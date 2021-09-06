Best Ganyu Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Ganyu is one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact, but what Artifacts and weapons should you be running to maximize her DPS?

Ganyu is a five-star Cryo bow user that dominates the battlefield with her deadly ranged hits, shredding through waves of Hilichurls and obliterating Genshin Impact bosses with critical hits. Her charged attacks explode into shards of ice, decimating everything that happens to get in the way.

Whether you’re running Ganyu as your main DPS or high-damage support, you’ll want to kit her out with the best Artifacts and weapons. With a Ganyu rerun in the works, there’s never been a better time to take a look at the best Ganyu build that will give you all the tools needed to maximize her kill potential.

Contents

Ganyu abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Liutian Archery

Normal Attack: Ganyu performs up to 6 consecutive shots with her bow.

Charged Attack: Ganyu performs a more precise Aimed Shot, which takes time to charge but deals increased DMG. While aiming, an icy aura will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. Charge Level 1: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo DMG.

Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostflake Arrow that explodes and deals AoE Cryo DMG.

Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo DMG. Fires off a Frostflake Arrow that explodes and deals AoE Cryo DMG. Plunging Attack: Ganyu fires a shower of arrows in mid-air, then strikes the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Trail of the Qilin

Ganyu’s Elemental Skill leaves behind a single Ice Lotus and sees the Cryo user dash backward. The Ice Lotus continuously taunts surrounding opponents, forcing them to attack it. After a set amount of time has passed, the Ice Lotus will explode and deal AoE Cryo damage to all nearby enemies.

Elemental Burst: Celestial Shower

Ganyu’s ultimate ability summons gigantic icicles that rain down onto her enemies in a large circle, dealing massive Cryo damage for 15 seconds.

When Ganyu’s 4th Constellation is unlocked, Celestial Shower deals 25% increased damage to all enemies that stand within the ultimate’s range.

Ganyu Constellations

Lucky enough to get multiple copies of Ganyu? Then you have these insane constellation buffs to look forward to.

Level 1 – Dew Drinker: Whenever an enemy takes damage from a Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow or Frostflake Arrow Bloom, it decreases opponents’ Cryo RES by 15% for 6s. A successful hit also regenerates two Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow.

Level 2 – The Auspicious: Trail of the Qilin gains 1 additional charge.

Level 3 – Cloud-Strider: Increases the Level of Celestial Shower by 3.

Level 4 – Westward Sojourn: Enemies standing within the AoE of Celestial Shower take increased DMG, up to a maximum of 25% the longer they stay within Ganyu’s ult.

Level 5 – The Merciful: Increases the Level of Trail of the Qilin by 3, with the maximum upgrade level being capped at 15.

Level 6 – The Clement: Using Trail of the Qilin causes the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30s to not require charging.

Best Ganyu Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Ganyu build makes use of the amazing Blizzard Strayer set, which increases the bow user’s crit rate when an opponent is affected by Cryo. If that wasn’t tantalizing enough, if your enemies are Frozen, Ganyu’s crit rate is increased even further.

As Ganyu’s abilities are tailored around dealing insane amounts of damage, you’re looking for any artifacts that boost CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, ATK%m, and Cryo DMG. Here are the best Ganyu Artifacts you should be using:

Artifact Set Bonuses Blizzard Strayer



2-piece set bonus: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their Crit Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, Crit Rate is increased by an additional 20%. Gladiator’s Finale 2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%. 4-piece set bonus: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, this set increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Best Ganyu weapons in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is a powerful bow user who can decimate her foes with well-aimed charged shots, which means you’ll want to maximize her charged attack damage.

As a result, her best option is Amos’ Bow. However, getting your hands on this 5-star bow can prove tricky, especially if you’re a F2P player or have yet to unlock this bow. Fortunately, there are a few options available.

Weapon Details Amos’ Bow Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 8% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air. Skyward Harp Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s. Prototype Crescent Charged Attack hits on weak points increase Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10s.

Ganyu Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

In order to get the most out of Ganyu, you’ll have to farm for Ascension and Talent Level-Up materials.

The majority of Ganyu’s materials can be obtained in Mondstadt and Liyue. You’ll need to farm plenty of Whopperflowers, Cryo Regisvines, and even take on Childe.

As for Talent Level-Ups, you’ll want to focus on getting Ganyu’s Liutian Archery maxed out first, before her Celestial Shower and Trail of the Qilin. This is because you’ll be constantly using charged attacks to maximize your DPS.

Ganyu Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Diligence x9 Guide to Diligence x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114 Common Ascension Materials Whopperflower Nectar x18 Shimmering Nectar x66 Energy Nectar x93 Weekly Boss Materials Shadow of the Warrior x18

Ganyu Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Qingxin x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3 Hoarfrost Core x2 Qingxin x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Hoarfrost Core x4 Qingxin x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Hoarfrost Core x8 Qingxin x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Hoarfrost Core x12 Qingxin x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Hoarfrost Core x20 Qingxin x60 Energy Nectar x24

Ganyu trailer in Genshin Impact

Ganyu was introduced in the Version 1.2 update and miHoYo gave fans a look into the Plenilune Gaze’s gameplay. The “Ganyu: Radiant Dreams” character demo showcases just how deadly this 5-star’s attacks can be, with the Hilichurl hordes being decimated by ranged Cryo attacks.

Best Ganyu team

As Ganyu’s critical damage is amplified whenever her enemies are Frozen, you’ll want to pair her with Hydro characters. Mona and Barbara are two great choices as their abilities will inflict enemies with Hyrdo, allowing you to instantly apply the Frozen elemental reaction for increased damage.

Bennett is also a great support character that will help boost Ganyu’s ATK and even heal her if she finds herself facing particularly tough opponents. Having another Cryo user like Qiqi or Diona will also enable you to proc freeze more often, while also increasing your Crit by another 15%.

