Navia in Genshin Impact: Leaks, element & everything we know

Navia is a new Genshin Impact character from Fontaine who will be making her debut in an upcoming update. Here’s a sneak peek of all the current details about Navia, such as her element and rarity.

HoYoverse has finally revealed details on Genshin Impact’s Fontaine characters, offering Travelers an early glimpse of Lyney, Lynette, and of course, Navia. As fans eagerly anticipate the 3.8 livestream, a treasure trove of Fontaine details has been unveiled.

This is an exciting time for Travelers eager to delve into the game’s latest characters. So, whether you’re planning to use your hard-earned Primogems on the upcoming Genshin Impact banners or you’re simply interested in knowing more about Navia, our handy guide has everything you need.

Navia element in Genshin Impact

Navia is a Geo elemental user as her Vision is clearly displayed below the yellow ribbon on her arm. It’s unknown which weapon she will wield, but this detail will be revealed as we near her official debut.

One Genshin Impact leaker has also noted that Navia is a 5-star character, which means she’ll receive her very own banner. Of course, like all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Navia release date in Genshin Impact. However, we do know that she will likely debut in the Fontaine update, which is rumored to release in the 4.0 update.

Navia was also officially revealed as part of the Overture Teaser: The Final Feast trailer, which showcased Lyney, Lynette, Ferminet, and other leading Fontaine characters.

As always, we’ll update this piece as and when we hear any leaks or official details surrounding Navia’s release date are revealed.

Navia voice actors

Both Navia’s English and Japanese voice actors can be found below:

Navia English VA: Brenna Larsen

Brenna Larsen Navia Japanese VA: Aki Toyosaki

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Navia in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

