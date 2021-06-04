Best Klee Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more - Dexerto

Klee is finally up for grabs again in Genshin Impact through her Sparkling Steps Banner, meaning players who missed out previously have a shot at winning her. If you are lucky enough, you’re no doubt wondering how to get the most out of the Pyro character.

The pint-sized Spark Knight is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact for DPS as her bombs pack a powerful punch, especially when used with other heroes like Bennet or Diluc. Her explosives are wild, sending enemies flying.

If you’ve only just got your hands on Klee or if you’ve had her in your team since late 2020 and want to make the most out of her abilities, you’re going to want to give her the best build possible for maximum damage so you can send those annoying Slimes packing.

Klee’s Abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Kaboom!

Normal Attack: Perform up to three explosive attacks, dealing AoE Pyro damage.

Deals AoE Pyro damage to enemies. Has a short casting time and consumes some Stamina. Plunging Attack: From mid-air, Klee plummets towards the ground like a fireball. Deals AoE Pyro damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty

When thrown, it bounces three times, dealing AoE Pyro damage on every bounce. After the third jump, it splits into eight mines, each causing damage upon impact with an enemy. Has two charges.

Elemental Burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash

Klee’s Elemental Burst – unofficially known as her Ultimate – continuously summons firey laser beams across 10 seconds to cause devastating AoE Pyro damage to opponents.

Best Klee Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Klee works best with Attack-increasing Artifacts, given that she deals a ton of damage and is one of the best DPS characters in the game. You can mix and match, but it’s ideal to have a set so that you get the bonus.

With that in mind, these are the best Artifact sets for her at the time of writing:

Artifact Set Bonuses Crimson Witch of Flames 2-piece set bonus: 15% Pyro damage bonus 4-piece set bonus: Increases Overloaded and Burning damage by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt damage by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 15% Pyro damage bonus from 2-piece set by 50% for 10 seconds Gladiator’s Finale 2-piece set bonus: ATK +18 Pair with Crimson Witch of Flames for a 15% Pyro damage bonus

Best Klee weapons in Genshin Impact

Klee specializes in the Catalyst weapon type, meaning she prefers to use magical abilities over physical weapons like Swords or Claymores. To make sure she packs the biggest punch possible, using one of these two is best:

Weapon Details Skyward Atlas Increases Elemental damage bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to actively seek out nearby enemies to attack for 15 seconds, dealing 160% damage. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Solar Pearl Normal Attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 20% for six seconds. Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase Normal Attack damage by 20% for six seconds.

Follow this guide and your Klee will be blowing up Mondstadt in no time at all.

