Best Venti Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Venti is one of the more powerful Anemo supports in Genshin Impact, and he has been since the game’s launch. Unleash the true power of the Anemo Archon with the best Venti build in Genshin Impact here, with his top artifacts, weapons, and more.

To most, Venti is just a bard who mysteriously came to Mondstadt and started reciting eloquent poetry. However, behind that young facade is a thousand-year-old story of the Anemo Archon, Barbatos, who uses Venti as his mortal body.

It’s no wonder he excels at wielding Anemo in Genshin Impact, with Venti being one of the best supports in the game with his great grouping abilities. Here’s how you can maximize your Venti build with the best artifacts, weapons, and more in Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

Contents

Venti abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Divine Marksmanship

Normal Attack: Perform up to six consecutive shots with a bow.

Perform up to six consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, favorable winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo DMG.

Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, favorable winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo DMG. Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Honestly, being a ranged support, Venti doesn’t use his attacks much. Charged Attacks can be used to hit weak spots on Ruin Guards, but his Normal Attack only really gets used to animation-cancel his Elemental Skill, Skyward Sonnet, dodging its long cast time.

Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet

Venti’s skill, Skyward Sonnet, works in two ways. If you just press it, it’ll summon a Wind Domain at the opponent’s location, dealing Anemo DMG in a decently-sized AoE and launching opponents into the air, making them vulnerable to follow up combos.

Read More: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

If you hold the ability though, Venti will act as the epicenter, summoning a bigger domain and lifting himself into the air too. This is a great dodge tool as well as damage tool, and can help enable plunge comps with Diluc or Xiao, for example.

Advertisement

Elemental Burst: Wind’s Grand Ode

Venti’s burst, Wind’s Grand Ode, is the ultimate Swirl ability in Genshin Impact. Firing out an arrow, he creates a huge Stormeye that draws in opponents and does continuous Anemo DMG.

It can also absorb elements like Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro, making it a huge damage tool for grouped enemies against the likes of Mona, Ayaka, or Ganyu.

Venti constellations

Level 1 ⁠— Splitting Gales: Fires two additional arrows per Aimed Shot, each dealing 33% of the original arrow’s DMG.

Fires two additional arrows per Aimed Shot, each dealing 33% of the original arrow’s DMG. Level 2 ⁠— Breeze of Reminiscence: Skyward Sonnet decreases opponents’ Anemo RES and Physical RES by 12% for 10s. Opponents launched by Skyward Sonnet suffer an additional 12% Anemo RES and Physical RES decrease while airborne.

Skyward Sonnet decreases opponents’ Anemo RES and Physical RES by 12% for 10s. Opponents launched by Skyward Sonnet suffer an additional 12% Anemo RES and Physical RES decrease while airborne. Level 3 ⁠— Ode to Thousand Winds: Increases the Level of Wind’s Grand Ode by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Wind’s Grand Ode by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Hurricane of Freedom: When Venti picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, he receives a 25% Anemo DMG Bonus for 10s.

When Venti picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, he receives a 25% Anemo DMG Bonus for 10s. Level 5 ⁠— Concerto dal Cielo: Increases the Level of Skyward Sonnet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Skyward Sonnet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Storm of Defiance: Targets who take DMG from Wind’s Grand Ode have their Anemo RES decreased by 20%. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, then their RES towards the corresponding Element is also decreased by 20%.

Best Venti artifacts in Genshin Impact

Venti’s build in Genshin Impact is all about one stat ⁠— Elemental Mastery. There are some CRIT-centric Venti builds that work, but it relies heavily on getting good substats that outweigh the damage lost from Elemental Mastery.

With all that in mind, it’s a no-brainer that two of Venti’s best artifact sets are Wanderer’s Troupe and Instructor for their pure Elemental Mastery gain. However, Viridescent Venerer as a 4-Piece Set is still his best artifact thanks to the Anemo DMG Bonus as well as the Swirl buff.

Advertisement

Stats wise, be sure to look out for Elemental Mastery main stats (of course), but also sub-stats like a decent baseline of Elemental Recharge (aim for around 160% total) along with ATK% and CRIT Rate.

You can find the best Venti artifacts in Genshin Impact below.

Artifact Details Viridescent Venerer 2-Piece Set: Anemo DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s. Wanderer’s Troupe 2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Piece Set: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow. Instructor 2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Piece Set: Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

Best Venti weapons in Genshin Impact

Once again, because Venti’s build is about Elemental Mastery, he doesn’t benefit from a whole lot of five-star weapons. Elegy for the End is strong on Venti with the sigils, but a maxed-out The Stringless will outperform it (and it’s a lot easier to get).

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

Even easier for F2P players is Windblume Ode, which was available during the Invitation of Windblume event. It was practically made for Venti, and if the event ever gets rerun it’ll be a must-grind.

Advertisement

You can find the best Venti weapons in Genshin Impact below.

Weapon Details Elegy for the End Increased Elemental Mastery by 60. Gain sigils when dealing damage with Elemental Skill or Burst. Elemental Mastery increased by 100 and ATK increased by 20% at 4 sigils. The Stringless Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24% Windblume Ode After using an Elemental Skill, receive a boon from the ancient wish of the Windblume, increasing ATK by 16% for 6s.

Venti Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Being the Anemo Archon himself, Venti does need to spend a fair bit of time grinding in Mondstadt for his Ascension materials.

He doesn’t need to take down Stormterror for his boss materials ⁠— those come from Andrius in Wolvendom for the Tail of Boreas and the Anemo Hypostasis for Hurricane Seeds. Cecilia flowers can be found around Mondstadt, and Slime Condensate is all around Teyvat.

If you want to max out your Venti, here’s how much you’ll have to invest into Talent Level-Ups and Ascensions.

Venti Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Ballad x9 Teachings of Ballad x63 Teachings of Ballad x114 Common Ascension Materials Slime Condensate x18 Slime Secretions x66 Slime Concentrate x93 Weekly Boss Materials Tail of Boreas x18

Venti Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1 – Cecilia x3 Slime Condensate x3 2 40,000 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3 Hurricane Seed x2 Cecilia x10 Slime Condensate x15 3 60,000 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6 Hurricane Seed x4 Cecilia x20 Slime Secretions x12 4 80,000 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3 Hurricane Seed x8 Cecilia x30 Slime Secretions x18 5 100,000 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6 Hurricane Seed x12 Cecilia x45 Slime Concentrate x12 6 120,000 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6 Hurricane Seed x20 Cecilia x60 Slime Concentrate x24

Venti trailer in Genshin Impact

Venti’s trailer, named Skyward Sonnet after his skill, dives into his backstory as a mysterious bard who has come to serenade Mondstadt. It also showcases some of his combos, and the insane power of his Elemental Burst when infused with other elements.

Advertisement

Best Venti team comp

Venti is a very flexible Anemo support that can fit into most team comps that need a little help grouping enemies together. Albedo, Childe, Xiangling, and Ayaka all love having a Venti by their side to help maximize their AoE abilities.

However, there is one ultimate Venti comp, and that’s the permafreeze “Morgana” comp. Named after the three core pillars ⁠— Mona, Ganyu, and Diona ⁠— the Morgana comp makes use of Venti’s burst as well as Mona and Ganyu’s high DPS to permafreeze enemies while doing tons of damage. If you don’t have Ganyu you can sub her out for Kaeya, but the other two are a must.

Venti is a very flexible character in Genshin Impact and one worth investing in if you love your big AoE combos.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to round out your team, check out our list below:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Xiao build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build