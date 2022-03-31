Best Yelan Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Yelan is an upcoming 5-star Hydro Bow character who bombards her enemies with deadly precision. Here’s the best Yelan build in the game, including the top Artifacts, weapons, and Ascension Materials you’ll need to farm.

The best Yelan build utilizes a number of powerful Genshin Impact weapons and Artifacts, which greatly increase the Hydro 5-star’s damage. As a member of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, she often appears at the center of events, and her actions are often shrouded in mystery.

Yelan uses the Hydro element to drench her enemies from afar, raining down a flurry of deadly arrows and AoE charged shots that obliterate grouped foes. If that wasn’t enough, her excellent agility enables the 5-star to quickly reposition.

Whether you’re aiming to save your Primogems for the game’s banner or just wish to see what Yelan does, then our best build has you covered.

Contents

Yelan abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Yelan performs up to four rapid bow shots.

Charged Attack: Yelan prepares a precise aimed shot for increased damage. While aiming, water will accumulate around the arrow. A fully charged torrential arrow will deal Hydro damage. Additionally, Yelan will enter a “Breakthrough” state after spending 5-seconds off-field, which will cause her next Charged Aimed Shot to have 80% decreased charge time. Once charged, she can fire a “Breakthrough Barb” that will deal AoE Hydro damage based on Yelan’s max HP.

Plunging Attack: Yelan fires off a flurry of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Yelan Elemental Skill – Lingering Lifeline

Yelan fires off a Lifeline that tractors her in rapidly, entangling and marking opponents along its path. When her rapid movement ends, the Lifeline will explode, dealing Hydro DMG to the marked opponents based on her Max HP.

During this time, she can control her sprint direction and can end her rapid movement by using this Skill again. Additionally, each opponent marked by the Lifeline when it explodes grants Yelan a 34% chance to obtain Breakthrough. Not until she begins to tug on the strings do evildoers, crooks and scheming villains alike know that there is no escape.

Yelan Elemental Burst – Depth-Clarion Dice

Yelan deals AoE Hydro DMG and creates an Exquisite Throw, which aids her in battle. The Exquisite Throw follows the character around and will initiate a coordinated attack under the following circumstances, dealing Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP.

Can occur once every second when your active character uses a Normal Attack. Will occur each time Yelan’s Lifeline explodes and hits opponents.

Yelan Constellations

If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of the Valley Orchid, then you’ll have access to some of her fantastic Constellation buffs:

Level 1 – Taking All Comers: Each opponent marked by Lifeline will restore 7 Energy for Yelan. Each use of Lingering Lifeline can restore a maximum of 21 Energy.

Level 2 – Enter the Plotters: Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge.

Level 3 – Dealer’s Sleight: Increases the level of Lingering Lifeline by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 4 – Bait-and-Switch: Exquisite Throw coordinated attack DMG is increased by 30%.

Level 5 – Beware the Trickster’s Dice: Increases the level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3. Maximum upgrade is level is 15.

Level 6 – Winner Take All: After using Depth-Clarion, Yelan will enter the Mastermind state. In this state, all of Yelan’s Normal Attacks will be the stronger Breakthrough Barbs. These Breakthrough Barbs will have all its normal abilities and the DMG dealt will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 130% of their normal DMG.

Best Yelan Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Yelan build will largely depend on your team comp and whether you wish to use this 5-star as your main DPS or a support/sub DPS. If you wish to use the Valley Orchid as your main form of damage, then you can’t go wrong with the Heart of Depth Artifact set.

This set increases the Hydro DMG Bonus by 15%. Meanwhile, the four-piece increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15 seconds whenever she uses her Elemental Skill.

Not only will it enhance her Hydro attacks, but it will also reward you with even more damage whenever you unleash her Elemental Skill. Combine this with the decreased charge time from her “Breakthrough” state and you have a recipe for success.

However, there are plenty of other options as well. There’s always the choice of running the standard Noblesse Oblige set for 20% Elemental Burst damage and 20% team attack buff. This set is great for those looking to use Yelan as support that can still dish out plenty of damage.

Lastly, the Blizzard Strayer set is for those that wish to use Yelan in Freeze comps. When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their Crit Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, Crit Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

It’s also important to note that HoYoverse could even add a new Artifact set that is tailor-made for Yelan, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as new information is released.

Artifact Details Heart of Depth 2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Blizzard Strayer 2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their Crit Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, Crit Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Best Yelan weapons in Genshin Impact

Yelan is a powerful Bow user who excels at bombarding her enemies with well-aimed charged shots, which means you’ll want a weapon that can maximize her charged attack damage.

As a result, her best option is Amos’ Bow. This lethal 5-star Bow increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 18%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 12% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air.

As Yelan’s “Breakthrough Barb” deals AoE Hydro damage based on her max HP, the Aqua Simulacra could be a good option. This unreleased 5-star bow increases HP and when there are opponents near the character equipping this weapon, the DMG the character deals is increased by 40%.

However, getting your hands on both of these 5-star Bows can prove tricky, especially if you’re a F2P player. Fortunately, the Prototype Crescent can greatly improve Yelan’s DPS without breaking the bank.

Weapon Details Amos’ Bow Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 18%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 12% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air. Aqua Simulacra HP is increased by 16%. When there are opponents near the character equipping this weapon, the DMG the character deals is increased by 20%. This effect will still be detected when the character is off-field Prototype Crescent Charged Attack hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10s.

Yelan gameplay in Genshin Impact

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal any Yelan gameplay, a video showcasing her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst has cropped up online. The footage above shows how Yelan will use Lingering Lifeline and Depth-Clarion Dice to unleash mayhem on the battlefield.

Like most leaks, the footage above represents an early build of Yelan. This means the developers could change her kit before her rumored 2.7 release date, so be sure to take the footage with a grain of salt.

Best Yelan team comp

The best Yelan team comp can fulfill plenty of roles, but we’ve opted for a deadly Vaporize team that can stop enemies dead in their tracks. This team utilizes Hu Tao, Xingqiu, and Zhongli.

Both Yelan and Xingqiu will be able to constantly soak enemies, which will enable Hu Tao to apply her Pyro abilities. In turn, all foes that are subsequently engulfed by Hu Tao’s fiery abilities will receive additional damage.

Lastly, Zhongli’s shields greatly increase Hu Tao survivability. This enables you to constantly apply pressure, even when your health is low. Meanwhile, Zhongli’s ultimate will give you plenty of time to unleash your most deadly attacks without the fear of any repercussions.

Yelan is bound to be a great addition to most teams that are in need of a Hydro character and can fulfill a role as sub or main DPS. Want more allies to pair her with? Check out our other Genshin Impact character guides below:

