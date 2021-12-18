All Genshin Impact Pyro characters: Diluc, Hu Tao, Klee, more

Pyro characters in Genshin Impact are some of the game’s highest-damage units. With big DPS numbers from their explosions, they definitely add flare to the battlefield. Here’s every Pyro character in Genshin Impact ⁠— both currently-released and upcoming.

Genshin Impact’s Pyro characters are known for being explosive damage dealers, using fire to their advantage to cause big reactions with the game’s other elements. However, there are also some Pyro users renowned for their supportive ability, often buffing up allies with big stat boosts.

If you’re looking for a Pyro character to round out your Genshin Impact team and don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered with a list of them right here, as well as how they can slot into your squad with the right build.

All Pyro characters in Genshin Impact

Amber

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Bow

One of the first characters you get access to during Genshin Impact’s prologue, Amber is the last remaining Outrider of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. The happy-go-lucky archer is a stickler for the rules (except when it comes to gliding), and helps out her community wherever she can.

She’s far from being the strongest character in Genshin Impact, but she’s reliable enough to help you through your early Teyvat adventure with her explosive Baron Bunny and fiery arrows.

Bennett

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Sword

Bennett is a part of the Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild ⁠— and currently the sole member of his own adventure team following some unfortunate mishaps while journeying around Teyvat. Orphaned at a young age, he’s tenacious in everything he does.

Despite being a 4-star, Bennett is one of Genshin Impact’s best characters. The Pyro Sword user boasts a bunch of healing and boosts in his kit, making him one of the ultimate supports. He is a mainstay in many teams, and one character certainly worth building out.

Diluc

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Claymore

The owner of Mondstadt’s Dawn Winery, Diluc does things differently to the Knights of Favonius to try and keep Mondstadt safe. The “Darknight Hero” split from the organization after losing faith in them following his father’s death, but still defends his home at all costs.

Diluc was widely considered to be Genshin Impact’s best DPS character on release. While he’s been eclipsed by some since, the hard-hitting Claymore user can still level a battlefield with ease thanks to his massive Elemental Burst, and is a worthy addition to your roster.

Hu Tao

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Polearm

Hu Tao is the director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue, managing the last rites of its citizens. However, she is also known for being a bit of a prankster, as well as a poet ⁠— although her sense of humor doesn’t rub everyone up the right way.

With a Polearm at her side, Hu Tao sweeps away enemies, dealing massive amounts of Pyro DMG with her Elemental Skill before sending them off with her large Elemental Burst. She’s one of the best characters at clearing a horde of enemies instantly, looking stylish while doing so.

Klee

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Catalyst

Klee looks adorable, but the Spark Knight shouldn’t ever be underestimated. The pint-sized member of the Knights of Favonius spends more of her time in solitary confinement than on the battlefield, but when she’s free, there’s nothing more she loves than blowing stuff up.

From fish to mountains, hilichurls to some of Genshin Impact’s biggest bosses, there’s nothing Klee won’t have a crack at exploding with her Jumpy Dumpty bomb. She’s one of the best DPS characters because of this, able to wipe out tightly-packed enemies with ease.

Thoma

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Polearm

Thoma is the housekeeper of the Kamisato Clan over in Inazuma, but hails from Mondstadt originally. Known for fixing things around the isolated island, he does everything he can to protect the Yashiro Commission.

On the battlefield, Thoma excels at protecting his team with big shields while also setting the battlefield alight. Allies can take advantage of that to build big Elemental reactions, with Thoma being no slouch at cleaning up the job as a Sub DPS.

Xiangling

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Polearm

One of Liyue’s most renowned chefs, Xiangling does love to spice things up at her Wanmin Restaurant. Experimenting with all Teyvat has to offer, she can come up with some weird and wonderful creations ⁠— but they’ll never disappoint.

With her panda, Guoba (who was also previously a god in Liyue), by her side, the duo are quite the formidable force. Xiangling’s Pyronado is considered one of Genshin’s best abilities, especially when you max out her constellations. She can burn up the battlefield with ease, helping enable fellow Pyro allies to maximize their DPS.

Xinyan

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Claymore

A rock-and-roll star from Liyue, Xinyan blows fans and hilichurls alike away with her music.

Xinyan does rely a lot on hitting multiple enemies at once, as her single target damage is weak. However, if you can group up enemies, you can create a big shield with her Elemental Skill, before slamming down on them with her Elemental Burst.

Yanfei

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Catalyst

Yanfei is described as a “legal adviser,” going around the docks of Liyue Harbor to make sure traders get the most out of their contracts.

Her strong sense of justice translates onto the battlefield, with the Catalyst user making good use of her time as a Main DPS thanks to her Scarlet Seals reducing her stamina consumption as well as amping her damage big time.

Yoimiya

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Bow

If you see fireworks in Inazuma, they’ve probably come from the hands of Yoimiya. Much loved in Inazuma City for bringing extra life to the region’s festivals, she prides herself on continuing her family’s tradition.

Yoimiya can dish out a ton of damage very quickly thanks to her Elemental Skill imbuing her bow with Pyro. She also helps her team do the same with her Elemental Burst, boosting the attack of her team once they pop the Pyro mark for some big reactions.

That’s every Pyro character in Genshin Impact that we know of — so far. We’ll be sure to update this as miHoYo reveals more. For now, check out some of our other Genshin Impact guides:

