Best Xingqiu Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Xingqiu is one of Genshin Impact’s best Sub DPS characters. Don’t let the bookworm facade fool you, this Hydro Sword character packs a very handy punch with lots of off-field damage and even some healing on the side. Here’s the best build to get the most out of Xingqiu, including his top Artifacts and weapons.

Since the day Genshin Impact launched, Xingqiu has been a staple of some of the game’s best comps. The Hydro Sword user seems rather unassuming given his lack of power as a standalone unit, but he thrives when others do the heavy hitting for him.

Advertisement

He’s a perfect Sub DPS-slash-support, quickly getting his skills off before moving off-field to let the primary carries do the work. He has healing, can proc plenty of Elemental Reactions, and more. There’s not much Xingqiu can’t do.

If you’re looking to maximize Xingqiu’s impact in your Genshin Impact squad, we’ve got his best build right here with the top artifacts, weapons, and more.

Contents

Xingqiu abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Guhua Style

Normal Attack: Xingqiu performs up to five rapid strikes.

Xingqiu performs up to five rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Xingqiu consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

Xingqiu consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Xingqiu plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

We’re going to keep it real ⁠— you’ll likely never need to use any of Xingqiu’s attacks. You only ever really swap onto him to collect energy particles for his Burst, or to use his skill.

Advertisement

If you want to swing in a couple of normal attacks for DPS while doing so feel free, but you don’t need to learn his best attack string (N1C, one normal attack into a charged attack) as he thrives as an off-field support.

Elemental Skill: Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen

Xingqiu performs twin strikes with his sword, dealing Hydro DMG. At the same time, this ability creates the maximum number of Rain Swords, which will orbit your active character.

Xingqiu’s skill also heals allies when the swords dissipate. This makes healing in a pinch easy. If you’re in need of a heal in the middle of nowhere, just use it, swap to the character who needs healing, and wait for it to time out.

Advertisement

Elemental Burst: Guhua Sword: Raincutter

Xingqiu’s burst allows you to fight using an illusory sword rain, while creating the maximum number of Rain Swords. The ability activates when a character normal attacks ⁠— it won’t activate on charged or plunging attacks.

These swords will rain down on targets when you attack, dealing Hydro DMG and setting up for Elemental Reactions. You can only ‘cast’ the swords once per second, so high attack speed characters can’t just abuse that. However, it’s great to get Vaporize or Freeze comps going.

Xingqiu constellations

Find multiple copies of Xingqiu? You’ve got plenty of great constellations to look forward to ⁠— including a huge power spike at C6.

Advertisement

Level 1 ⁠— The Scent Remained: Increases the maximum number of Rain Swords by 1.

Increases the maximum number of Rain Swords by 1. Level 2 ⁠— Rainbow Upon the Azure Sky: Extends the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3s. Decreases the Hydro RES of opponents hit by sword rain attacks by 15% for 4s.

Extends the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3s. Decreases the Hydro RES of opponents hit by sword rain attacks by 15% for 4s. Level 3 ⁠— Weaver of Verses: Increases the Level of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Guhua Sword: Raincutter by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Evilsoother: Throughout the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter, the DMG dealt by Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen is increased by 50%.

Throughout the duration of Guhua Sword: Raincutter, the DMG dealt by Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen is increased by 50%. Level 5 ⁠— Embrace of Rain: Increases the Level of Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Hence, Call Them My Own Verses: Activating 2 of Guhua Sword: Raincutter’s sword rain attacks greatly enhances the third sword rain attack. On hit, the third sword rain attack also regenerates 3 Energy for Xingqiu.

Best Xingqiu artifacts in Genshin Impact

Xingqiu’s best artifact set in Genshin Impact, without a doubt, is Emblem of Severed Fate. Not only does it buff his Elemental Burst DMG in a 4-Piece (which is where Xingqiu really shines), it also allows him to go all in on Energy Recharge.

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

However, if you are lacking some good Emblem of Severed Fate options, you can always go for a 2-2 split with Noblesse Oblige or Heart of Depth, or straight up the former in a 4-Piece. Either one of those artifact sets are solid on Xingqiu, but a good Emblem set will always shine the brightest.

Advertisement

Here’s the breakdown of each of Xingqiu’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact:

Artifact Set Bonuses Emblem of Severed Fate 2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20% 4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.



Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Set: After using an Elemental Burst, all teammates get +20% ATK. Lasts 12s, does not stack Heart of Depth 2-Piece Set: Hydro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: After using an Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

Best Xingqiu weapons in Genshin Impact

Xingqiu can make use of most of the high-quality swords in Genshin Impact. However, you might not want to expend a Primordial Jade Cutter or a Mistsplitter Reforged (both are very solid on Xingqiu and best in slot for a reason) on just a Support / Sub-DPS.

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

There are some better budget options. Sacrificial Sword is probably his best option at the four-star level as you can get multiple casts of your skill back-to-back to quickly charge your energy. Anenoma Kageuchi is also solid because of the energy recharge ability, and the fact it’s free-to-play means you can get it maxed out very easily.

With that being said, be sure to pick one of the options below for Xingqiu’s best weapon in Genshin Impact:

Weapon Details Primordial Jade Cutter HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP. Mistsplitter Reforged Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character’s Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently. Sacrificial Sword After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Xingqiu Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

You’ll be trawling all around Liyue for Xingqiu’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials. He requires Silk Flowers (which can be found around the Harbor and at Wangshu Inn), Cleansing Hearts from the Oceanid boss, and Masks from Hilichurl camps.

You do need to fight Andrius in Wolvendom to get Tail of Boreas for his Talents, but otherwise, you’ll be doing plenty of grinding in Liyue.

Here’s a full list of Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials you’ll need to max out your Xingqiu.

Xingqiu Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Gold x9 Guide to Gold x63 Philosophies of Gold x114 Common Ascension Materials Damaged Mask x18 Stained Mask x66 Ominous Mask x93 Weekly Boss Materials Tail of Boreas x18

Xingqiu Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1 – Silk Flower x3 Damaged Mask x3 2 40,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3 Cleansing Heart x2 Silk Flower x10 Damaged Mask x15 3 60,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6 Cleansing Heart x4 Silk Flower x20 Stained Mask x12 4 80,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3 Cleansing Heart x8 Silk Flower x30 Stained Mask x18 5 100,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6 Cleansing Heart x12 Silk Flower x45 Ominous Mask x12 6 120,000 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 Cleansing Heart x20 Silk Flower x60 Ominous Mask x24

Best Xingqiu team comp

Xingqiu can basically be dropped into any Genshin Impact team comp as a solid Sub DPS. However, he thrives best alongside Sword, Polearm, or Claymore allies like Ayaka, Xiangling, and Beidou.

The Genshin Impact “national team” of Xiangling, Chongyun, Bennett, and Xingqiu is one of the most popular comps in the game for a reason ⁠— not only is it low investment with only four-star characters, but it’s using top-tier units that can tackle Spiral Abyss if needed.

However, if you have any non-Bow or Catalyst Main DPS, you can just splash a Xingqiu in and they’ll love the bonus damage and healing. Just be mindful Xingqiu works best with Cryo, Pyro, and Electro allies because of the big Elemental Reactions he can proc off his Burst.

Xingqiu is one of the best four-star characters in Genshin Impact and can really help you get the best out of your team with his Elemental Reactions.

Want more allies to pair him with? Check out our other Genshin Impact character guides below:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Venti build | Best Xiao build | Best Yae Miko build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build