Best Yanfei Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The half-adepti Yanfei can basically summon the power of the gods in Genshin Impact to deal massive amounts of damage as a Pyro Catalyst. If you want to do just that, follow the best build right here, including Yanfei’s top artifacts and weapons.

Yanfei might prefer to do things via law and contracts, but Liyue’s most-sought-after legal advisor can definitely lay down the law in a different way ⁠— through raw Pyro power.

The four-star Catalyst dishes out massive damage with a kit that purely focuses on Charged Attacks and weaving them perfectly around Elemental Reactions to maximize DPS. There’s a few tricks you’ll need to make the most of that though.

Advertisement

Thankfully, this guide covers them all ⁠— as well as Yanfei’s best build in Genshin Impact with the top artifacts and weapons you need to farm for. Here’s what you need to know.

Contents

Yanfei abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Seal of Approval

Normal Attack: Yanfei shoots fireballs that deal up to three counts of Pyro DMG. When Yanfei’s Normal Attacks hit enemies, they will grant her a single Scarlet Seal. Yanfei may possess a maximum of 3 Scarlet Seals, and each time this effect is triggered, the duration of currently possessed Scarlet Seals will refresh. Each Scarlet Seal will decrease Yanfei’s Stamina consumption and will disappear when she leaves the field.

Yanfei shoots fireballs that deal up to three counts of Pyro DMG. When Yanfei’s Normal Attacks hit enemies, they will grant her a single Scarlet Seal. Yanfei may possess a maximum of 3 Scarlet Seals, and each time this effect is triggered, the duration of currently possessed Scarlet Seals will refresh. Each Scarlet Seal will decrease Yanfei’s Stamina consumption and will disappear when she leaves the field. Charged Attack: Yanfei consumes Stamina and all Scarlet Seals before dealing AoE Pyro DMG to the opponents after a short casting time. This Charged Attack’s AoE and DMG will increase according to the amount of Scarlet Seals consumed.

Yanfei consumes Stamina and all Scarlet Seals before dealing AoE Pyro DMG to the opponents after a short casting time. This Charged Attack’s AoE and DMG will increase according to the amount of Scarlet Seals consumed. Plunging Attack: Yanfei gathers the power of Pyro, plunging towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Pyro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Yanfei’s combos make use of both Normal and Charged Attacks because of her Scarlet Seal passive. Because she generates one seal per Normal Attack up to a maximum of three (or four, once you hit C6), you want to chain together three (or four) Normal Attacks before doing a Charged Attack at basically no stamina cost.

This maximizes her damage while minimizing stamina cost, which for a Catalyst user is huge given the massive disparity in damage between Normal and Charged Attacks ⁠— especially so for Yanfei with all her passives buffing that in particular.

Advertisement

Elemental Skill: Signed Edict

Yanfei’s Skill, Signed Edict, summons blistering flames that deal AoE Pyro DMG. Signed Edict doesn’t do that much damage, but it can max out your Scarlet Seals (and generate Pyro particles).

This is integral to Yanfei’s combo, as you can charge up your Scarlet Seals with Normal Attacks, Charged Attack to use them all, and then use Signed Edict to completely refresh.

Elemental Burst: Done Deal

Yanfei triggers a spray of intense flames that rush at nearby opponents, dealing AoE Pyro DMG, granting Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, and applying Brilliance to her.

Brilliance is a buff you want to keep up at all times on Yanfei as it increases her Charged Attack damage. Given her kit is all about that Scarlet Seal up-time combined with Charged Attack damage, it’s a no brainer.

Advertisement

Yanfei constellations

Get multiple copies of Yanfei? Then you can make the most out of her constellations ⁠— all buffing her Charged Attack.

Level 1 ⁠— The Law Knows No Kindness: When Yanfei uses her Charged Attack, each existing Scarlet Seal additionally reduces the stamina cost of this Charged Attack by 10% and increases resistance against interruption during its release.

When Yanfei uses her Charged Attack, each existing Scarlet Seal additionally reduces the stamina cost of this Charged Attack by 10% and increases resistance against interruption during its release. Level 2 ⁠— Right of Final Interpretation: Increases Yanfei’s Charged Attack CRIT Rate by 20% against enemies below 50% HP.

Increases Yanfei’s Charged Attack CRIT Rate by 20% against enemies below 50% HP. Level 3 ⁠— Samadhi Fire-Forged: Increases the Level of Signed Edict by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Signed Edict by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Supreme Amnesty: When Done Deal is used: Creates a shield that absorbs up to 45% of Yanfei’s Max HP for 15s. This shield absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively.

When Done Deal is used: Level 5 ⁠— Abiding Affidavit: Increases the Level of Done Deal by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Done Deal by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Extra Clause: Increases the maximum number of Scarlet Seals by 1.

Best Yanfei artifacts in Genshin Impact

Yanfei has one stellar artifact set in Genshin Impact you want in 100% of cases: Crimson Witch of Flames. It’s the default Pyro DPS set for a reason, with the buffs being too good to look past ⁠— especially when combined with Vaporize.

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

It’s not the only option though. The 4-Piece Sets of Wanderer’s Troupe and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence are actually very decent on Yanfei, while any offensive 2-Piece combo (like Gladiator’s Finale with Shimenawa’s) can also do the trick at a low cost.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of Yanfei’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact:

Artifact Details Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Set Bonus: Pyro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Set Bonus: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Wanderer’s Troupe 2-Set Bonus: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Set Bonus: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow. Shimenawa’s Reminiscene 2-Set Bonus: ATK +18% 4-Set Bonus: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s.

Best Yanfei weapons in Genshin Impact

Yanfei’s best weapons in Genshin Impact do two things: buff up her Charged Attacks while also increasing CRIT Rate (and DMG). While Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds doesn’t really do the former, the damage bonus based on field time is incredibly strong given how much Yanfei demands.

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

Outside of the five-star option, she can actually be built pretty cheaply otherwise. The Widsith is flexible, with Yanfei utilizing all three buffs. The free-to-play Mappa Mare is also incredibly powerful, given it’s both cheap and gets stronger based on reactions, something Yanfei constantly procs.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of Yanfei’s best weapons in Genshin Impact:

Weapon Details Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat. The Widsith When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%.

Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%.

Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240. Mappa Mare Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.

Yanfei Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Yanfei’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials can be found all around Liyue ⁠— and are pretty easy to find considering her Passive Talent shows them on a map.

She farms Treasure Hoarder Insignias from Treasure Hoarders, Noctilucous Jade from the various mines around Liyue, and Juvenile Jade from the Primo Geovishap. She also gets Bloodjade Branches from the weekly Azhdaha boss fight, and Gold books from the Liyue character talent material domain.

If you’re trying to figure out what talents to max on Yanfei first, we suggest looking at her Normal Attack because of the buffs you get on your Charged Attack. Then, you want to maximize her Burst, and finally her Skill last.

You can find the full list of Yanfei Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials you need to max her out below:

Yanfei Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Gold x9 Guide to Gold x63 Philosophies of Gold x114 Common Ascension Materials Treasure Hoarder Insignia x18 Silver Raven Insignia x66 Golden Raven Insignia x93 Weekly Boss Materials Bloodjade Branch x18

Yanfei Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Noctilucous Jade x3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Juvenile Jade x2 Noctilucous Jade x10 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Juvenile Jade x4 Noctilucous Jade x20 Silver Raven Insignia x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Juvenile Jade x8 Noctilucous Jade x30 Silver Raven Insignia x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Juvenile Jade x12 Noctilucous Jade x45 Golden Raven Insignia x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Juvenile Jade x20 Noctilucous Jade x60 Golden Raven Insignia x24

Yanfei Genshin Impact trailer

Yanfei’s trailer, named Blaze of Legal Brilliance, dives into the legal advisor’s backstory helping out Liyue, as well as some of her hard-hitting combos.

If you want to learn a little more about Yanfei’s personality and see her combos in-game, this is the video for you.

Best Yanfei team comp

Yanfei has a couple of team comps she can fit into, but the best is utilizing her as an on-field carry and prioritizing Vaporize reactions.

This is where star support duo Bennett and Xingqiu come in. Bennett is great for buffing Yanfei’s ATK as well as giving Pyro Resonance, while Xingqiu is the best off-field Hydro applier in the game.

To round out the squad, you can either add an Electro character like Fischl for more reactions, or an Anemo character like Sucrose or Kazuha for Viridescent Venerer shred (best).

There is a Yanfei build that goes all in on Overload instead, synergizing with Electro characters. The common pairing of Fischl and Beidou make an appearance because of their powerful off-field damage, but you will have to change some parts of your Yanfei build to fit it in. Elemental Mastery is a key stat on your artifacts, while Sacrificial Fragments is the weapon of choice.

If you want to lay down the law in Genshin Impact, why not do it with Yanfei’s hard-hitting Charged Attacks? When built properly, following this guide, it can rival even the biggest carries in the game.

Need more allies to pair her with? Check out our other Genshin Impact character guides below:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Beidou build | Best Bennett build | Best Childe build | Best Chongyun build | Best Diona build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Sucrose build | Best Venti build | Best Xiao build | Best Xingqiu build | Best Yae Miko build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build