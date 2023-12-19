Xianyun in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Xianyun is a brand new Anemo 5-star unit in Genshin Impact that is set for release alongside version update 4.4. Here is everything you need to know about the unit in the game.

Xianyun is a unit who has made multiple appearances in the past within the game. However, until now, you have known her as Cloud Retainer and have seen her in the form of a crane. Players have had a glance over her human form only once during the 2023 Lantern Rite Festival.

Article continues after ad

However, HoYoverse presented the official drip marketing for Xianyun on December 18, 2023, where they revealed her real name. The rest of the information that we have available is in the form of leaks.

Article continues after ad

Here is what you need to know about Xianyun in Genshin Impact.

Contents

Xianyun is confirmed to be released alongside Genshin Impact’s version 4.4 update which will also mark the Lantern Rite 2024 celebration. You can expect her to become playable on February 1, 2023.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Xianyun element and weapon in Genshin Impact

Xianyun is confirmed to be an Anemo unit in Genshin Impact. Additionally, leaks suggest that she will be a catalyst user in the game.

Article continues after ad

Xianyun gameplay in Genshin Impact

Xianyun is rumored to be a support unit in Genshin Impact. She will function as a healer and will supposedly increase plunging attack damage for other characters. Therefore, if the leak is correct, she might become a dedicated support for Xiao.

Article continues after ad

This is all we know about Xianyun so far in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact