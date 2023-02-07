Genshin Impact screenshot location: Where to find your screenshots in Genshin Impact

Are you wondering where you can find the screenshots you took while playing Genshin Impact? Then we have the thing just for you, as our guide will help you determine the Genshin Impact screenshot location on your computer.

The environments of Genshin Impact are filled with beautiful vistas and landscapes. The game’s cities bustling with color and character. That makes the game a perfect canvas to unleash your inner artist.

Whether you wish to document your adventure through Teyvat or capture a scenic sight, you’ll want to know where you can find your screenshots. However, locating your in-game photos can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t even know where to start looking.

In order to save you time, we’ve outlined exactly where you can find your Genshin Impact screenshots on PC.

Where to find your screenshots in Genshin Impact on PC?

HoYoverse Finding your Genshin Impact PC screenshots can be a little tricky.

If you wish to locate a screenshot in Genshin Impact on PC, then simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Navigate over to your C drive (C:). Click on Program Files. Select the Genshin Impact folder. Open the Genshin Impact Game folder. Click on the Screenshot folder.

Of course, if you wish to save even more time, you can paste the following directory into your PC’s search bar:

C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact Game\ScreenShot

Players who still can’t find their Genshin Impact screenshots after using the above method can open use File Explorer and search for the Genshin Impact Game folder. This method will also take you to the appropriate location.

Where to find Genshin Impact screenshots on PS4

HoYoverse Genshin Impact screenshots are easy to locate on PS4.

Finding your Genshin Impact screenshots on PS4 is much simpler than on PC, so just follow the steps below:

Head over to the PS4 main menu screen. Select Library. Scroll down to Applications. Open the Capture Gallery folder. Select Start and then Choose All.

Where to find your Genshin Impact screenshots on PS5

HoYoverse There are even fewer steps required to find your Genshin Impact screenshots on PS5.

To view your Genshin Impact screenshots on PS5, just head over to the home menu and select Media Gallery to view all your captures.

You can also view up to 15 of your recent captures through the Recently created card. There are two ways to open the Recently created card:

Press the create button on your controller to open the create menu , and then select your most recent capture.

Press the PS button to go to the control centre, and then select the Recently created card.

Where to find Genshin Impact screenshots on mobile?

If you’re playing Genshin Impact on a mobile device, then your screenshots will be located in your screenshot folder. Simply head over to this folder and select it to see all your in-game images.

So, there you have it, how to see find your screenshots in Genshin Impact on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

