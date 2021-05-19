Best Eula Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s Eula banner has officially been released on live servers, giving players the chance to add the Surging Frost to their team. Here are the best weapons and Artifacts you should be using to maximize your damage.

Eula is the latest character to join Genshin Impact’s ever-growing roster of colorful characters. This deadly Cryo unit freezes her opponents with ice-cold blasts and bursts them down with lethal sword swings. As a member of Mondstadt’s old aristocracy, Eula aims to break free from the tyrannical rule of her bloodline and set out on her own path. Eula is currently the 7th Cryo unit in the game, joining the likes of Ganyu, QiQi, and Rosaria.

Whether you’re looking to add a new five-star character to your team or already have Eula, then you’ll want to kit her out with the best Artifacts and weapons. Whether Eula has what it takes to become one of the highest DPS characters in the game remains to be seen, but if you kit her out with any of these items, she’ll be hitting those pesky Hilichurls for some serious damage.

Contents

Eula abilities

Normal Attack: Favonius Bladework

Normal Attack: Perform up to five consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Consume stamina to perform continuous slashes, then unleash a powerful slash.

Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground and dealing AoE damage to all nearby enemies.

Elemental Skill: Icetide Vortex

Tap: Eula quickly slashes her opponent, dealing Cryo damage, and gains one stack of Grimheart. Grimheart increases Eula’s resistance to interruption and increases her defense. The effect can be stacked up to two times.

Hold: Eula consumes her stacks of Grimheart and performs a deadly frontal slash, dealing AoE Cryo DMG to all opponents in front of her.

Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination

Once activated, Eula will unleash a gigantic slash that hits all foes around her. This ability deals Cryo damage and creates a Lightfall Sword that follows her around. When the Lightfall Sword is active, Eula’s resistance to interruption is enhanced even further. During this phase, the Surging Frost can maintain her offensive without the fear of being knocked down.

When enemies are damaged by any of Eula’s Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst – the Lightfall Sword will descend and explode. The AoE explosion deals physical damage to all those unfortunate enough to get caught in its radius.

Best Eula Artifacts

While Eula works well with a variety of different Artifacts, the best ones are those that increase her damage and crit potential. You can either make the full sets of each of the Artifacts outlined below or mix and match them to come up with your own perfect combo. As of writing, these are the best Eula Artifact sets:

Artifact Set Bonuses Pale Flame

2-piece set bonus: Physical DMG +25%. 4-piece set bonus: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 2 stacks are reached, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%. Bloodstained Chivalry

2-piece set bonus: Physical DMG +25% 4-piece set bonus: After defeating an opponent, increases Charged Attack DMG by 50%, and reduces its Stamina cost to 0 for 10s. Gladiator’s Finale 2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%. 4-piece set bonus: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, this set increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Best Eula Weapons

Eula’s classification as a Claymore unit enables her to use some of the most powerful weapons in the game. However, if you truly wish to maximize Eula’s damage potential, then you’ll want to utilize one of the four weapons below:

Weapon Details Song of the Broken Pines Increases ATK by 16%, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Also comes with the “Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn”, which increases Normal ATK SPD by 12% and increases ATK by 20%. Wolf’s Gravestone Increases ATK by 20%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ ATK by 40% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s. Skyward Pride Increases all DMG by 8%. After using an Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack, on hit, it creates a vacuum blade that does 80% of ATK as DMG to opponents along its path. Lasts for 20s or 8 vacuum blades. Serpent Spine Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

There you have it, the best weapons and Artifacts that increase Eula’s damage. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.