Lyney in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

Lyney is a rumored Fontaine character in Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know about this unreleased unit.

A number of Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks have revealed details surrounding upcoming characters and locations, giving Travelers a sneak peek ahead of their official release. One of those characters is none other than Lyney.

While details surrounding the Fontaine region have been scarce, that hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing early information. As a rumored Pyro character, Lyney will likely prove popular amongst Travelers who enjoy engulfing their foes in deadly flames.

So, if you’re looking to save up your Primogems and roll on the game’s upcoming Lyney banner when it releases, then here’s everything you need to know about his leaked Vision, weapon type, and rarity.

HoYoverse Lyney and Lynette are twins that are known for their fantastical performances.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Lyney release date. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal any official details, current rumors indicate that the 4.0 update could release in July 2023. As both Lyney and Lynette hail from this region, we expect them both to release around this time.

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as HoYoverse reveals details in the coming months, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.

Do we know Lyney’s rarity in Genshin Impact?

There is currently no official information about Lyney’s rarity. However, renowned leaker, Mero, has revealed that Lyney is a 5-star character. This means Travelers can expect to spend plenty of Primogems when his banner releases.

It’s not known which 4-star characters will join him, but it’s currently speculated that Lynette will appear alongside him. After all, Both characters are shown together during the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. In fact, it was originally rumored that Lyney and Lynette would be Genshin Impact’s first two-in-one character.

Whether this turns out to be true or not remains to be determined, but with the recent leaks from Mero, this now seems rather unlikely. Instead, it would appear that both characters may instead synergize well with one another.

Lyney abilities and weapon leaks

While HoYoverse has yet to release any official information regarding Lyney’s abilities in Genshin Impact, a leak has revealed his weapon type and Vision. According to Mero, Lyney is a Pyro Bow user. This means he will join the likes of Amber and Yoimiya, two characters who also bombard their foes with fiery arrows.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Lyney in Genshin Impact. In the meantime, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

