Best Hu Tao Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Hu Tao build utilizes a number of Genshin Impact’s meta Artifacts and weapons, which help maximize the 5-star Pyro character’s damage.

Hu Tao is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact, especially when she is equipped with the game’s best Artifacts and weapons. As the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Hu Tao is well accustomed to the spectral spirits that inhabit Teyvat.

When the ghostly girl isn’t busy guiding spirits to the afterlife, she can be found obliterating her enemies with flaming-hot pyro attacks and lightning-fast polearm jabs. Hu Tao is a great DPS unit that can burn through even the toughest enemies.

Whether you’re looking to spend your Primogems on the Hu Tao banner rerun or just wish to optimize her damage, then you’ll want to kit her out with the best build.

Contents

Hu Tao abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Secret Spear of Wangsheng

Normal Attack: Hu Tao Performs up to six consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Hu Tao consumes Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.

Plunging Attack: While airborne, Hu Tao Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Hu Tao Elemental Skill: Guide to Afterlife

Hu Tao consumes a part of her HP, knocking nearby enemies back and entering the Paramita Papilio State. During this state, Hu Tao gains the following effects:

Increased ATK based on her Max HP

Her attack DMG is converted to Pyro DMG

Added resistance to interruption

Charged Attacks apply the Blood Blossom effect to enemies

Hu Tao Elemental Burst: Spirit Soother

Hu Tao commands a blazing spirit to deal Pyro DMG in a large AoE. Upon striking the enemy, she regenerates a percentage of her Max HP. This effect can be triggered up to five times based on the number of enemies hit.

If Hu Tao’s HP is below or equal to 50% when the enemy is hit, both the DMG and HP Regeneration are increased.

Hu Tao Constellations

Lucky enough to get multiple copies of Hu Tao? Then you have some great constellation buffs to look forward to.

Level 1 — Crimson Bouquet: While in a Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s Charge Attacks do not consume Stamina.

Level 2 — Ominous Rainfall: Increases Blood Blossom DMG by an amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s Max HP at the time the effect is applied. Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect.

Level 3 — Lingering Carmine: Increases the Level of Guide to Afterlife by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 4 — Garden of Eternal Rest: Upon defeating an enemy affected by a Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applied herself, all nearby allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their CRIT Rate increased by 12% for 15s.

Level 5 — Floral Incense: Increases the Level of Spirit Soother by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 6 — Butterfly’s Embrace: Hu Tao will not fall as a result of DMG sustained. Additionally, for the next 10s, all of her Elemental and Physical RES is increased by 200%, her CRIT Rate is increased by 100%, and her resistance to interruption is greatly increased. This effect triggers automatically when Hu Tao has 1 HP left. Can only occur once every 60s.

Best Hu Tao Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Hu Tao build utilizes Artifacts that increase her Pyro bonus damage. We recommend using the Crimson Witch of Flames as it gives Hu Tao a +15% to her Pyro DMG Bonus, while the full set increases her Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%.

If that wasn’t enough, the Crimson Witch Flames set increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. This makes it particularly useful if you’re running any team comps that utilize these elemental reactions.

Meanwhile, Elemental Skills increase the 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s, giving Hu Tao even greater DPS. While most Genshin Impact characters can utilize various Artifact sets, the sheer power Crimson Witch of Flames gives Hu Tao is unmatched. In fact, we recommend that you don’t build anything else.

As of writing, this is the best Hu Tao Artifact set:

Artifact Set Bonuses Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Best Hu Tao weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Hu Tao weapon is the Staff of Homa. This 5-star polearm provides an ATK bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP. However, things get even more interesting when the wielder’s HP drops below 50% as this ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Combine this with Hu Tao’s Elemental Skill/Elemental Burst and you have a weapon that is constantly dishing out maximum damage. The Staff of Homa is pretty much custom-made for Hu Tao, but if you don’t have this 5-star polearm, then there are a number of other options available.

Weapon Details Staff of Homa HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP. Primordial Jade Winged-Spear On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%. Deathmatch If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16% and DEF is increased by 16%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24%.

Hu Tao Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Hu Tao Talent and Ascension materials can be found in the region of Liyue, which means you’ll likely have the majority of these items to hand. However, if you’re a new player or a veteran that has been busy trekking through Inazuma, then you’ll need to be prepared to fight some familiar enemies.

In order to level up and ascend Hu Tao, you need to fight lots of Whopperflowers to farm Whopperflower Nectar, while Agnidus Agate Sliver drops from Pyro Regisvine boss. As Hu Tao excels as the main DPS in most team comps, you’ll want to max out her Secret Spear of Wangsheng.

Once you’ve maxed her Normal Attack, we then recommend leveling up her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Hu Tao Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Diligence x3 Guide to Diligence x21 Philosophies of Diligence x38 Common Ascension Materials Whopperflower Nectar x6 Shimmering Nectar x22 Energy Nectar x31 Weekly Boss Materials Shard of Foul Legacy x6 / Crown of Insight x1

Hu Tao Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Silk Flower x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragmentx3 Juvenile Jade x2 Silk Flower x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Juvenile Jade x4 Silk Flower x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Juvenile Jade x8 Silk Flower x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Juvenile Jade x12 Silk Flower x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Juvenile Jade x20 Silk Flower x60 Energy Nectar x24

Hu Tao banner rerun in Genshin Impact

The Hu Tao banner rerun is speculated to return in a future update. While miHoYo has yet to give an official release date, one trusted leaker TZ (Tangzhu) believes that the Hu Tao banner rerun could be returning in 2.2.

Hu Tao proved incredibly popular upon her release in version 1.3, so there’s certainly a lot of hype around this Hu Tao’s banner rerun.

Hu Tao Genshin Impact trailer

Hu Tao’s Genshin Impact trailer showcases the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Director doing what she does best – getting up to mischief. The “Hu Tao: Let the Living Beware” character demo showed the ghost-loving girl spooking two thieves before sending them to the afterlife.

A Fatui gang is also taken care of with some scorching blows from her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Even the zombie girl herself, QiQi, makes a brief appearance.

Best Hu Tao team comp

The best Hu Tao team utilizes Xingqiu, Bennet, and Zhongli. This team enables Hu Tao to dish out as much damage as possible. Xingqiu’s Elemental Skill constantly ensures you’re proccing Vaporize (2x DMG), while Bennet’s Elemental Burst buffs Hu Tao’s attack and can heal her if she takes too much damage.

Bennet’s Pyro element also Increases the party’s ATK by 25%, which makes him the perfect support character. Lastly, Zhongli adds a layer of survivability to the team, protecting Hu Tao with tanky shields and even petrifying enemies with his Elemental Burst.

This ensures Hu Tao can unleash as much damage as humanely possible, without ever needing to worry about taking damage. If you’re after a team that can defeat Genshin Impact’s toughest foes and bosses, then this best Hu Tao team comp will enable you to do just that.

So, there you have it, the best Hu Tao build in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

