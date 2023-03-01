Genshin Impact players call for Dehya buffs over “atrocious” damage numbers

After months of waiting, the Genshin Impact Dehya banner is finally here, but Travelers aren’t happy with her damage and lackluster kit.

Dehya was originally revealed in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update and since then, players have been eagerly awaiting her release. Unfortunately, her 3.5 debut has been far from smooth, with many players and streamers voicing their disappointment over the latest Pyro character.

In fact, those who have spent Primogems rolling on the Dehya banner have been keen to highlight just how lackluster her DPS is. Whether this will impact her overall popularity or place within the game’s meta remain to be seen, but many players will be hoping the fiery mercenary gets some much needed-buffs.

Genshin Impact fans call for Dehya buffs

HoYoverse Dehya is the latest 5-star to release in Genshin Impact.

Now that the Genshin Impact 3.5 is well underway, a number of Travelers have been busy getting to grips with Dehya. The new 5-star character commands the Pyro element, which she uses to melt through her enemies with Claymore hits and punches.

Unfortunately, it seems that Dehya’s abilities are rather lacking in both their damage and delivery. Renowned Genshin Impact Twitch streamer, Zy0xxx, noted just how little damage the new 5-star does when compared to other recent releases.

“My favorite part of Dehya is going through an entire rotation and not being able to defeat one Ruin Guard,” said the streamer. This sentiment has also been backed up by other players who are also struggling to get her to deal any decent DPS.

In fact, many Travelers have been keen to highlight how HoYoverse even had to buff her during her Character Trial. “The extent to which they went to make her look good is ridiculous. A buffer, a healer, and a sub-DPS. Hu Tao, Klee, and hell even Yanfei are showcased all by themselves.”

A video showcasing a C0 Dehya with maxed Talents fighting a Cryo Regisvine has also received a lot of attention from the Genshin Impact community. It’s here where we the player highlight just how minimal her damage is, which has led to many players wondering where she fits within the current meta.

“I’m reasonably confident non-DPS characters could one phase this like Kokomi,” said one commenter. “I knew about the Dehya doom posting and didn’t pay attention since really good characters were incorrectly doom posted, but holy sh*t this is atrocious. Dehya owners you have a moral obligation to complain in surveys.”

Whether HoYoverse will buff Dehya in a future update remains to be seen, but for now, it seems the Flame-Mane is far from what fans had expected.