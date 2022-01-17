Best Barbara Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Barbara build utilizes a number of Genshin Impact Artifacts and weapons to maximize the 4-star support’s healing and damage.

As one of the free Genshin Impact characters, many players will have access to Barbara. While this 4-star Hyrdo unit may not be one of the best characters in terms of damage, Barbara’s ability to heal her allies is incredibly useful. This is especially true if you’re planning to take on the game’s Spiral Abyss or end-game bosses.

In fact, this Hydro Catalyst can provide your team with plenty of game-changing heals that can turn the tide of even the fiercest of fights. Whether you’re running Barbara as your main support or just wish to know how to build her, you’ll want to kit the Shining Idol out with best Artifacts and weapons.

Advertisement

Contents

Barbara abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Whisper of Water

Normal Attack: Barbara performs up to four water splash attacks that deal Hydro DMG to nearby enemies.

Charged Attack: Barbara consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage.

Barbara consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage. Plunging Attack: While airborne Barbara plunges towards the ground, dealing AoE Hyrdro damage to all nearby enemies upon impact.

Barbara Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin

Barbara summons water droplets resembling musical notes that form a Melody Loop, dealing Hydro damage to surrounding opponents and applying the Wet status to them.

On hit, Barbara’s Normal Attacks heal your own party members and nearby teammates for a certain amount of HP. Scales with Barbara’s Max HP.

On hit, Barbara’s Charged Attack generates four times the amount of healing.

Periodically regenerates your own active character’s HP.

Applies the Wet status to the character and to opponents who come in contact with them.

Barbara Elemental Burst

Barbara unleashes a large AoE ultimate that heals all party members and nearby teammates for a large amount of HP. The amount of healing scales with Barbara’s Max HP.

Barbara Constellations

Lucky enough to get multiple copies of Barbara? Then you have some great constellation buffs to look forward to.

Level 1 – Gleeful Songs: Barbara regenerates 1 Energy every 10s.

Level 2 – Vitality Burst: Decreases the CD of Let the Show Begin by 15%. During the ability’s duration, your active character gains a 15% Hydro DMG Bonus.

Level 3 – Star of Tomorrow: Increases the Level of Shining Miracle by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 4 – Attentiveness be My Power: Every opponent Barbara hits with her Charged Attack regenerates one energy for her. A maximum of five energy can be regenerated in this manner with one Charged Attack.

Level 5 – The Purest Companionship: Increases the Level of Let the Show Begin♪ by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 6 – Dedicating Everything to You: When Barbara is in the party but not on the field, and one of your own party members falls: Automatically revives the fallen character and f ully restores the revived character’s HP to 100%.

Best Barbara Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Barbara build uses the Ocean-Hued Clam Artifact set, which increases the Hydro support’s Healing Bonus by +15%. Meanwhile, the four-piece bonus enhances Barbara’s damage. Whenever she heals an allied character, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for three seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing.

Advertisement

Read More: Dainsleif Genshin Impact release date

After a brief period, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing damage to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. This effect can be triggered even when Barbara isn’t on the field, which makes it particularly useful for those that wish to use the 4-star as traditional support.

If you don’t have access to the Ocean Hued Clam Artifact set, then you could always utilize the Maiden Beloved build. Two pieces will increase Barbara’s Character Healing Effectiveness by +15%. Four pieces of Maiden Beloved enhance healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s whenever Barbara uses her Elemental Skill is used.

Advertisement

Artifact Set Bonuses Ocean-Hued Clam 2-piece: Healing Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus:When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for three seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing).

At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. Maiden Beloved 2-piece set bonus: Character Healing Effectiveness +15%. 4-piece set bonus: Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s.

Best Barbara weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Barbara weapon is Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers. This three-star Catalyst enables players to buff any allied units when Barbara is switched out of combat. The character replacing her out on the field has their attack increased by 24% for 10s, which occurs once every 20s.

Not only is this Catalyst incredibly easy to unlock, but it is also Barbara’s best weapon in Genshin Impact. For those that wish to capitalize further on the Shining Idol’s life-saving heals, then the Prototype Amber is also a great option.

When equipped, Barbara’s Elemental Burst will regenerate four Energy every two seconds. While this effect only lasts up to six seconds, it can greatly reduce the cooldown of Barbara’s abilities, which enables you to unleash even more heals.

Advertisement

If that wasn’t enough, all party members will regenerate four percent of their HP every two seconds. So, if you’re struggling to stay alive against particularly tough opponents, then the Prototype Amber is the best Artifact option.

Weapon Details Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their ATK increased by 24% for 10s. This effect can only occur once every 20s. Prototype Amber Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4 Energy every 2s for 6s. All party members will regenerate 4% HP every 2s for this duration. Everlasting Moonglow Healing Bonus increased by 10%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1% of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12s after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.6 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1s.

Barbara Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Barbara Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Mondstadt, which means every Genshin Impact player will be able to easily farm for her. In order to level up and Ascend Barbara, you’ll need to fight the Hydro Hypostasis – one of the many elemental cubes that can be found across Teyvat.

This boss drops the Varunada Lazurite Fragment and other core components needed to level up Barbara. Meanwhile, travelers will also need to farm plenty of Philanemo Mushrooms, Cleansing Hearts, and Forbidden Curse Scrolls.

Advertisement

As Barbara excels as a support, you’ll want to max out her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst to ensure you’re maximizing her heals. Once these have both been leveled up, then move onto her Normal and Charged attack.

Barbara Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Freedom x3 Guide to Freedom x21 Philosophies of Freedom x38 Common Ascension Materials Divining Scroll x6 Sealed Scroll x22 Forbidden Curse Scroll x31 Weekly Boss Materials Ring of Boreas x6/Crown of Insight x1

Yae Miko Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1 – Philanemo Mushroom x3 Divining Scroll x3 2 40,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3 Cleansing Heart x2 Philanemo Mushroom x10 Divining Scroll x15 3 60,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6 Cleansing Heart x4 Philanemo Mushroom x20 Sealed Scroll x12 4 80,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3 Cleansing Heart x8 Philanemo Mushroom x30 Sealed Scroll x18 5 100,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6 Cleansing Heart x12 Philanemo Mushroom x45 Forbidden Curse Scroll x12 6 120,000 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 Cleansing Heart x20 Philanemo Mushroom x60 Forbidden Curse Scroll x24

Barbara trailer in Genshin Impact

Barbara’s gameplay has been featured in numerous promotional videos throughout Genshin Impact’s release, showcasing the Idol’s kindhearted personality. During the ‘An Idol’s Healing Magic cinematic’, travelers get to learn about Mondstadt’s popular support. Meanwhile, the Beachside Ballad video reals Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle skin.

Best Barbara team comp in Genshin Impact

The best Barbara team comp utilizes Eula, Diona, and Bennett. Having two Cryo characters like Eula and Diona will provide a 15% increase to your crit rate against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo.

This buff should constantly be in effect, especially since Barbara will be able to constantly Freeze any grouped enemies thanks to Eula’s Elemental skill. The added Shielding and healing from Diona also ensures that Eula is constantly kept safe from harm’s way.

Read More: Best Genshin Impact characters ranked tier list

To make matters even better, damage buffs from Bennett’s Elemental Burst make this comp’s damage even more lethal. When the health of a character within Bennett’s ultimate is higher than 70%, they gain an attack bonus that is based on his base attack.

With two healers in the form of both Barbara and Diona, Eula should be consistently dealing huge amounts of damage. Bennett’s Pyro abilities can also apply the Melt effect, which increases the damage of the attack that triggers the reaction.

Barbara may not exactly be a meta damage dealer in Genshin Impact, but this team comp does highlight her effectiveness.

So, there you have it, the best Barbara build in Genshin Impact. Make sure to check out our other character build guides:

Best Yae Miko build | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Albedo Build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Childe Build | Best Kokomi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Ayaka build | Best Aloy build | Best Ganyu build | Best Diluc build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Klee build | Best Eula build | Best Kazuha build | Best characters in Genshin Impact: tier list