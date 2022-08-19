If you can’t get enough of Genshin Impact but are looking for more games with similar anime aesthetics or vast open worlds, then you’ll likely enjoy the ones on this list. Here are 7 games like Genshin Impact you should play in 2022.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular gacha games available in 2022. The action RPG has gained a massive following worldwide thanks to its expansive roster of characters, vast open world, and charming anime-inspired visuals. If you’ve maxed out all your daily quests, or are just looking to take a break from Teyvat, there are plenty of similar games out there that fans of Genshin will enjoy.

Whether it’s an engaging single-player adventure, another HoYoVerse project, or a title that Genshin’s developers took a lot of inspiration from – here are 7 great games like Genshin Impact to play in 2022.

Tower of Fantasy

Perfect World Tower of Fantasy is a new exciting MMORPG set in a Sci-Fi world.

The first game on our list is the newly released Tower of Fantasy. This free-to-play MMORPG is very reminiscent of Genshin Impact with a sharp anime style, exciting roster of characters, and a gacha system in place for players who are looking to score the most powerful weapons.

What sets Tower of Fantasy apart from its rival, however, is its character customization. Upon starting a new adventure in the vast world of Aida, players can create their own unique Wanderer and as they explore the world and complete quests they’ll be able to access special weapons, and call upon the abilities of ancient heroes. These heroes – referred to as Simulacra characters – have been preserved in AI form so once they’re unlocked your Wanderer can be modified to look like them.

Ultimately, Tower of Fantasy is much like Genshin Impact with some distinct systems and a Sci-Fi coat of paint. It’s an engaging RPG with exciting action-based combat, a big world to explore, and plenty of quests to keep you busy. If you need to scratch your Genshin itch with something new then Tower of Fantasy is a great alternative.

Honkai Impact 3rd

HoYoverse Honkai Impact 3rd was HoYoVerse’s first big release.

While Genshin was the game that put HoYoVerse on the map, it was actually the successor to the action-RPG Honkai Impact 3rd, which was a Sci-Fi title released back in 2016 that features arcade hack and slash combat.

Players control a team of up to three playable characters, known as Valkyries, and engage in missions that all involve battling various enemies in fast real-time combat. Due to its current lifespan, Honkai has even more content than Genshin to dive into such as a single-player story, and several co-op, and multiplayer modes including raids where rare legendary weapons can be obtained.

Outside of combat, there are mini-games to enjoy, and a social simulation “Dorm” mode where players can get to know the different Valkyries and supporting characters that make up the world. If you’re a big Genshin Impact fan, it’s well worth checking out Honkai.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Nintendo Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2017 and is still one of the best Nintendo Switch games to this day. The latest of Link’s adventures starts off much like the original Zelda where players are placed in the kingdom of Hyrule and given free rein to explore at their own pace.

If you really want to, you can head straight for the final boss or you can simply soak up the vast open world and explore the breathtaking (pun-intended) environments. Genshin Impact is a game that clearly took a lot of inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its non-linear fashion, combat and exploration mechanics, and the huge world of Teyvat.

If you particularly love any of those elements of Genshin then you definitely owe it to yourself to experience Breath of the Wild. With a confirmed sequel on the way too, there’s no better time to step into Link’s shoes.

Another Eden

Wright Flyer Studio Another Eden is a unique free-to-play RPG.

Another Eden is a free-to-play mobile game that plays as a side-scrolling JRPG. The game features an in-depth story that is currently made up of over 80 main chapters and players typically progress by interacting with the various NPCs found throughout the world. Genshin players who are particularly fond of unique character moments will likely find a lot to enjoy here as this is one of the most story-driven mobile games ever made.

The game’s battle system is played out in a traditional turn-based JRPG format, new party members will join protagonist Aldo throughout his adventure and every character will gain experience and grow stronger as more enemies are defeated and the story progresses.

Another Eden offers a fantastic story experience with hours of content to dive into, and the adorable anime art style should please a lot of Genshin fans.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Monolith Soft Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the most exciting JRPGs of the year.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest installment in Monolith Soft’s flagship JRPG franchise. Set in a world at war, two groups of young fighters belonging to opposing factions are unexpectedly thrust together and set out on a dangerous journey to uncover the true secrets of their world. How’s that for a compelling premise? Xenoblade Chronicles 3 puts a lot of heart into its characters the core group of 6 that players will get to know on their adventure are all distinct and lovable – this is a huge timesink of a game with a big expansive world to explore and hordes of interesting enemies to battle.

Aside from the story, combat is the biggest draw for the Xenoblade franchise, and with a party of 6 at your command (all with a specialized class and unique abilities) the MMO action-based system is as addictive as the character-switching fights in Genshin Impact.

Much like Genshin, you can spend hours in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 simply battling out on the field or farming for resources. This is undoubtedly one of the most exciting Switch releases of 2022 and it’s well worth picking up.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ubisoft Experience an enticing Greek mythology-inspired adventure in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is another game that derives a lot of inspiration from Breath of the Wild. This single-player adventure is set in a world of Greek mythology where protagonist Fenyx embarks on a quest to save their brother and defeat the evil Typhoon who has escaped from the underworld.

The game takes place across seven distinct regions all of which are inspired by a different Greek god, as Fenyx journeys through each region they must traverse the environment in a variety of ways including climbing, riding mounts, and flying. Combat is fast and fun with both melee and long-ranged options thanks to the various weapons Fenyx wields which include a bow and arrow, an axe, and a sword.

Overall, Immortals Fenyx Rising doesn’t reinvent the wheel but it’s a fun adventure that can keep players easily hooked from beginning to end. There’s also a big emphasis on environmental puzzles in this game, so if you enjoy the puzzle elements in Genshin Impact, this could be great to play when you’re taking some downtime from Teyvat.

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Nihon Falcom Tokyo Xanadu is a fantastic linear story with engaging action combat.

If you’re looking for more of a linear story that retains a similar anime style to Genshin, then Tokyo Xanadu eX+ is a fantastic choice. This is a standalone title that comes from Nihon Falcom – the developer behind the ever-expanding Legend of Heroes series – and it feels a lot like a streamlined version of the Persona franchise.

In Tokyo Xanadu, you take control of Kou – a high schooler who is quickly wrapped up in an otherwordly adventure where he, alongside his schoolfriends – must stop the ominous nightmare realm known as the Eclipse from taking over Tokyo. The game is split into two gameplay loops – dungeon crawling and free exploration. In dungeons, the player can take up to 3 characters with them that can be switched on the fly (much like in Genshin) to gain an advantage over enemies. Combat is hack and slash based and features a variety of different skills to learn and equip. Free exploration meanwhile is all about bonding with your party members, interacting with NPCs, and gearing up for your next dungeon run.

Tokyo Xanadu features a similar combat system to Genshin and also places an emphasis on character introductions – often dedicating full chapters and side stories to specific party members. It’s a great JRPG that typically goes on sale for cheap nowadays and is an underrated gem more people should pick up and play.

Those were 7 games like Genshin Impact you should play in 2022. For more gaming content, check out some of our other recommendation lists below:

