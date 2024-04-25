All Genshin Impact Clorinde ascension materials

Clorinde is an upcoming 5-star Electro sword unit in Genshin Impact. Here are all the ascension materials you need for the unit along with their locations.

Clorinde has been part of Fontaine’s main story ever since version 4.0 was released, which makes her one of the most highly-anticipated units among Genshin Impact players.

If you are willing to pull for her in version 4.7, you will also be looking to ascend her as fast as possible. Clorinde‘s ascension materials have been leaked and here is what we know about it so far.

It is, however, important to mention that the information is based on leaks, which are subject to change in the future.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Clorinde ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The materials you need for Clorinde are Vajrada Amethyst Silver and its upgrades, Fontemer Unihorn, Lumitoile, Transoceanic Pearl, and its upgrades. Among these, the Electro stones can be farmed from the Hypostasis.

You can farm Fontemer Unihorn from the Millennial Pearl Seahorse boss, and Lumitoile is a local specialty of Fontaine. The exact number of materials you need to ascend Clorinde across every level are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Ascension level Mora Materials 1 20,000 Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1 Transoceanic Pearl x3 Lumitoile x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3 Fontemer Unihorn x2 Transoceanic Pearl x15 Lumitoile x10 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6 Fontemer Unihorn x4 Transoceanic Chunk x12 Lumitoile x20 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3 Fontemer Unihorn x8 Transoceanic Chunk x18 Lumitoile x30 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 Fontemer Unihorn x12 Xenochromatic Crystal x12 Lumitoile x45 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 Fontemer Unihorn x20 Xenochromatic Crystal x24 Lumitoile x60

The total number of materials you need for Clorinde are as follows:

Vajrada Amethyst Silver x1

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x9

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x9

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6

Fontemer Unihorn x46

Lumitoile x168

Transoceanic Pearl x18

Transoceanic Chunk x39

Xenochromatic Crystal x36

Mora x420,000

Hero’s Wit x420

Where to farm Clorinde’s materials in Genshin Impact?

Vajrada Amethyst Silver and its upgrades

Electro Hypostasis is the source of the crystals required for Clorinde

This material can be farmed from the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt. You can reach this boss by teleporting to Cape Oath and traveling in the southwest direction.

Article continues after ad

Fontemer Unihorn

HoYoverse Millennial Pearl Seahorse is a boss you need for Clorinde

This material can be farmed by defeating the boss Millenial Pearl Seahorse in Sumeru. You can reach this boss by teleporting to an underground waypoint in Lokapala Jungle. This underground waypoint can be found by walking through a cave found in Mawtiyima Forest.

Lumitoile

HoYoverse/Genshin Interactive Map Lumitoile location in Genshin Impact

This is a local specialty in Fontaine and is found in abundance along the coasts of the Liffey Region as marked by the Red circles on the map above.

Transoceanic Pearl and its upgrades

HoYoverse Transoceanic Pearl is an item required by Clorinde

This is a material that is dropped by an enemy called Fontemer Aberrant, found in Fontaine. If you want to farm this material, use your Adventurer’s Handbook which can be accessed from the main menu or by clicking on the book symbol on the top right corner of your screen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Click on the book symbol, go to the enemies tab, and look for Fontemer Aberrant. From here, click on Navigate and the game will automatically guide you to the locations of this enemy.

Clorinde talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Clorinde in Genshin Impact needs access to Teachings of Justice and its upgrades, Transoceanic Pearl and its upgrades, and Everamber.

The exact number of materials you need to level up Clorinde’s talents are as follows:

Talent level-up materials for Clorinde Talent books Teachings of Justice x9 Guide to Justice x63 Philosophies of Justice x114 Common Materials Transoceanic Pearl x18 Transoceanic Chunk x66 Xenochromatic Crystal x93 Boss Material Everamber x18

Where to find Clorinde’s talent level-up materials

Teachings of Justice and its upgrades

HoYoverse Teachings of Justice is one of the key components for Clorinde

Clorinde’s talent books can be farmed from the domain Pale Forgotten Glory in Fontaine. This particular talent book is available on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Everamber

HoYoverse Everamber is required for Clorinde’s talents in Genshin Impact

Everamber can be obtained by defeating the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis boss. This boss can be unlocked as part of Nahida’s second story quest in Genshin Impact.

Article continues after ad

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators