerful slash.

Diluc drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, he performs a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Diluc plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AOE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught

Diluc’s basic ability lets the Pyro character perform a forward slash that deals Pyro DMG. However, it’s not just a one-and-done: Diluc can use it three times consecutively in a short period and combo it with elemental reactions to hit hard.

Elemental Burst: Dawn

Diluc’s ultimate ability brings down a Phoenix from the skies, dealing massive Pyro damage and knocking opponents back. He then imbues his sword with Pyro, transforming his basic attacks into hard-hitting elemental ones.

Once you ascend him to level 60, the duration of infusion is increased, and you’ll get bonus Pyro damage too.

Constellations

Get multiple copies of Diluc? Then you have these insane constellation buffs to look forward to.

Advertisement

Level 1 ⁠— Conviction: Diluc deals 15% more DMG to opponents whose HP is above 50%.

Diluc deals 15% more DMG to opponents whose HP is above 50%. Level 2 ⁠— Searing Ember: When Diluc takes DMG, his ATK increases by 10% and his ATK SPD increases by 5%. Lasts for 10s. This effect can stack up to 3 times and can only occur once every 1.5s.

When Diluc takes DMG, his ATK increases by 10% and his ATK SPD increases by 5%. Lasts for 10s. This effect can stack up to 3 times and can only occur once every 1.5s. Level 3 ⁠— Fire and Steel: Increases the Level of Searing Onslaught by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Searing Onslaught by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Flowing Flame: Casting Searing Onslaught in rhythm greatly increases damage dealt. 2s after casting Searing Onslaught, casting the next Searing Onslaught in the combo deals 40% additional DMG. This effect lasts for 2s.

Casting Searing Onslaught in rhythm greatly increases damage dealt. 2s after casting Searing Onslaught, casting the next Searing Onslaught in the combo deals 40% additional DMG. This effect lasts for 2s. Level 5 ⁠— Phoenix, Harbinger of Dawn: Increases the Level of Dawn by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Dawn by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Flaming Sword, Nemesis of Dark: After casting Searing Onslaught, the next 2 Normal Attacks within the next 6s will have their DMG and ATK SPD increased by 30%. Additionally, Searing Onslaught will not interrupt the Normal Attack combo.

Best Diluc Artifacts in Genshin Impact

There’s one amazing Artifact set for Diluc, and that’s the Crimson Witch of Flames. Basically any Pyro character benefits from the set, increasing their damage. You can choose to replace it with Gladiator’s Finale or Berserker though if you’re on a budget.

You’re looking for any artifacts that boost CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK% or Pyro DMG Bonus too, so if you get a bad roll on one artifact’s stats, be sure to keep hunting them down!

Artifact Set Bonuses Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental SKill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%. Berserker 2-Piece: CRIT Rate +12%

4-Piece: When HP is below 70%, CRIT Rate increases by an additional 24%.

Best Diluc weapons in Genshin Impact

Diluc is a hard-hitting Claymore user, which means you’ll want to go for something with plenty of attack.

Advertisement

That usually means immediately looking for Wolf’s Gravestone, but there are some budget options which we’ve also outlined below.

Weapon Details Wolf’s Gravestone Increases ATK by 20/25/30/35/40%. On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ Base ATK by 40/50/60/70/80% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s. Serpent Spine Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6/7/8/9/10% more DMG and take 3/2.7/2.4/2.1/1.8% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be cleared when the character takes DMG. Prototype Archaic On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks have a 50% chance to deal an additional 240/300/360/420/480% ATK DMG to opponents within a small AoE. Can only occur once every 15s.

Diluc Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

In order to get the most out of Diluc, like every Genshin Impact character, you’ll have to farm for Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials.

Most of Diluc’s materials can be obtained pretty easily in Mondstadt; farming mobs like Skirmishers, running around Wolvendom for Small Lamp Grasses, and slaying the Pyro Regisvine and Hypostasis bosses.

As for Talent Level-Ups, you’ll want to focus on getting his Normal Attack maxed out first, before his Searing Onslaught and Dawn. After all, you’ll be doing a lot of basic attacking with him.

Advertisement

Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Resistance x9 Guide to Resistance x63 Philosophies of Resistance x114 Common Ascension Materials Recruit’s Insignia x18 Sergeant’s Insignia x66 Lietenant’s Insignia x93 Weekly Boss Materials Dvalin’s Plume x18

Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Small Lamp Grass x3 Recruit’s Insignia x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Everflame Seed x2 Small Lamp Grass x10 Recruit’s Insignia x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Everflame Seed x4 Small Lamp Grass x20 Sergeant’s Insignia x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Everflame Seed x8 Small Lamp Grass x30 Sergeant’s Insignia x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Everflame Seed x12 Small Lamp Grass x45 Lieutenant’s Insignia x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Everflame Seed x20 Small Lamp Grass x60 Lieutenant’s Insignia x24

Diluc trailer in Genshin Impact

Being one of the first characters in Genshin Impact, Diluc got his gameplay trailer pretty quickly. It dives into his backstory as the owner of the Dawn Winery, and his plaudits in Mondstadt.

It also showcases just how powerful his high-damage Pyro-Claymore combo is. The narrator says Diluc “has mastered the art of violence”, and truth be told, they’re 100% correct.

Best allies to party with Diluc

With Diluc, you want to maximize his Elemental damage by pairing him with Hydro and Cryo allies. Xingqiu and Chongyun are great at this, as they can both easily allow Diluc to proc Vaporize and Melt. The elemental reactions only increase his stellar base DPS.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to buff Diluc’s raw damage, then you’ll need Sucrose — with a few Constellation buffs and the right artifacts and weapons to make it work really well.

Another Pyro support or secondary like Bennett is a good idea to get the Elemental Resonance buff too. You can run Diona if you need a bit more support though.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Diluc in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

Genshin Impact promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | How to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogems and Wishes