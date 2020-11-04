How to link your Genshin Impact accounts: PC, PS4, mobile - Dexerto

While Genshin Impact works wonders on mobile devices, there are times when you want to see the world of Teyvat on the big screen. Fortunately, miHoYo’s open-world title allows you to hook your existing mobile account up to PC. Here’s everything you need to know.
Genshin Impact players from around the world are currently enjoying the latest 1.1 content update. Playing on mobile is a great way to play on the go and allows you to keep adventuring throughout the day. However, sometimes it’s best to just kick back and enjoy the world in all its glory. In order to get the best experience, you’ll need to hook your mobile account up to a PC.
Fortunately, doing this is fairly easy and doesn’t take more than a couple of minutes. Whether you’re tired of playing on the small screen or just wish to see how Genshin plays on PC, then you’ll want to follow our handy guide to help get you up and running.
Here’s how you can link your Genshin Impact account to PC and mobile.
How to link your Genshin Impact mobile account to PC
In order to make this process as painless as possible, you’ll want to follow the steps below:
- Tap the Paimon icon (top left) to bring up the menu.
- Click on the cog (left of the screen).
- Select the Account option.
- Click on the User Center.
- Find the email option and send a verification code to your registered email address.
- Head over to your registered email and locate the verification code.
- Head back over to the game and enter the verification code.
Once you’ve done the above, your account should be linked across both PC and mobile devices. Simply log in via the verified email and you will be able to instantly pick up from where you last left off.
You can also link your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, and Game Center account via the Linked Accounts option should the above not work for you. If you do happen to run into any trouble, then click this link to head on over to mIHoYo’s official site.
With the above steps, you will now be able to effortlessly switch between mobile to PC and vice versa.
How to link your Genshin Impact PS4 account
As of writing, there is currently no way to link your PS4 account and play it across mobile and PC. MiHoYo has yet to make an official statement on this, but for now, it looks PS4 players will have to make another account entirely if they wish to play on other devices.
If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides.