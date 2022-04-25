Best Xiangling Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Xiangling is one of the best Genshin Impact four-stars to invest into ⁠— the Pyro Polearm can DPS like the best of them with relative ease. Here’s the best build you need for Xiangling, including her top artifacts, weapons, and some tips and tricks.

Xiangling certainly spices up the battlefield in Genshin Impact. The Liyue chef whirls up a fiery storm to dish out a ton of damage that’d make some of the game’s five-stars sweat where they stand.

She can be built at a relatively low cost, making use of four-star weapons and easy-to-farm artifacts to get the most out of her kit. If you’re starting out in Genshin Impact, or just want a new main, Xiangling is one you need to look towards.

Advertisement

We’ve got the best Xiangling build in Genshin Impact right here, including the top artifacts, weapons, and more you’ll need to invest in.

Contents

Xiangling abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Dough-Fu

Normal Attack: Xiangling performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Xiangling performs up to five consecutive spear strikes. Charged Attack: Xiangling consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Xiangling consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack: Xiangling plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

There’s no real attack pattern for Xiangling, you basically just use Normal Attacks to trigger on-hit effects like Xingqiu’s Rain Swords or help stack passives. Just use a N3 combo (three Normal Attacks into dash cancel) to kill downtime between swapping characters and popping abilities.

Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack

Xiangling’s cutest ability, Guoba Attack summons the chef’s trusty sidekick Guoba to breath fire at opponents, dealing AoE Pyro Damage.

He does pump out a bit of damage and is nice to drop on the ground for a bit of Pyro application as well as energy generation with particles. As long as you drop it on rotation, you’ll maximize your DPS.

Advertisement

Elemental Burst: Pyronado

Displaying her mastery over both fire and polearms, Xiangling sends a Pyronado whirling around her. The Pyronado will move with your character for the ability’s duration, dealing Pyro DMG to all opponents in its path.

You basically want to proc Pyronado then swap to an ally who can make use of the spinning blades to proc Elemental reactions. This should also be the talent you look at maxing out first considering it’s the majority of Xiangling’s DPS.

Xiangling constellations

Got multiple copies of Xiangling? You’ve got some good constellations to boost her power, especially from Level 3 onwards.

Level 1 ⁠— Crispy Outside, Tender Inside: Opponents hit by Guoba’s attacks have their Pyro RES reduced by 15% for 6s.

Opponents hit by Guoba’s attacks have their Pyro RES reduced by 15% for 6s. Level 2 ⁠— Oil Meets Fire: The last attack in a Normal Attack sequence applies the Implode status onto the opponent for 2s. An explosion will occur once this duration ends, dealing 75% of Xiangling’s ATK as AoE Pyro DMG.

The last attack in a Normal Attack sequence applies the Implode status onto the opponent for 2s. An explosion will occur once this duration ends, dealing 75% of Xiangling’s ATK as AoE Pyro DMG. Level 3 ⁠— Deepfry: Increases the Level of Pyronado by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Pyronado by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Slowbake: Pyronado’s duration is increased by 40%.

Pyronado’s duration is increased by 40%. Level 5 ⁠— Guoba Mad: Increases the Level of Guoba Attack by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Guoba Attack by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Condensed Pyronado: For the duration of Pyronado, all party members receive a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Best Xiangling artifacts in Genshin Impact

Emblem of Severed Fate is Xiangling’s best artifact set in Genshin Impact ⁠— do not pass go, do not collect $200. Because the majority of her damage is loaded onto her Pyronado Burst, the extra damage from Emblem of Severed Fate ⁠— up to 75% at 300% Energy Recharge ⁠— is unrivalled.

Advertisement

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

However, if you don’t have a good Emblem of Severed Fate set, she can also rock Crimson Witch of Flames as a 4-Piece, or multiple 2-Piece sets. You’ll want to try and hit a decent amount of Energy Recharge substats to make it worth your while, and be sure to get some Crit DMG and Rate in your substats too.

You can find the full list of Xiangling’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact below.

Artifact Set Bonuses Emblem of Severed Fate 2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20% 4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way. Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Piece Set: Pyro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Set: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Best Xiangling weapons in Genshin Impact

Xiangling can make use of practically every Polearm in Genshin Impact she’s that flexible. However, a few weapons stand out above the rest. Number one is Engulfing Lightning ⁠— Raiden Shogun’s polearm ⁠— with Energy Recharge as its substat and the ATK boost.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

However, there’s a couple of free-to-play options too. The four-star Wavebreaker’s Fin and the craftable The Catch both boost her Burst damage significantly and should be ran in budget squads (Wavebreaker’s Fin at Refinement Level 5 is best in slot regardless).

You can find the full list of Xiangling’s best weapons in Genshin Impact below.

Weapon Details (R1) Engulfing Lightning ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. You can gain a maximum bonus of 80% ATK. Gain 30% Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst. Wavebreaker’s Fin For every point of the entire party’s combined maximum Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the character equipping this weapon is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way. The Catch Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6%.

Xiangling Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Xiangling’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials are dotted all around Teyvat, not just centralized to Liyue. While she makes use of the Pyro Regisvine and its Everflame Seed, she has to venture into Mondstadt to get Dvalin’s Claw as her boss material.

Advertisement

Jueyun Chilis are, of course, her regional specialty ⁠— makes sense given her chef background ⁠— while Slime Condensate makes up the rest of her materials.

You can find a full list of Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials to max out your Xiangling below.

Xiangling Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Diligence x9 Guide to Diligence x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114 Common Ascension Materials Slime Condensate x18 Slime Secretions x66 Slime Concentrate x93 Weekly Boss Materials Dvalin’s Claw x18

Xiangling Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Jueyun Chili x3 Slime Condensate x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Everflame Seed x2 Jueyun Chili x10 Slime Condensate x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Everflame Seed x4 Jueyun Chili x20 Slime Secretions x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Everflame Seed x8 Jueyun Chili x30 Slime Secretions x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Everflame Seed x12 Jueyun Chili x45 Slime Concentrate x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Everflame Seed x20 Jueyun Chili x60 Slime Concentrate x24

Xiangling Genshin Impact trailer

Her one-minute trailer quickly dives into her backstory, sees her foraging for ingredients across Liyue, as well as putting her fiery skills to the test on the battlefield.

Best Xiangling team comp

When talking about Xiangling, it’s hard to look past one very popular Genshin Impact comp: National Team. Xiangling is the star of National Team, pumping out plenty of DPS as Xingqiu, Bennett, and Chongyun buff from the sidelines. Just drop your support abilities, then switch to Xiangling and let her at them.

It’s that middle ally ⁠— Bennett ⁠— that is the crux of most Xiangling team comps though. Not only does the Mondstadt adventurer grant Pyro Resonance, but his ATK buff on his Burst is incredibly powerful at increasing Xiangling’s damage. He’s just a super versatile support, and Xiangling makes the most out of his abilities because of Pyro.

Capitalizing on Vaporize reactions is Xiangling’s best bet too, so allies like Kokomi or Childe can fill that role nicely ⁠— even Ayato with his Burst. However, Overload comps are also viable with units like Raiden Shogun or even Beidou.

You’ll also probably want some Anemo to keep enemies grouped up, and Sucrose is best for that job. While you can use just about any Anemo ally (maybe not Xiao), Sucrose is both low investment and super flexible.