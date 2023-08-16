Genshin Impact 4.1 update: Leaks, character banners, map update & more

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks have revealed new details on upcoming character banners, new enemy types, and the size of the Fontaine map. So, here’s everything we know about the update so far.

The Genshin Impact Fontaine region has been one of the most highly anticipated releases since the Sumeru update. While players are currently delving into the game’s latest 4.0 update and rolling on the current banners, that hasn’t stopped leaks for the 4.1 update from pouring in.

In fact, we now have some exciting details on the new characters, enemies, and Fontaine map updates. So, if you wish to get a glimpse of the latest updates before release, then be sure to check out our 4.1 hub for all the latest details.

Contents

No, HoYoverse has not given details regarding the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date, however, the 4.0 update went live on August 16, 2023. So, with each update cycle lasting around six weeks, it’s safe to assume that we’ll see the 4.1 update released in late September.

Genshin Impact 4.1 banners

The official Genshin Impact social media account has revealed promotional material for both Wriothesley and Neuvillette – two upcoming characters. While this doesn’t exactly confirm their release in 4.1, the developers are known for teasing units just before they are released.

Not much is known about either character, but HoYoverse has revealed that Wriothesley is the Lord of the Fortress of Meropide and wields a Cryo vision. Meanwhile, Neuvillette is a Hydro character who is known as the Iudex of Fontaine.

We’ll be sure to update this section with each banner’s 4-stars as soon as further information is announced.

Genshin Impact 4.1 enemies

According to a leak posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, there will be two new bosses appearing in the 4.1 update. The first appears to be a new automaton enemy type, that uses AoE-based attacks to shock players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A post on a Chinese forum notes that the boss will use “gravity-modifying mechanics, lowering gravity across the whole arena, increasing everyone’s jump height”. The other main boss looks a like an Electro beast that has striking similarities to a seahorse.

Article continues after ad

From the image posted above, players will likely need to destroy the crystals in order to stop the boss from unleashing devastating electrical attacks. Another leak has also showcased the Seneschal of Frost and Seneschal of Wind, two Fontaine enemies who look like traditional magicians.

Quite how these units will perform in-game remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we currently have.

Genshin Impact 4.1 map leak

While previous Fontaine leaks gave us a glimpse of the game’s underwater exploration, we finally have details on the region’s overall size. If the leaked image above is to be accurate, then the land of Fontaine itself will be fairly sizeable once the new section has been released. Of course, like all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt and could change before release.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest guides and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact