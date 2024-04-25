GamingGenshin Impact

All Genshin Impact Clorinde ascension materials

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Clorinde is an upcoming 5-star Electro sword unit in Genshin Impact. Here are all the ascension materials you need for the unit along with their locations.

Clorinde has been part of Fontaine’s main story ever since version 4.0 was released, which makes her one of the most highly-anticipated units among Genshin Impact players.

If you are willing to pull for her in version 4.7, you will also be looking to ascend her as fast as possible. Clorinde‘s ascension materials have been leaked and here is what we know about it so far.

It is, however, important to mention that the information is based on leaks, which are subject to change in the future.

Contents

Clorinde ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The materials you need for Clorinde are Vajrada Amethyst Silver and its upgrades, Fontemer Unihorn, Lumitoile, Transoceanic Pearl, and its upgrades. Among these, the Electro stones can be farmed from the Hypostasis.

You can farm Fontemer Unihorn from the Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss, and Lumitoile is a local specialty of Fontaine. The exact number of materials you need to ascend Clorinde across every level are as follows:

Ascension levelMoraMaterials
120,000Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1Transoceanic Pearl x3Lumitoile x3
240,000Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3Fontemer Unihorn x2Transoceanic Pearl x15Lumitoile x10
360,000Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6Fontemer Unihorn x4Transoceanic Chunk x12Lumitoile x20
480,000Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3Fontemer Unihorn x8Transoceanic Chunk x18Lumitoile x30
5100,000Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6Fontemer Unihorn x12Xenochromatic Crystal x12Lumitoile x45
6120,000Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6Fontemer Unihorn x20Xenochromatic Crystal x24Lumitoile x60

The total number of materials you need for Clorinde are as follows:

  • Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1
  • Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9
  • Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9
  • Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6
  • Fontemer Unihorn x46
  • Lumitoile x168
  • Transoceanic Pearl x18
  • Transoceanic Chunk x39
  • Xenochromatic Crystal x36
  • Mora x420,000
  • Hero’s Wit x420

Where to farm Clorinde’s materials in Genshin Impact?

Vajrada Amethyst Silver and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactElectro Hypostasis is the source of the crystals required for Clorinde

This material can be farmed from the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt. You can reach this boss by teleporting to Cape Oath and traveling in the southwest direction.

Fontemer Unihorn

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Millennial Pearl Seahorse is a boss you need for Clorinde

This material can be farmed by defeating the boss Millenial Pearl Seahorse in Sumeru. You can reach this boss by teleporting to an underground waypoint in Lokapala Jungle. This underground waypoint can be found by walking through a cave found in Mawtiyima Forest.

Lumitoile

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse/Genshin Interactive Map
Lumitoile location in Genshin Impact

This is a local specialty in Fontaine and is found in abundance along the coasts of the Liffey Region as marked by the Red circles on the map above.

Transoceanic Pearl and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Transoceanic Pearl is an item required by Clorinde

This is a material that is dropped by an enemy called Fontemer Aberrant, found in Fontaine. If you want to farm this material, use your Adventurer’s Handbook which can be accessed from the main menu or by clicking on the book symbol on the top right corner of your screen.

Click on the book symbol, go to the enemies tab, and look for Fontemer Aberrant. From here, click on Navigate and the game will automatically guide you to the locations of this enemy.

Clorinde talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Clorinde in Genshin Impact needs access to Teachings of Justice and its upgrades, Transoceanic Pearl and its upgrades, and Everamber.

The exact number of materials you need to level up Clorinde’s talents are as follows:

Talent level-up materials for Clorinde
Talent booksTeachings of Justice x9Guide to Justice x63Philosophies of Justice x114
Common MaterialsTransoceanic Pearl x18Transoceanic Chunk x66Xenochromatic Crystal x93
Boss MaterialEveramber x18

Where to find Clorinde’s talent level-up materials

Teachings of Justice and its upgrades

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Teachings of Justice is one of the key components for Clorinde

Clorinde’s talent books can be farmed from the domain Pale Forgotten Glory in Fontaine. This particular talent book is available on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Everamber

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Everamber is required for Clorinde’s talents in Genshin Impact

Everamber can be obtained by defeating the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis boss. This boss can be unlocked as part of Nahida’s second story quest in Genshin Impact.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators 

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com

keep reading
A screenshot of Arlecchino from her trailer
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact Fantasy Realm Epic Poem Abyss: Leaks and everything we know so far
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
All Genshin Impact Wanderer ascension materials
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Is Wanderer worth pulling in Genshin Impact Version 4.6?
Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Is Lyney worth pulling in Genshin Impact version 4.6?
Rishov Mukherjee

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.