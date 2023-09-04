Aloy from the Horizon franchise was added to Genshin Impact in 2021 but fans may be wondering if she’s still available to get as a playable character. Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can still get Aloy in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact had its first crossover with another game back in 2021 when HoYoverse teamed up with Guerilla Games to include Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy as a playable character in the popular gacha game.

Genshin is known for its expansive character roster, and as the first official crossover character, the inclusion of Aloy was highly anticipated by fans, especially as she was a rare 5-star. In Genshin Impact, Aloy wields her trusty Bow as a Cyro user and can dish out long-ranged attacks.

Some may be wondering if Aloy is still available to get in Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can add her to your team comps in 2023.

HoYoverse Aloy was the first crossover character in Genshin Impact.

Can you still get Aloy in Genshin Impact?

Unfortunately, no you can no longer get Aloy in Genshin Impact as of 2023.

Aloy originally became available for players on PlayStation to claim on September 1, 2021, during the game’s 2.1 update. She was then made available on mobile devices when the 2.2 update launched on October 13, 2021.

Players were able to obtain Aloy for free simply by claiming her from the in-game mailbox however, they had to have reached Adventure Rank Level 20 in order to do so. Once she was added to the game, Aloy remained in players’ mailboxes for a full year until she expired so Travelers had a long time to level up and acquire her in the game.

In the 2 years since she debuted, Aloy has never had a banner rerun or a set of her own constellations in the game therefore it seems very unlikely that she’ll ever become available to claim again, especially as the best opportunity to bring her back to Teyvat would have been when Horizon Forbidden West was released in 2022.



