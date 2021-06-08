What is Pity in Genshin Impact? How to guarantee a 5-star Wish - Dexerto

We’ve all been there, spending our hard-earned Primogems on a Wish in Genshin Impact only to get a 3-star item at best. And it’s an even worse feeling if you’ve dropped 10 in one go and you still don’t get the 5-star you want.

But have you heard about the game’s Pity system that can actually increase your chances of getting the rarest pull? It should be known that it is random, though, meaning you won’t always be able to take advantage of it.

Still, it makes your Klee dreams hold a little more weight, so don’t give up hope just yet! Genshin Impact might just have Pity on you and grant you your coveted Wish.

Advertisement

What is Pity in Genshin Impact?

In short, Pity is a system that, quite literally, feels sorry for you if you haven’t managed to pull a 4 or 5-star character in a long time. It’s a neat way of guaranteeing that you’ll get a rare drop at a certain point, rather than spending Primogems infinitely trying to get one.

It’s divided into two rarity classes: 4-star and 5-star. The former’s Pity marker is at 10, while the rarer is 90. This means that you are guaranteed a 4-star drop at 10 pulls and a 5-star at 90 if you haven’t managed to get one in that time.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Klee Genshin Impact build

The counter resets every time you get something of that rarity, meaning if you get a 4-star at pull six, it’ll reset to zero. The same thing will happen with the rarer category if you get a 5-star drop at pull 59. It is random and you have no way of controlling it.

Pity odds in Genshin Impact

As mentioned above, Pity for 4-star drops is 10 and 5-star is 90. That does change slightly with Character and Weapon Banners, though.

Usually, a Banner has a rule where if you pull a 4/5-star item that isn’t the featured one, it is guaranteed to be that one on the next rare pull. If you pull the featured item, your next drop of that rarity has a 50% chance of being a featured one.

Advertisement

In short, it’s easier to use Pity on a Banner with that bonus on, rather than just spending Primogems wildly and not getting the character or weapon you want.

How to increase odds of getting Banner character in Genshin Impact

Players have been increasing their odds at getting Banner characters by using Genshin Impact’s Pity system, and it’s a pretty genius strategy.

Let’s say they want Klee – they’ll wrack up as much Pity as they can on the previous Eula Banner and carry it over to the Spark Knight’s one, giving them a higher chance at winning her.

Combine that with the special Banner odds mentioned in the previous section and boom – you’ve got a pretty high chance at adding her to your team very soon.

Advertisement

Can I see what my Pity number is in Genshin Impact?

Short answer: no. You can’t see what your Pity number is exactly, so it is a good idea to keep a note so you know where you’re at with the count, especially if you’re aiming for a 5-star which has a Pity number of 90.

If you’ve forgotten to count, simply head to the Wish menu, click on History, and then count the number of pulls after the last 4/5-star drops you had.