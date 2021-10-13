Best Aloy Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Genshin Impact Aloy build utilizes a number of meta Artifacts and weapons, which help maximize the 5-star Cryo character’s damage.

Aloy is capable of unleashing some great damage in Genshin Impact, especially when she is equipped with the game’s best Artifacts, weapons, and team comps. As the protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy is well equipped for many a tough battle.

This fighting spirit translates over to the world of Genshin Impact, where players can now unlock Aloy for free in 2.2 update. The Cryo bow user makes a great DPS unit that can freeze even the deadliest enemies in their tracks.

Whether you’re looking to use Aloy in your Genshin Impact team or just wish to maximize her damage, then you’ll want to kit her out with the best build.

Aloy abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Rapid Fire

Normal Attack: Aloy sends out four bow arrows in rapid succession.

Charged Attack: Aloy charges her bow shot, imbuing it with biting frost and dealing Cryo damage to any enemy hit.

Plunging Attack: Aloy fires a shower of arrows into the sky before striking the ground, dealing AoE damage to all nearby foes.

Aloy Elemental Skill: Frozen Wilds

Aside from simply pelting her enemies with deadly ice arrows, the Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist can also hurl out a deadly Freeze Bomb. After the Freeze Bomb detonates, it will split into smaller chillwater Bomblets.

These Bomblets will explode upon contact with nearby enemies, or after a short delay. Aloy’s Elemental skill also reduces her enemies’ attacks and inflicts them with Cryo. She also gains one Coil stack, which further increases Aloy’s Normal Attack damage.

When four Coil stacks are obtained, Aloy gains access to the Rushing Ice ability – this transforms her Normal Attack into Cryo damage.

Aloy Elemental Burst: Prophecies of Dawn

Aloy throws out a Cryo-filled Power Cell towards her enemies, then quickly detonates it with a well-aimed arrow. Upon detonation, all enemies within the blast are inflicted with AoE Cryo damage.

Aloy Constellations

Unlike other characters in Genshin Impact, Aloy doesn’t have any Constellations that can be leveled up. This is because Aloy is a special event 5-star character, which means players can’t roll for her on Genshin Impact’s banners.

Whether miHoYo will add a way for players to rank up Aloy’s Constellations remains to be seen, but for now, players only have access to one Aloy.

Best Aloy Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Aloy build utilizes Artifacts that increase her crit rate, physical damage, and Cryo potential. We recommend using the Blizzard Strayer set as it gives Aloy +15% to her Cryo DMG Bonus, while the full set increases her Crit Rate by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, Crit Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

This makes it particularly useful if you’re running any Freeze or Melt team comps. You can either make the full sets of each of the Artifacts outlined below or mix and match them to come up with your own perfect combo.

As of writing, these are the best Aloy Artifact sets:

Artifact Set Bonuses Blizzard Strayer



2-piece set bonus: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their Crit Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, Crit Rate is increased by an additional 20%. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Burst DMG +20%. 4-piece set bonus: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Best Aloy weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Aloy weapon is the Stringless. This 4-star bow Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%. Aloy’s AoE Cryo skills make her the perfect support character for throwing out Elemental Reactions, so having this added damage buff is huge.

Read More: All Geo characters in Genshin Impact

If you don’t have the Stringless, then the Hamayumi is another fantastic weapon choice. The Hamayumi increases Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. To make matters even better, when Aloy’s Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%.

These are the best Aloy weapons in Genshin Impact:

Weapon Details The Stringless Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%. Hamayumi Increases Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. When the equipping character’s Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%. Predator Dealing Cryo DMG to opponents increases this character’s Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 10 for 6s. This effect can have a maximum of 2 stacks. Additionally, when Aloy equips Predator, ATK is increased by 66.

Aloy Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Aloy Talent and Ascension materials can be found in both Mondstadt and Inazuma, which means you’ll need to do a lot of trekking. In order to level up and ascend Aloy, you need to fight lots of Specters to farm Spectral Husk, while Shivada Jade Sliver drops from the Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostasis bosses.

If you plan on using Aloy as a support Cryo unit, then you’ll want to max out her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst first, then putting the rest of your resources into leveling her Normal Attack. Here’s everything you will need to max out the Cryo crossover character:

Aloy Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Freedom x3 Guide to Freedom x21 Philosophies of Freedom x38 Common Ascension Materials Spectral Husk x6 Spectral Heart x22 Spectral Nucleus x31 Weekly Boss Materials Molten Moment x6 / Crown of Insight x1

Aloy Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Crystal Marrow x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3 Crystalline Bloom x2 Crystal Marrow x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Crystalline Bloom x4 Crystal Marrow x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Crystalline Bloom x8 Crystal Marrow x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Crystalline Bloom x12 Crystal Marrow x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Crystalline Bloom x20 Crystal Marrow x60 Energy Nectar x24

Aloy Genshin Impact trailer

Aloy’s Genshin Impact trailer showcases the Savior From Another World obliterating some Hilichurls with her Cryo-based attacks. The “Aloy: Otherworldly Hunter” character demo demonstrates just how lethal her AoE ice attacks can be.

Her playstyle will look familiar to those that have unlocked Ganyu, so she’ll serve a similar role on the battlefield if you’re planning to use her as a main DPS.

Best Aloy team comp

The best Hu Tao team utilizes Mona, Childe, Diona. This team enables Aloy to constantly freeze her enemies, amplifying her damage from the Blizzard Strayed set. Mona and Childe’s Elemental Skill/Elemental Burst constantly ensure you’re proccing Freeze.

Meanwhile, Diona provides an added 15% Crit rate to those affected by Cryo thanks to the double Cryo Elemental Resonance. The shield from Icy Paws and healing from Signature Mix ensures that Aloy can withstand even the most fearsome enemies.

If you’re aiming to drastically amplify Aloy’s damage, then this best Aloy team comp will enable you to do just that.

So, there you have it, the best Aloy build in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

