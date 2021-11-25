Best Shenhe Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Shenhe build utilizes a number of Genshin Impact’s meta Artifacts and weapons, which help maximize the 5-star Cryo character’s damage.

Genshin Impact’s Shenhe banner will likely be released as part of the upcoming 2.4 update, which will include a new area (Enkanomiya), Keqing/Ningguang skins, and Yun Jin. While miHoYo has yet to reveal any official information about Shenhe, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from cropping up online.

Not only have the latest Genshin Impact leaks revealed details on Shenhe’s abilities, but they have also given us a sneak peek into how she’ll play upon her debut. Just like Eula, Shenhe dominates the battlefield with AoE Cryo abilities, freezing her opponents in place, before shattering them with her polearm.

Advertisement

When Shenhe is equipped with the best Artifacts and weapons, she’ll be able to melt through the game’s toughest enemies.

Contents

Shenhe abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Shenhe performs up to five rapid polearm strikes.

Charged Attack: Shenhe consumes a portion of stamina and lunges forward with her polearm, striking all nearby enemies.

Plunging Attack: Shenhe plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Shenhe Elemental Skill: Spring Spirit Summoning

Shenhe grants all nearby allies the Icy Quill effect and deals Cryo damage. When normal, charged, plunging, Element Skills, and Element Bursts deal Cryo damage to enemies, the damage dealt is increased based on Shenhe’s current attack.

Read More: Everything we know about Shenhe

The Icy Quill will be cleared once its duration end or after a certain amount of stacks are consumed.

Shenhe Elemental Burst: Divine Maiden’s Deliverance

Shenhe unleashed the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free, dealing AoE Cryo damage to all nearby enemies. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that decreases the Cryo resistance of opponents, enabling Shenhe to deal even more damage with her abilities.

Advertisement

Shenhe Constellations

If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of Shenhe, then you’ll have access to some of her fantastic constellation buffs.

Level 1 – Clarity of Heart: Spring Spirit Summoning can be used one more time.

Level 2 – Centered Spirit: Divine Maiden’s Deliverance lasts for six seconds longer. Active characters within the skill’s field deal 15% increased Cryo crit damage.

Level 3 – Seclusion: Increases the level of Spring Spirit Summoning by three. Maximum upgrade level is five.

Level 4 – Insight: When characters under the effect of Icy Quill trigger its damage bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack. When Shene uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the damage by 5% for each stack consumed. Maximum of 50 stacks. Stacks last for 60 seconds.

Level 5 – Divine Attainment: Increases the level of Divine Maiden’s Deliverance by three. Maximum upgraded level is 15.

Level 6 – Mystical Abandon: When characters trigger Icy Quill’s effects using normal and charged attacks, no Icy Quill stacks will be used.

Best Shenhe Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Shenhe build makes use of the Blizzard Strayer set, which increases the polearm user’s crit rate when an opponent is affected by Cryo. To make matters even better, if Shenhe’s enemies are Frozen, her crit rate is increased even further.

Read More: Genshin Impact Shenhe banner release date

As Shenhe’s abilities are all tailored around dealing huge amounts of damage, having a set that directly boosts CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK%, and Cryo DMG is a must for any traveler that wants to maixmise her DPS.

Advertisement

While other Artifact sets will likely be viable upon her release, for now, Blizzard Strayer seems to be the top contender.

Artifact Set Bonuses Blizzard Strayer

2-piece set bonus: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their Crit Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, Crit Rate is increased by an additional 20%. Gladiator’s Finale 2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%. 4-piece set bonus: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, this set increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Best Shenhe weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Shenhe polearm is the Skyward Spine. This 5-star weapon increases her CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE.

Read More: Everything we know about Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

This works wonders when used alongside the added crit rate from the Blizzard Strayer set, which will ensure you’re constantly maximizing Shenhe’s damage. If you don’t have access to Skyward Spine, then Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Lithic Spear are your next best options.

Advertisement

Weapon Details Skyward Spine Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on opponents have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%. Lithic Spear For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

Shenhe Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Shenhe Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Mondstadt, Inazuma, and Liyue, which means you’ll be able to start farming most items before her release. In order to level up and ascend Shenhe, you’ll need to fight the Bathysmal Vishaps – a new boss that can be found in Enkanomiya.

This boss drops the Dragonheir’s False Fin and other rare items. Meanwhile, the usual Energy Nectar and Teachings of Prosperity can be found across Liyue. As Shenhe excels as a main damage dealer, you’ll want to max out her normal attack and Elemental Skill to help generate elemental reactions. Once that’s maxed out, simply pump the rest of the levels into her Burst.

Advertisement

Shenhe Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Prosperity x9 Guide to Prosperity x63 Philosophies of Prosperity x114 Common Ascension Materials Whopperflower Nectar x18 Shimmering Nectar x93 Energy Nectar x66 Weekly Boss Materials Hellfire Butterfly x18

Shenhe Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Qingxin x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragmentx3 Dragonheir’s False Fin x2 Qingxin x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x4 Qingxin x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Dragonheir’s False Fin x8 Qingxin x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x12 Qingxin x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x20 Qingxin x60 Energy Nectar x24

Shenhe Genshin Impact trailer

MiHoYo has yet to release Shenhe’s official character trailer, but renowned leaker, @Genshin_Intel, has uploaded a video of Shenhe’s in-game idle animations and abilities. It’s here where we get to see how the unreleased character will perform upon her release.

Shenhe can be seen using her normal and charged attacks, before unleashing her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. We’ll update this section with the official video when the Cryo user makes her debut.

Best Shenhe team comp

The best Shenhe team comp utilizes Ganyu, Mona, and Jean. Having another Cryo character like Ganyu will provide a 15% increase to your crit rate against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo. This buff should constantly be in effect, especially since Mona will be able to constantly Freeze any grouped enemies with her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Ganyu’s Elemental Skill will also enable Shenhe to continually attack her targets without the fear of being targeted, while Ganyu’s Elemental Burst provides even more AoE Cryo damage.

This comp can either use Shenhe as the main DPS or support, which gives you a great deal of flexibility. If you don’t have Ganyu, Ayaka is another great choice that will help maximise this comp’s DPS.

Obviously, having decent survivability is important to any melee-focused team comp, so we’ve utilized Jean as our final pick. Not only can Jean provide lifesaving heals with her Burst, but the added Swirl effect will also help spread the Cryo damage to nearby enemies.

So, there you have it, the best Shenhe build in Genshin Impact. We’ll be sure to update this guide once more details are revealed, so be sure to come back here once Shenehe is officially released. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact character guides:

Best Albedo Build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Childe Build | Best Kokomi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Ayaka build | Best Aloy build | Best Ganyu build | Best Diluc build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Klee build | Best Eula build