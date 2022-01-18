Genshin Impact stats tracker: How to check playtime, treasure chests, Oculi & achievements

The official Genshin Impact stats tracker enables players to check everything from playtime to the amount of treasure chest obtained. Here’s how you can access this handy feature.

MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact stats tracker is a great way to keep track of your progress in the game. Not only does it enable travelers to keep track of how many characters and chests they have obtained, but it also reveals statistics you usually wouldn’t be able to see while playing.

Keeping track of your adventure in Genshin Impact is a great way to see how far you’ve progressed, enabling you to work towards that next in-game goal. However, the world of Teyvat is a big place, so having a stats tracker that does all the work for you is a huge bonus.

Advertisement

Whether you’re curious to find out how many days you’ve spent playing or just wish to know how many unlockables you’ve found, then the Genshin Impact stats tracker will enable you to do just that.

How to use Genshin Impact stats tracker

In order to use the Genshin Impact stats tracker, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official HoYoLAB web page Log into your miHoYo account. Click on the ‘Tools’ tab on the left-hand side of the screen. Select the ‘Battle Chronicle‘ tab from the drop-down menu.

Now that you have followed the steps above, you should be able to see all your Genshin Impact stats. Everything from your active days, owned characters, treasure chests collected, and unlocked Domains are shown here.

Read More: Dainsleif Genshin Impact release date and banner

It’s important to note that some stats can take time to sync with your progress in the game, so don’t be surprised if the details shown are missing some data. Simply try relogging and your stats should show up as intended.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact stats tracker. Make sure you use this tool to keep track of your progress.

For more Genshin Impact tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates