How to get "Sea Breeze Dandelion" Jean and "Summertime Sparkle" Barbara skins in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update has just been announced, giving players the opportunity to get their hands on Jean’s outfit “Sea Breeze Dandelion” and Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” skin. Here’s how you can get them both.

The eagerly anticipated 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure update will be arriving in Genshin Impact on June 9, 2021. Not only will it allow players to explore a series of islands via a boat called a “Waverider”. During your seafaring adventure with Klee, players will need to take on a series of challenges and face off against the Maguu Kenki – a fearsome samurai-style enemy.

Aside from these exciting new features, one of the most requested additions is that of Genshin Impact character skins. Two new summer-themed skins are being added to the game in the 1.6 update and will allow players to dress up Jean and Barbara with new costumes.

Advertisement

How to get Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” skin

Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” skin will be available for purchase in the in-game Shop for a limited-time discount. While no official price details have been given by miHoYo, renowned Genshin Impact leaker Zeniet has uncovered how much it will cost.

The Limited-time Launch Sale will cost players a total of 1,350 Genesis Crystal, while the non-sale deal will set you back a whopping 1,680 Genesis Crystal. This means players will need to spend around $29.99 to purchase the 1,980 Genesis Crystal Bundle.

It’s certainly a hefty price to pay, so you’ll definitely want to consider picking Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” skin when it’s on sale.

Advertisement

How to get Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” skin

Fortunately, those who wish to get Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” skin won’t have to break the bank. Instead, Barbara’s skin will be free to claim by completing certain requirements in the new Echoing Tales event.

Read More: Best way to farm mora fast in Genshin Impact

Quite what this mini-event will entail remains to be seen, but you can expect to fight the usual Hilichurls and complete a variety of character requests. We’ll be updating this section as soon as the 1.6 update drops.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know in order to get both Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” skin and Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” skin. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.