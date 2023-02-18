Best Dehya Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Dehya is an upcoming Pyro claymore 5-star character in Genshin Impact, based on official material released and speculation we came up with a strong build for her, so here’s everything you need to know about creating the best Dehya build in the game, including the Ascension Materials, Artifacts, and weapons you should use.

Similarly to Tignari before her, Dehya is a 5-star character that will be a star of her own banner before becoming part of the “Wanderlust Invocation” banner more commonly referred to as the ‘standard banner’.

Dehya is a Pyro character that can create an AoE field that deals pyro damage to enemies standing in it, while buffing the active character’s resistance to being knocked back and even shielding them from a portion of the damage they would take.

The ability to support other characters is great, but Dehya’s real talent is dishing out tons of DPS in the frontlines, and this guide will provide you with the best possible artifacts and weapons for Dehya to shine as a damage dealer in Genshin Impact.

Dehya has a talent for taking down her opponents

Dehya’s abilities in Genshin Impact

Dehya’s abilities have been partially revealed by the official Genshin Impact “Version 3.5 Special Program” broadcast, but detailed descriptions are speculative or were obtained by third parties by data mining the game.

Dehya’s Normal Attack

According to what was seen in the broadcast Dehya will share similar attacks with other Claymore users.

Normal Attack: Dehya performs up to four attacks, starting out with a Claymore before delivering the final blow with her bare hand.

Dehya performs up to four attacks, starting out with a Claymore before delivering the final blow with her bare hand. Charged Attack: Dehya continuously drains stamina to move forward while slashing, unleashing a powerful blow at the end of the Charged Attack.

Dehya continuously drains stamina to move forward while slashing, unleashing a powerful blow at the end of the Charged Attack. Plunging Attack: While airborne Dehya plunges towards the ground, dealing normal AoE damage to all nearby enemies upon impact.

Dehya Elemental Skill

According to a report from HoneyHunterWorld Dehya’s elemental skill is “Molten Inferno”, Dehya creates a “Fiery Sanctum” field while at the same time unleashing a Pyro AoE attack at the casting location.

This ability stays active even if you switch out the active character.

Feiry Sanctum will unleash a wave of Pyro damage within its range when an enemy takes DMG within the field.

Active characters standing in this field have increased knockback resistance, and a portion of the damage they take will be redirected to Dehya over a period of time.

Only one Fiery Sanctum can exist, it can be moved to a different location if Dehya recasts this ability before the field expires.

Dehya Elemental Burst

Dehya enters the “Blazing Lioness” state, casting aside her weapon and using her martial arts to deliver considerable Pyro DMG. When the duration of this burst ends Dehya kicks the earth underneath her causing an AoE Pyro explosion.

Dehya Constellations

MiHoYo has not yet officially confirmed Dehya’s constellation passive talents, but according to the information shared by HoneyHunterWorld this is how each constellation level breaks down:

Level 1: Dehya’s Max HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus DMG based on her Max HP when using the following her abilities.

Dehya’s Max HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus DMG based on her Max HP when using the following her abilities. Level 2: When Dehya relocates the Fiery Sanctum field its duration will be increased by 4s. The next instance of DMG dealt by the field will be increased when the active character in it takes DMG.

When Dehya relocates the Fiery Sanctum field its duration will be increased by 4s. The next instance of DMG dealt by the field will be increased when the active character in it takes DMG. Level 3: Increases the maximum level of Dehya’s Elemental Burst.

Increases the maximum level of Dehya’s Elemental Burst. Level 4: Attacks made during Dehya’s Elemental Burst restore Energy and Max HP for Dehya. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s.

Attacks made during Dehya’s Elemental Burst restore Energy and Max HP for Dehya. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. Level 5: Increases the maximum level of her Elemental Skill.

Increases the maximum level of her Elemental Skill. Level 6: The CRIT Rate of her Elemental Burst is increased by 10%. Additionally, CRIT Hits made during the Burst will increase CRIT DMG by 15% for the rest of the Burst and extend its duration.

Best Artifacts for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Dehya as seen in her special program reveal

The best Dehya Artifact set should increase her damage potential.

The best Dehya build uses the Crimson Witch of Flames Artifact set, which increases the Genshin Impact DPS’s Pyro damage by +15%. Meanwhile, the four-piece bonus enhances the damage of elemental reactions that use Pyro within them.

Another great alternative is the Gladiator’s finale build. Two pieces will increase Dehya’s ATK by +18%. Four pieces of set increase the Normal Attack DMG by 35% if the user is using a Sword, Claymore, or a Polearm. And as is the case Dehya uses a Claymore, so the effect applies.

Artifact Set Bonuses Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Piece Set: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Set: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental SKill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece Set: ATK +18%. 4-Piece Set: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Best Dehya weapon in Genshin Impact

Dehya’s best weapon to use in Genshin Impact will be the 5-star Claymore Beacon of the Reed Sea coming to the game alongside her. According to the GameWith article describing this weapon: “After an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After you take DMG, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, your character’s Max HP will be increased by 32%.”

Those that wish to unleash the full potential of Dehya will therefore need to spend their wishes on the version 3.5 weapon event wish.

Alternatively, Wolf’s Gravestone can be used in its place. With plenty of attack in its base stats and an ability that only doubles down on it, it can give him ridiculous DPS.

Weapon Details Beacon of the Reed Sea After an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After you take DMG, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, your character’s Max HP will be increased by 32%. Wolf’s Gravestone Increases ATK by 20/25/30/35/40%. On a hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ Base ATK by 40/50/60/70/80% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.

Dehya Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

These are based on speculation. It’s still not determined which materials are actually used for Dehya’s ascension.

Dehya’s Talent and Ascension materials can be found in the Sumeru Desert, and while players can wander there from the start of the game we have some bad news. In order to level up and Ascend Dehya, you’ll likely need to fight the Shouki No Kami The Prodigal – which is accessible only after completing the Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises,” which roughly translates to completing Mondstadt’s, Liuye’s, Inazuma’s, and finally Summeru’s questlines.

Meanwhile, travelers will also need to farm plenty of Sand Grease Pupa, and defeat plenty of Eremites that will drop Rich Red Brocade and other materials.

As Dehya excels at dealing damage, you’ll want to max out her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst first before moving on to her Normal and Charged attacks.

Dehya Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Praxis x9 Guide to Praxis x63 Philosophies of Praxis x114 Common Ascension Materials Faded Red Satin x18 Trimmed Red Silk x66 Rich Red Brocade x93 Weekly Boss Materials Puppet Strings x18

Yae Miko Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Sand Grease Pupa x3 Faded Red Satin x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Light Guiding Tetrahedron x2 Sand Grease Pupa x10 Faded Red Satin x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Light Guiding Tetrahedron x4 Sand Grease Pupa x20 Trimmed Red Silk x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Light Guiding Tetrahedron x8 Sand Grease Pupa x30 Trimmed Red Silk x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Light Guiding Tetrahedron x12 Sand Grease Pupa x45 Rich Red Brocade x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Light Guiding Tetrahedron x20 Sand Grease Pupa x60 Rich Red Brocade x24

Dehya trailer in Genshin Impact

So far Dehya’s gameplay has only been featured in the “Windblume’s Breath” trailer, showcasing the entirety of the update, alongside associated event content and the new 4-star coming to the game. Dehya will likely also receive a separate trailer on the official Genshin Impact channel when she drops into the game in Version 3.5.

Best Dehya team comp in Genshin Impact

The best Dehya team comp utilizes Nahida, Kokomi, and Yelan. The basic idea is that Dehya will be the Main DPS, Nahida as a Sub-DPS, Kokomi as a healer, and Yelan for Support and Hydro applications.

Yelan and her burst will provide Dehya with Hydro applications during her normal attacks which will trigger elemental reactions often providing a nice boost to the overall DPS. Nahida is there for the Dendro application, which will result in Dendro cores and more damage.

Currently, Dendro is seen as the strongest element with the most flexibility, utility, and potential damage, all depending on how you apply it in your team and in each battle.

Moving on we have Kokomi providing even more Hydro applications for elemental reactions with Dehya’s Pyro and Nahida’s Dendro.

Dehya may not exactly be the best damage dealer in Genshin Impact, but this team comp does highlight her effectiveness. And that’s about everything when it comes to team, weapons, and the best artifacts for Dehya in Genshin Impact.

